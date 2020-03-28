MARK BENNETT: Not a square to spare in March 2020: The psychology of the run on toilet paper

A shopping list for a trip to the store probably looked different for many Wabash Valley residents this month.
One entry may even have been written in all caps: DON’T FORGET TOILET PAPER!
In March 2020, forgetting to buy toilet paper isn’t a problem. Finding toilet paper to buy is a problem.
“It goes as quickly as we put it out” on the shelves, said Bob Baesler, owner of Baesler’s Market on Terre Haute’s east side.
Baesler hasn’t seen toilet paper become such a hot commodity since “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson made a fictitious wisecrack about a shortage in 1973. There was no shortage. Carson was just joking. Nonetheless, Americans flocked to stores the next morning.
“They cleaned out our shelves,” Baesler recalled. “And, that was before social media.” The following night, Carson apologized for the furor that unleashed a wave of hoarding.
Forty-seven years later, toilet paper has grown scarce because of panic buying amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. As a “novel” virus, COVID-19 hasn’t been seen before, and no vaccine exists yet. It’s a respiratory illness, which makes the stockpiling of toilet paper somewhat curious.
State and local officials and public health professionals have urged residents to shelter in place to avoid unnecessary contact with crowds, which can spread the infectious and potentially fatal coronavirus. Governors in Indiana and Illinois have ordered residents to stay at home, idling “non-essential” businesses and activities, while the White House Coronavirus Task Force urged most Americans to do the same for 15 days.
Many consumers likely feared they wouldn’t be able to get out to purchase basic supplies.
Governors, though, allowed supermarkets and groceries to remain open as “essential services.” And, many of those stores now offer online orders and delivery to customers’ homes or their vehicles in the stores’ parking lots, reducing exposure to crowds.
Yet, toilet paper became coveted and scarce through the past couple weeks. Panic buying grew so prevalent that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb mentioned it in his stay-at-home declaration message. “Stay at home, get groceries only when you need them, and buy only what you need,” he told Hoosiers.
Pandemic diseases such as COVID-19 — which is 10 times deadlier and twice as contagious as the flu, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — don’t happen often, thankfully. This coronavirus is happening, though, and has stirred uncertainty in people.
“The feeling of uncertainty is something we [humans] really don’t like,” said Sasha Fedorikhin, associate professor of marketing at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
Fedorikhin specializes in emotional and cognitive factors in consumer decision-making. Emotions play a role in panic buying. “As human beings, we are not that good at making good decisions,” he said. When people enter a big-box, supermarket or dollar store and see others grabbing multiple packages of toilet paper, emotions compel them to copy the behavior.
“Everybody starts buying things, and people think, ‘What will I do?’” Fedorikhin said.
So, they buy, too.
The quest for toilet paper caught Bob Baesler and his market crew by surprise. Supplies in larger stores got bought up first, he said. Soon, the demand hit Baesler’s Market, “and before we realized it, they’d bought us out,” Baesler said.
“They’re not hoarding it,” he said of consumers. “They just feel more confident having an extra pack.”
Lately, the supply has somewhat stabilized. Charmin brand hasn’t been available for a couple weeks, Baesler said, but the market gets about eight cases of Cottonelle brand toilet paper every other day. Its shelves also contain single rolls, which don’t sell quite as fast, he said.
Realistically, though, how many rolls does a person or family need? The consumer affairs and tech website BlitzResults.com created a calculator to help people gauge the how long their stockpile of toilet paper will last. A household with a 10-roll stockpile, with its members making an average of five applicable bathroom trips per day, has enough toilet paper for 32 days, the website says.
That’s 18 days longer than the recommended 14 days for people to self-quarantine themselves after being exposed to coronavirus. The website calculates that number, too, and then adds, “You shouldn’t hoard anymore toilet paper.”
Panic buying “gives you a sense of control, that your doing something big in a time of crisis,” said Sharmin Tunguz, associate professor of psychology at DePauw University. “Staying home and washing our hands doesn’t seem big enough. Stockpiling and hoarding feels equal to the situation. A lot of it is driven by anxiety, and this helps quell that anxiety.”
It’s a short-term fix.
“Of course, in the long term, if everyone is selfish, then the resource gets depleted, and that’s where we’re at,” Tunguz said.
It takes a broader sense of empathy to reverse the trend. Otherwise, people truly in need of toilet paper end up on wild goose chances, hopping from store to store, only to find more empty shelves. “Everyone needs to participate for that resource to be there,” Tunguz said.
Social pressure — perhaps applied by friends or through viewing social media — could coax consumers to buy only what they need. Scenes from the “Seinfeld” episode featuring Elaine’s rejected plea for the woman in the adjacent stall to “spare a square” of toilet paper is getting lots replays this month on Facebook and Twitter, for example.
This year’s run on toilet paper would probably shock Joseph Gayetty, the New Yorker who invented it in 1857. His aloe-infused hemp product, featuring his name printed on each sheet, didn’t catch on, according to a 2009 report in Mental Floss magazine. Americans were already in the routine of using pages from Sears Roebuck catalogs, which came in the mail for free. It wasn’t until the 20th century that the public accepted the idea of paying for mass-produced toilet paper.
Tunguz said the 2020 situation will be a topic discussed in her consumer psychology class, someday. In-person classes have been moved online at DePauw for the rest of thespring semester. With most students returning home, they’ll likely be able to study the effects of panic buying firsthand in their communities.
It’s a lesson for us all.
Mark Bennett
