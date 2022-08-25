Mark Bennett: New amenities could make Rea a hub for more people

My memories of Rea Park don't involve me hitting the tee shot of a lifetime or sinking a 30-foot putt.
They're more random, but good, too.
I remember my dad and 14-year-old me attaching cleats to the bottom of a couple pairs of wingtip shoes, so we could play in a church league at Rea, where I must've set a record for lost golf balls. Years later, I played Rea with my old Prairieton gang, and we sat on a picnic table after the front nine, eating Snickers bars and cutting up. Even more years later, I watched my daughter run an autumn cross country race at Rea for Terre Haute South High School.
The park turned 100 years old this week. Hundreds of thousands of memories — maybe millions — have been made there. Thank goodness, some Terre Haute folks are thinking about what memories Rea Park's next century could bring.
A group known as the Friends of Rea Park want to renovate the stately but deteriorating clubhouse. They're raising funds to do it. Beyond that, though, they also hope to diversify the activities at the 160-acre facility at the corner of South Seventh Street and Davis Avenue. They envision relocating the tennis courts and adding pickleball courts, and adding a playground area, splash pad, picnic grounds and pedestrian trail.
Mike Harding, the Friends president, sees that section of the city as ripe for a "health-plex" park that also features a solid 18-hole golf course. It's surrounded by Terre Haute Regional Hospital, multiple physician offices and clinics, Westminster Village and three Vigo County schools — South High, Sarah Scott Middle and Fuqua Elementary. In a county that ranks among the state's least healthy and also wants to reverse its population decline, a health-and-wellness park makes sense.
"This is what this project's about," Harding said last week, looking at an architect's depiction of the possibilities. "If people think it's about golf, it's about health and wellness."
The quest to preserve the clubhouse provides the project's impetus. That building was known for its glow at night, with lights shining off its Mediterranean-style white exterior atop a hill, a sight visible to passing motorists on Seventh Street.
It opened three years after the Rea Park golf course got its start. On Aug. 23, 1922, Geraldine Rea, the widow of Terre Haute grocer William S. Rea, signed an agreement with the city to donate 160 acres of land and $100,000 — equal to nearly $1.8 million today — to establish an 18-hole golf course and tennis courts at the site. Mrs. Rea later donated another $60,000 — worth almost $1.1 million now — to build the clubhouse, after the city struggled to raise funds to carry out William Rea's wishes for that facility.
Rea Park golf course opened Aug. 1, 1925. Mayor Ora Davis called it "the finest municipal golf course in the nation."
Sounds like a hometown bragging, right? Well, just three months earlier, city also opened its new baseball park, Memorial Stadium, which major league baseball commissioner Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis visited and labeled "the finest thing of its kind I ever saw in a city of this size."
That September, the Rea Park clubhouse opened. Geraldine Rea called it a "magnificent structure, the finest of its kind in the state." Again, probably a bit biased, but Terre Haute could back up its boasting in those days. It was an era when Rea, Deming and Fairbanks parks, Ohio Boulevard, Memorial Stadium, the Indiana Theatre and the Hippodrome Theatre were built. All have survived the past century.
The Rea clubhouse — designed by Terre Haute's prolific Johnson, Miller, Miller and Yeager architectural firm — fits on that list, especially as the centerpiece of a park that joined the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
Harding has played golf courses around the country and abroad and said last week, "There's no place like this."
Its continued survival depends on repairs and rehabilitation. The building can no longer be utilized as it once was because of its decay. Those needs include electrical, plumbing, and heating and cooling updates, and new windows and doors, Harding explained. If renovated, its kitchen and gathering spaces could be rented out to the general public.
Already, the Friends of Rea Park — which formed seven years ago, shortly after Harding moved back to his hometown of Terre Haute after 35 years in Evansville — have raised $589,000. That includes a $50,000 grant from the state-allotted, federally-funded READI grants, Friends treasurer and city councilman Earl Elliott reported at a 100th anniversary celebration on Tuesday at Rea Park, as a story by the Trib-Star's David Kronke stated. The Oakley Foundation contributed $100,000, Harding said last week.
The Friends' goal is $2,120,000.
Most importantly, Rea Park and its clubhouse already exist. "It's economic development," Harding said of the project, "but it's also utilizing what we have."
Mayor Duke Bennett sees the development of Rea as "kind of a multi-phased project." Its success is "going to be dependent on raising some private funds," Bennett said in an interview last week. Those donations would be coupled with grants and 20% in matching funds from the city, he added.
Bennett estimated its minimum cost at $2 million. "We've got to make it fit the budget, but we need to do it right," the mayor said.
Harding recalled being taken aback by the clubhouse's deteriorated state, when he visited Rea in 2013 for the first time in 20 years. Its condition stood in stark contrast to the golf course itself, which Harding viewed as "better than ever."
The place stirs memories for him, like playing Rea as a high school sectional champion golfer in 1970, and watering its lawns as an employee from age 14 through his college years at Indiana State University. When Harding, now 70, retired after 35 years in Evansville as a mining engineer and school administrator, he moved back to Terre Haute determined to help revive the Rea clubhouse.
If he and the Friends of Rea Park succeed, more generations will add to its roster of memories.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
