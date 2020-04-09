Mark Bennett: Native Hautean part of island nation's strong fight against virus

Luanne Bastian Massey has worked long shifts this week as a nurse in an ICU unit for newborn babies.

The children’s hospital where Massey works is located in Auckland, New Zealand, in a different hemisphere, more than 8,100 miles from Terre Haute, where she grew up.

Yet, like her Hoosier hometown, New Zealand also has experienced panic buying and anxiety sparked by the global coronavirus pandemic. There is a difference, though. And it’s not just the scenery of that island nation of 4.8 million residents in the South Pacific Ocean, where Massey has lived for the past two decades.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed a full lockdown of the country on March 25. Ardern announced her four-stage plan on March 19. Instead of a gradual ramp-up like other Western countries, New Zealand started with the most drastic step. Despite an economy built on tourism, New Zealand closed its borders to outsiders. A four-week lockdown, equal to two 14-day COVID-19 infection cycles, has forced residents to stay home.

No swimming in the ocean. No hunting in the outback. Only people filling the most essential jobs, such as nurses, could leave home. The few exceptions for outings include a trip to the grocery store, or for medical needs or to exercise near home. New Zealanders must stay in their household “bubbles.”

The result? The daily count of new coronavirus cases has stayed in double digits and is decreasing. As this week began, only one COVID-19 death had been confirmed, even as testing expanded. The Washington Post reported the story Tuesday with the headline, “New Zealand isn’t just flattening the curve. It’s squashing it.”

Elimination was the goal, rather than containment. Sharp and short, officials told the Post.

Massey is cautiously optimistic.

“So far, I feel it is working,” Massey said in an email interview. “Jacinda is amazing and has said it could be longer than 30 days that we are in lockdown. What I hear from people is that it won’t work well if it is extended more than 30 days, as the economy here will suffer.”

Nearly 3.8 million tourists visited New Zealand in 2018, according to the nation’s tourism bureau. The total was projected to grow to 5.1 million by 2024. Most visitors are drawn by breathtaking mountains, sandy beaches, hot springs and wildlife. For now, such adventures are on hold for residents and tourists.

Given the potential for COVID-19 to resurge, it’s more likely that the restrictions on residents’ movements would be eased before the travel ban.

“Unfortunately, New Zealand relies on tourism, and that probably won’t be up and running for a long time,” Massey said. “The border will be closed, and all people entering will have to isolate for two weeks. It will be strictly enforced by the government. I don’t know when I will be able to return home [to Indiana] to visit.”

She moved to Auckland 22 years ago, after meeting her husband-to-be -- a native New Zealander -- in Colorado. The 1978 graduate of Terre Haute South High School works as a NICU nurse at a children’s hospital in central Auckland, a region with a population of 1.7 million. Its national health care system “is wonderful,” said Massey, now 59.

Life during full lockdown has been a significant change. After the initial announcement, panic buyers scooped up toilet paper, hand sanitizer and flour, just like folks in Indiana. But days later, the complete shutdown set in. Schools closed. Non-essential businesses did, too. Only trips for groceries or “petrol,” as its called, are now permitted, along with doctor or veterinarian trips.

“If you go to the doctor, you have to drive in and call a receptionist. Then someone in [personal protective equipment] gear would see you in your car,” Massey explained.

Popular activities such as boating or kayaking are prohibited, she added. Coast guard and police helicopter teams enforce the rule. People also are reporting rule-breakers, she said. “Most are on the same page. The more we isolate now, the faster we will get back to something better.”

Looking out the window at New Zealand’s vistas makes that tough.

“We are surrounded by ocean,” Massey said. “So, of course, everyone wants to do beach and boating stuff.

“It has been hard, as the weather has been amazing the past few weeks,” she continued. “This weekend, being Easter, they have announced there will be road blocks to ensure no extended travel outside people’s ‘bubbles.’”

The aggressive approach “is working,” Massey said. “People are getting restless, though. Folks have lost jobs.”

Still, no positive COVID-19 cases had been recorded at her hospital as of midweek. Preparations go on, nonetheless.

“We are still on high alert,” Massey said. Nationwide, the country has avoided a mass outbreak, which Massey fears could overwhelm New Zealand’s health care capacity.

So, the four-week lockdown continues. Arhern’s administration continues reminding residents to stay home and inside their “bubbles,” and to “be kind. We’re all in this together.”

Massey appreciates Arhern’s mantra and swift action.

“I love that the prime minister preaches ‘be kind’ through all this,” she said. “Even the signs on the empty motorway on the way to work remind us.”

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.