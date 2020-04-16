Mark Bennett: Music goes on, thanks to online performances

Seclusion, uncertainty and wild imaginations dwell inside most folks right now.
Music can both express and calm those feelings.
Many Wabash Valley musicians, idled from public performances by the stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, are using their extra time to create music and share it online. Festivals, clubs, bars and legion halls are shut down. Inspiration isn’t. Their stage is a living room. Their audience is virtual.
Listeners benefit from the Facebook, YouTube and Twitter mini-concerts. So do the musicians.
This week, Terre Haute singer-guitarist-businessman Mike Rowe posted his rendition of Todd Rundgren’s “Love is the Answer” on Facebook. With its lyrics — “when you’re all alone, love one another” — the song fits this moment, Rowe figured. He played it in a dimly lit room, joined only by his dog.
“It’s almost a therapeutic thing for me to play music,” Rowe said. “And, if anyone listening gains some kind of relief or pleasure, that’s the best.”
That’s what happened. Several friends responded to his song post, including a woman who wrote, “Just exactly how I have been thinking. That should be our new attitude through all of this.”
Usual venues for experiencing music in person have remained closed through governors’ orders in Indiana, Illinois and most other states. Those wise decisions aim to curtail the spread of the contagious and potentially deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. Workers in essential services and businesses continue to do their duties. Musicians are among the many recognizing the courage of essential workers.
Terre Haute singer-songwriter Tracy Richardson co-wrote “Hometown Heroes” last month and gave a YouTube performance of the paean to essential workers. She composed the song on Skype with her Florida collaborator Pete Garfinkel, then performed the vocals and keyboard solo online.
It toasts people working amid the risks of the virus, not only those in first-responder and health-care roles but also unsung grocery store employees and truckers. They’re working “night after night, lives on the line, for the greater good,” sings Richardson, who’s also a music therapist and dean of graduate therapy and counseling programs at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
She and Garfinkel wrote it just days after the shutdowns were announced. A month later, the roles those essential workers fill seem extra essential now.
“We all take those people for granted so often,” Richardson said Thursday.
The song is a sonic thank you. It can be viewed on YouTube at youtu.be/GFFBJwwqmno, or through Richardson’s website at tracyrichardsonmusic.com.
Pandemic-era music offerings also lift spirits for people feeling lonely and stranded.
Veteran Terre Haute musician and former Trib-Star reporter John Wright crafted a sunny Facebook video of his take on The Beatles’ ballad “I’ll Follow the Sun.” It’s a reminder to enjoy the sunshine of today.
Wright acts out the song’s lyrics in the video, while also singing and playing it on his guitar. It finishes with him waving to an applauding, would-be audience.
Music “is huge in getting me through this period of reclusion,” Wright said. That particular song is “uplifting to sing, and it keeps the blues away. That I can share it on [Facebook], to help others get what they get from it, is a bonus, but I would sing and play to myself nonetheless.”
John’s brother, retired teacher and singer-guitarist Mark Wright, posted on Facebook his own renditions of The Beatles’ optimistic “Here Comes the Sun” and exasperated “I’m So Tired,” as well as the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These.” All three numbers seem appropriate now. The latter song’s chorus declares that in times like these “you learn to live again” ... “give and give again” ... and “to love again.”
“The reaction was very positive and surprising,” Mark Wright said. “It seemed to make people feel good.”
That’s the goal of tonight’s FacebookLive concert by longtime Terre Haute entertainer Don Morris. The popular singer-songwriter-guitarist performed a similar online show last month to support research into multiple sclerosis. Tonight’s show, titled “I’ve Got Friends in Low Places,” starts on his Facebook page at 7:30 and charts the decades of Morris’ career.
He’s anxious to connect with a crowd again, even if that bond must happen through a video feed.
“I think all musicians are going through a performance withdrawal,” Morris said. “I never realized how much the interaction between an artist and his audience drives a musician.”
Likewise, Marc Rogers has spent time lately reflecting on his own notable music career. A guitar virtuoso, former Nashville session ace, touring musician and now studio operator, Rogers dipped into his memory bank to record a wickedly deft Facebook performance of an instrumental piece, “Galloping on the Guitar.” Rogers leared the riffs as a 15-year-old from his cousin and mentor, Bruce Osbon. Now, Rogers is teaching young guitarists.
Rogers has watched other musicians’ home videos, and says they are “just amazing.” He feels for the musicians who rely on money from gigs and club dates to pay bills.
“But when conditions improve, I hope they will be back at it with renewed energy,” Rogers said. “This is a tough time for so many, but music listeners are still finding heartfelt comfort from music.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
