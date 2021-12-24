Mark Bennett: Monument honoring Terre Haute Santa Claus who perished in 1898 fire to be relocated

A reminder of a timeless story in Terre Haute history will return to a more visible spot next year.
The commemorative monument honoring 19th-century hero Claude Herbert is being refurbished and will be relocated to Wabash Avenue from its longtime position between Terre Haute City Hall and the Vigo County Courthouse.
That’s a positive plan. Herbert’s sacrificial act during the Christmas season of 1898 deserves to hold a prominent place of remembrance.
The granite monument will return to its original site at Fifth Street and Wabash Avenue, Mayor Duke Bennett said Monday afternoon. The monument originally functioned as a water fountain, but that feature will not be part of the refurbished marker, he added.
Its relocation has been discussed for nearly a decade.
“Obviously, we wanted to do something a little while back,” Bennett said, “but other projects popped up. And, it was hard to find somebody to do the work.”
Bennett got help from Wabash Valley Art Spaces in finding a stone artist to repair the damaged, weather-worn monument. It was removed from the government campus this fall, when construction began on the Turn to the River project — which will connect the downtown district to the Wabash River via a walkway with art pieces, landscaping and events amenities. The Turn to the River elements involve enhancements to the area between City Hall and the courthouse, where the Herbert monument had sat since being moved from its original location at Fifth and Wabash.
“I think it’ll make everybody happy,” Mary Kramer, Art Spaces executive director, said of the relocation. With its placement between the courthouse and City Hall, the monument “lost some of its meaning,” she added.
Its plaque will also be cleaned and brightened before it’s placed back at Fifth and Wabash sometime next spring, Bennett said.
The goal was to “make it more reflective of that gentleman [Herbert] and what he did,” Bennett said.
Herbert’s actions are a part of Hautean lore. He was a 19-year-old U.S. Army soldier home in Terre Haute after duty in the Spanish-American War. He needed a job to support his newly widowed mother, Mattie Herbert, so the teenager took a job portraying Santa Claus at downtown Terre Haute’s bustling Havens & Geddes department store on Fifth and Wabash during the Christmas season of 1898.
Just two days into his job, trouble arose. On the night of Dec. 19, 1898, an incandescent light bulb popped in a display window, setting the department store ablaze, according to an account by Vigo County historian Mike McCormick. A city firefighter, John Osterloo, and a volunteer firefighter, Henry Nehf, perished in an adjacent building. A Havens & Geddes store clerk, Katie Maloney, jumped from a second-story ledge, struck her head and died.
Down in the Havens & Geddes basement, 30 children had come to see Santa Claus in a winter cabin setting, where Herbert was playing the lead role.
Herbert stayed in costume and in character while leading panicked kids to safety outside. Herbert returned to the burning store after a hysterical mother screamed that her child was still inside. Herbert found 3-year-old Nettie Welch, picked her up and carried her out to her mother.
Herbert also led a group of clerks to safety. After that rescue, Herbert mistakenly thought more clerks were still inside. Though bystanders yelled for him to not return, Herbert went in anyway. “No, I’m going back. There’s plenty of time, and maybe there’s someone down there,” he answered, according to the next day’s Terre Haute Gazette report.
Another employee, unbeknownst to Herbert, had already led the remaining clerks out the other side of building.
Some onlookers thought they saw Herbert try to jump to safety from the second floor as the wall collapsed. Others said it was the fifth floor, where he’d left his coat.
Three days later, two of his bones were found, leading investigators to believe Herbert had been on the fifth floor.
A community fund led to a fountain being placed at the site of the fire in 1905. Eight years later, a runaway horse and carriage destroyed it. An iron replacement fountain, erected in 1916, got pummeled by an automobile crash. The current granite fountain replaced that one in 1928 and stayed until February, 1980, when another car struck it. That prompted Mayor Pete Chalos to move it to the courthouse and City Hall lawn.
Now, it’s being repaired and will be placed back on Wabash, hopefully without the complications of the past.
