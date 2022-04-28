Mark Bennett: Modernizing local high schools community's surest path to a better future

If voters approve the rebuilding and renovation of Vigo County’s high schools in the May 3 primary election, the community has a better chance of attracting new residents and new employers than if the ballot referendum fails.
Vigo County kids will be better prepared for college and the 21st-century workforce if voters approve the $261-million investment to modernize Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools and West Vigo Middle School.
Terre Haute’s new downtown convention center — as beneficial as it could be — won’t match that impact.
Neither will the new casino coming to the city’s east side.
Nor will the new county jail.
In fact, the revitalization of the local high schools would change more lives for the better than any commitment the community has made in more than 50 years, by far.
The construction of North and South from 1969 to 1971 allowed young Vigo Countians to learn in then-modern facilities. Those consolidated schools replaced three aging high schools — Garfield, Gerstmeyer and Wiley. All three were torn down immediately after closing. A less-aged fourth high school, Honey Creek, served as a middle school for another 22 years.
Despite the clearly deteriorated state of Garfield, Gerstmeyer and Wiley, some taxpayers pushed back against the cost of constructing North and South a half-century ago. Lawsuits were filed and slowed the project. In response, the Vigo County School Board cut expenses on those high school buildings. The community paid for the cost-cutting in the long run. Chronic structural problems at North and South still require costly, persistent repairs.
Today, Vigo County taxpayers pay a “relatively high” overall property tax rate, ranking eighth highest out of Indiana’s 92 counties, as Purdue University agriculture economist and tax policy expert Larry DeBoer explained earlier this month.
But Vigo County’s “current rates are not high because of the school rate,” DeBoer added. Actually, the portion currently paid toward the Vigo County School Corporation’s unit rate — $0.9880 per $100 of assessed value — ranks in the lower half among Indiana’s public school districts at 169th out of 290.
That rate will go up if voters approve the referendum, just as it did 51 years ago.
Approval of the high school construction referendum would raise the tax rate for the local school district to $1.24 per $100 of assessed value for 22 years. That rate isn’t reflected in the referendum ballot question. The Vigo County School Board voted Monday to end in 2024 — three years early — the 16.2-cent operational referendum that Vigo County voters approved in 2019, if voters in the May 3 primary approve the school construction referendum.
If the construction referendum passes, Vigo’s school property tax rate would become Indiana’s 74th highest, DeBoer calculated.
Vigo is Indiana’s 15th most populous county. The VCSC is the state’s 10th largest school district.
An increase in taxes isn’t a nominal request. Inflation has hit the U.S. and other countries worldwide, and Vigo Countians feel its effects. If voters approve the school construction referendum, the tax increase would be less than $7 a month for half of Vigo homeowners and less than $14 a month for another 38% of local homeowners, based on home values calculated by the county assessor.
And, this moment indeed isn’t an ideal time for a tax increase. Yet, it’s hard to imagine when an ideal time period in the 21st century would be. Twenty years ago, 9/11 rocked the country, stunting the economy for years. The “great recession” hit in 2007 and 2008. The longest recovery in U.S. history followed, but Terre Haute lagged the state throughout that turnaround. COVID-19 hit in 2020, cratering economies across the planet. Then in February, Russia invaded Ukraine, intensifying inflation sparked by pandemic supply issues and relief funding.
Could a better time to modernize the local high schools come in the next decade? The next quarter-century? Most of Indiana’s metros are projected to grow in population by 2050, according to the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Indiana’s other top-10 largest school districts are located in those growing metros. But the Terre Haute metro’s population is projected to stay static or decline by up to 10%.
So, should Vigo County wait for the ideal time to arrive after 2050? North, South and West Vigo (which opened in 1960) won’t last that long.
Those buildings are already beyond their good years. Their condition and increasing obsolescence are partly because of their cost-cutter construction and general wear-and-tear from a half-century of use by a combined 200,000 teenagers. Also, architects who designed high schools in the 1950s (when plans for West Vigo were drawn) and 1960s (when North and South were conceived) didn’t anticipate the internet, advanced placement courses, safety elements to prevent school shootings, equal athletic opportunities for girls, or daycare facilities for teen mothers, as Ball State University economist Michael Hicks pointed out this spring.
Such accommodations are basics for today’s schools. And, they’re not inexpensive.
It’s hard to entrust such a large investment of hard-earned resources to public entities run by imperfect human beings. Perhaps this would be a good spot to cite all of the public-funded entities whose track records, policies and practices are so exemplary that a decision to raise taxes seems irresistible.
• • •
To the VCSC’s credit, Superintendent Rob Haworth and district staff conducted 55 open public forums in 2021 alone, and gathered residents’ opinions through online surveys to assess the community’s hopes for its schools. The School Board voted to send the resulting construction proposal to voters in the May primary, and it now rests in their hands.
The acrimony accompanying the referendum vote isn’t surprising. Ancestors would understand.
In the summer of 1971, demolition of Garfield High School began. Garfield and Gerstmeyer students would soon begin attending brand-new Terre Haute North, while former Wiley and Honey Creek students would start attending Terre Haute South. As Garfield was being demolished, Principal Bradley Lorton pulled a time capsule from the school’s cornerstone, laid 59 years earlier. Lorton, alums and students wondered what pieces of nostalgia folks in 1912 left for future generations.
Its contents were cautionary, not sentimental. Inside the metal time capsule were newspaper clippings about “court battles” over Garfield’s formation, and related petitions and school board minutes, according to Garfield’s final 1971 “Benedictus” yearbook. North and South were about to open amid similar contentiousness, five-plus decades after Garfield opened. The early ‘70s wasn’t an ideal time to build new schools, either. War in Vietnam raged, inflation brewed and civil unrest spilled into college campuses and city streets. Vigo needed new high schools, though, and built them.
Modernizing the local high schools in the 2020s won’t be any easier. But it’s just as important for generations of kids to come.
