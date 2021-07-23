His days as an Olympian happened 61 years ago, but the wide-eyed wonder of a teenager still can be heard in Terry Dischinger’s voice.
“Here I was, 19 years old, and it was just unreal,” the Terre Haute native said by phone Wednesday from his home in Lake Oswego, Oregon. “It was just amazing.”
It’s hard to describe Dischinger’s experience in the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome without superlatives.
Even Olympians in the beleaguered 2021 Summer Games, which open this weekend with COVID-19 restrictions for athletes and without in-person fans, might be awestruck by the circumstances Dischinger encountered as a member of the gold-medalist U.S. men’s basketball team in ‘60.
He was the youngest member of a team long considered the greatest assemblage of hoops talent ever, at least until another American Olympic squad — the 1992 “Dream Team.” Just a sophomore at Purdue University then, Dischinger was the starting forward alongside future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and Jerry Lucas, as well as future NBA player Adrian Smith.
A fourth future Hall of Famer, 6-foot-11 center Walt Bellamy, came off the bench. Ten of the 12 players later suited up in the NBA. Four team members soon won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in succession — Robertson in 1961, Bellamy in ‘62, Dischinger in ‘63, and Lucas in ‘64. Because of turf wars in amateur basketball at the time, three other Hall of Famers-to-be and college stars — John Havlicek, Zelmo Beaty and Lenny Wilkens — weren’t chosen for the team.
And yet, they won all eight games by an average margin of 42.4 points a game, and scored an average of 101.9 points a game. Even the Soviet Union’s hulking 7-foot-3, 320-pound center Jan Krumish couldn’t stop the young Americans, who routed the USSR 81-57.
“We just drilled ‘em,” Dischinger, now 80, recalled, “but it wasn’t basketball like it is now, over there.”
Indeed, the United States’ international competitors have strengthened their national basketball programs. The current U.S. men’s team — stocked with NBA players, unlike the amateurs-only era prior to 1992 — suffered upset losses to Nigeria and Australia in pre-Olympic exhibition games at Las Vegas this month. The humbling defeats stoked speculation the American Olympians could lose for the first time since 2004.
No such fears existed at Rome in 1960.
Five Americans averaged double-figure points during the Rome Games, which ran from Aug. 25 to Sept. 11 that year. Dischinger was the No. 4 scorer for the U.S. with 11.8 points per game, right behind Robertson, West and Lucas. Their defense held opponents to a mere 59.5 team points a game.
Yet, the on-court exploits weren’t the only lasting memories of Dischinger’s Olympic adventure.
He wasn’t a stranger to the spotlight of athletic success. As a kid, Dischinger starred on a Terre Haute baseball all-star team that won the 1955 Babe Ruth World Series. He became a four-sport standout at Garfield High School, and served as valedictorian of his graduating class. In his first season at Purdue, Dischinger led the Big Ten Conference in scoring, just as he would do twice more.
Still, the Rome Games placed the talented teen among U.S. Olympians that also included boxer Cassius Clay, later known, of course, as Muhammad Ali, sprinter Wilma Rudolph, and decathlete Rafer Johnson, the first Black athlete to serve as America’s flag-bearer.
History unfolded around Dischinger.
Clay was an 18-year-old phenom in the ring, then. Dischinger met Clay unexpectedly, during the U.S. contingent’s stayover in New York before traveling on to Europe for the Olympic Games. Oscar Robertson and Dischinger were roommates at the basketball team’s hotel, and later at Rome, too.
“And Clay comes to knock on the door. So I let him in, and he says, ‘Where’s O?’” Dischinger recalled. Clay wanted to get his picture taken alongside Robertson, nicknamed the “Big O.”
At Rome, Clay won the light heavyweight gold medal, four years before he won the world heavyweight title as a pro. “He wore his gold medal everywhere, when he was there [at the Olympics],” Dischinger recalled.
Dischinger’s roommate, Robertson, was a 21-year-old star of college basketball, having led the University of Cincinnati Bearcats to two NCAA Final Fours. Before that, Robertson and his Indianapolis Crispus Attucks team won Indiana’s high school basketball state titles in 1955 and ‘56, the first all-Black school in America to do so.
Dischinger, two years younger and 70 miles west in Terre Haute, admired Robertson’s feats with Crispus Attucks. “I loved him when he was in high school,” Dischinger said.
He quickly earned Robertson’s respect, too. Both played with the NCAA All-Star team at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Denver. That process involved a team competition, followed by a selection of individuals for the U.S. team mandated to include seven college players, four AAU players and one from the armed forces. One of the U.S. coaches later told Dischinger’s father, Donas, that Robertson and Jerry West implored them to not only pick Terry, but make him a starter.
“He told my dad, that if [head coach Pete Newell] didn’t put Terry in the starting lineup, those two were going to go home,” Dischinger said, chuckling. “That’s pretty good.”
Soon, Dischinger, Robertson, West and their teammates were walking into Rome’s Stadio Olympico for the opening ceremonies. Johnson led the fleet of American athletes, toting the Stars and Stripes.
“We were in the front row, because we were the tallest,” Dischinger recalled, “and it was unreal. I still tear up thinking about it.”
These days, Dischinger is retired from his post-basketball career as an orthodontist in Oregon. He and his wife, Mary, raised their family there after he played his last NBA season with the Portland Trailblazers. He returned to college in Tennessee to complete dental school and start an orthodontic practice in Lake Oswego.
Initially, the youngsters Dischinger treated knew little of his nine-year NBA career, his All-American and All-Big Ten Conference feats at Purdue, or his role on the stellar 1960 U.S. team. Their folks would notice the gold medal he displayed on the wall at the dental office, though.
“Their parents see this and say, ‘See, you can still be smart and do well in school, and play basketball,’” Dischinger said, laughing.
It was a livelihood he enjoyed as much as hoops. “I loved my basketball and all that, but I loved what I did with the kids that didn’t have nice teeth,” Dischinger said, “and I could give them a great big smile.”
Still, the hardwood sport holds a large niche in his life, including the friendships made in Rome. “I’m hoping that I can go see Oscar,” he said. “I would really like to sit down with him and talk.”
This summer, Dischinger hopes to watch as much of the 2021 Olympic games as he can. He sympathizes with the athletes, whose Olympic experience will happen without cheering fans and with distancing between each other, quite different from 1960. “I feel sorry for them and what’s happening,” he said.
He’s grateful for his Olympic experience, all those years ago. As an athlete, those weeks “were my best memory.”
