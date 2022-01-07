Mark Bennett: Meadows effort a reminder of community virtues and future

The response by the Meadows Elementary community to the school’s potential closing is just what the world needs right now.
It features an outpouring of appreciation for the myriad of good that happens in a public school through its teachers and staff, the lessons and the care for kids.
The focus is on the future and the youngest generation that’ll lead it.
The effort to keep an elementary school open provides a refreshing reminder that there is indeed a horizon, even if it seems clouded by uncertainty from the pandemic and the anger of political tribalism.
Of course, the situation driving that awareness hinges on a real predicament — the declining enrollment across the Vigo County School Corp. and the dwindling population throughout the county. The remedy — a “right-sizing” of the school district’s facilities and services to deliver a 21st-century education to a decreasing number of students — has stirred residents connected to Meadows Elementary, understandably. Their school could become the third elementary to close as part of the right-sizing plan.
A committee studying the elementary school consolidations recommended closing Meadows, which has seen its enrollment drop below 200, at the end of the current school year. Superintendent Rob Haworth is expected to present a recommendation to the Vigo County School Board on Monday.
The School Board’s difficult decision matters significantly, to both the Meadows community and the rest of the county.
At a listening session Wednesday night, dozens of Meadows parents, alums and students thoughtfully stated their case for keeping the school operating on the city of Terre Haute’s east side, rather than seeing it repurposed. They raised relevant questions about the cost savings from closing Meadows and pitched alternative ideas, as the Tribune-Star’s Sue Loughlin reported.
Their response impressed Haworth, who gave a presentation to the crowd Wednesday evening in the school’s gymnasium. Haworth told Loughlin he was “very proud of the turnout and how passionate they were. I would have been disappointed if they had not been here, advocating passionately for their building. I think they did make some very good points … I do believe they’ve given the [School Board] something to think about.”
The VCSC closed and repurposed two other elementary schools — Deming (now an early childhood learning center) and West Vigo (the new home of the school district’s administrative offices) — after the 2020-21 school year, as part of a strategic plan adopted in 2020.
The strategic plan also includes the proposed renovation and rebuilding of the county’s three high schools, which were built in the 1960s and early 1970s — a large project that would require voter approval in the May 2022 primary.
At the same time, the county and city of Terre Haute must deal with the reality of a shrinking population, particularly in the school-age demographic.
The Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business projected Vigo County’s 5-to-19 age group will shrink to 19,577 young people by 2050. That’s a decrease of 1,681 kids since 2010. Likewise, Vigo’s young parent age bracket, folks 25 to 44 years old, is projected to fall to 25,961 residents by 2050, a drop of 1,521 since 2010. Already, the 2020 census showed Terre Haute with 58,389 residents, putting the city’s population below 59,000 for just the second time since 1910. IU projects Vigo County’s population could dwindle by between zero and 10% by 2050. If the eventual decline is 10%, that would be a loss of 10,615 residents.
That trend affects federal funding for schools, infrastructure, housing, public health and more. The community must have a short-term response, coupled with a long-term plan to either reverse the slide or adjust to life as a smaller town, but not languish.
The School Board has much to consider on Meadows Elementary. Perhaps the school district’s right-sizing to bring its expenditures into line with its revenue, while also upgrading its high schools, could still happen if the VCSC keeps its current number of elementary schools and Meadows stays open. Or, maybe the elementary consolidation committee’s recommendation to close and repurpose Meadows is the hard but necessary choice.
Either way, the Meadows community has given the broader community something to think about.
Right now is a good time for all of us to remember the traditions and institutions in our communities that inspire hope and goals. The people who spend their days in and around the schools — from kindergartners to high school seniors, teachers, aides, principals, secretaries, coaches, cafeteria cooks, bus drivers and custodians — help paint the picture of Vigo County in 2030, 2040 and 2050.
Energy, teamwork and resources are best spent supporting the cause of a brighter tomorrow.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
