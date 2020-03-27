Usually, when I’ve finished planting the garden, the rich, black soil of southwestern Vigo County clings to my old boots. I pull them off while sitting on our sidewalk.
The sun is setting. The small patch of earth contains tomato sprouts, rows of earth-covered sunflower seeds, and zucchini seeds planted into mounds of dirt. It’s an inspiring sight, even while exhausted.
Farmers and backyard gardeners drop fledgling vegetables into the ground and turn over their transformation to nature. A crop’s fate rests with a fragile alliance of man, rainfall, sunshine and warmth. If just one of those factors fail, so does the garden. But if they blend just right, food happens.
“It’s very nurturing to plant seeds and watch those little sprouts come up,” said Candace Minster, garden manager at the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Like many Midwesterners, I traditionally plant our garden in May, after the frosts subside. My dad always said to wait until May 10. That’s the optimum time to plant my favorite garden vegetables — tomatoes, zucchini, sunflowers and green beans — plants that thrive in warm weather.
I may alter my routine this year. Other Hoosiers and Illinoisans might, too.
Millions are sheltering in place and staying home, heeding recommendations by state and public health officials to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus through avoiding crowds.
For those folks looking for an outdoors activity to occupy their time, gardening can be done with plenty of social distancing. Getting your hands dirty outside is good therapy in this time of isolation.
“Just that alone can improve someone’s mood,” Minster said.
And, even though it’s still March, there’s plenty of gardening to do, and vegetables to plant.
“They could be a new kind of ‘victory gardens,’” said Phil Cox, agriculture educator for Vermillion County’s Purdue Extension Office. He was referring to “victory gardens” grown by Americans to supplement the nation’s food supply during World War I and World War II.
Those planting the 2020 versions in March and early April will also be supplementing their diets. “Cool season” vegetables, able to survive the erratic early-spring weather, include varieties that are especially “good for us.” Broccoli, chard, kale, lettuce and radishes are a few suggested by Dana Gadeken, agriculture educator for Vigo County’s Purdue Extension Office.
“They do really well in cold seasons,” Gadeken said.
Vegetables such as turnips, kohrabi, cabbage, cauliflower, onions and potatoes can be planted next week as April begins, Cox said.
Garlic, leeks, carrots and spinach are also good cold-season veggie planting options.
Both extension educators encouraged backyard gardeners to plant seeds indoors now, letting them sprout before transplanting them into a garden. Those who do may “get a head start on everybody and get the first edible plants,” Cox quipped. And, seeds are less expensive than seedlings at stores.
Planting such leafy and subterranean vegetables won’t prevent gardeners from also growing popular tomatoes, green beans, eggplants and squash. “Succession planting” allows gardeners to enjoy harvests of different veggies throughout the growing season, Gadeken explained. Each wave is planted seven or 14 days apart. Plus, various genres of tomatoes grow to ripeness in 60, 80 or 90 days, she said.
“That way, they’re not picking a terrifying amount of tomatoes in a two-week period,” Gadeken said. “They’re spacing it out.”
And, so, the ripened veggies just keep coming.
Gardeners can also use this early season time for other preparations. The extension educators recommend gardeners get their garden soil tested. “The soil tests are the beginning of the story,” Gadeken said.
A soil test tells gardeners the levels of pH (or potential hydrogen), phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and other elements in their soil, said Steve Moore, operations manager at Ceres Solutions. That agriculture cooperative at 2521 Erie Canal Road in Terre Haute will test gardeners’ soil for $8.50 per sample. Moore suggests gardeners bring a freezer baggie-size sample, dug up from 6 to 8 inches deep in more than one location.
The test results, which come back in seven to 10 days, help gardeners determine the type and amount of fertilizer they’ll need. Moore urges people to bring in their soil samples soon, before the coop gets busy with the start of commercial farming season.
Seeds are in high demand this season, too, said Minster at the White Violet Center, so prospective gardeners should buy soon. “There’s a lot of interest in doing this [early season] gardening right now,” she added. The center will be selling plant starts this spring, and those can be ordered online.
It’s also wise for gardeners to plant a type of vegetable in a different spot than last year. That helps fight plant diseases, such as tomato septoria leaf spots, Gadeken said. Such tactics also reduce the need for pesticides.
Gardeners may also need to get their hands grimy before they get dirty. March “is a good time to work on your equipment and sharpen your tools,” Cox said. “It’s a good time to till your garden.” That might require changing the oil, air filter or spark plug in a tiller.
Futzing with a tiller motor, digging up soil samples, planting tomato seeds in old egg boxes ... it all sounds blissfully normal right now.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
