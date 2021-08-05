Mark Bennett: Looking back on the simple joys of summer, like minor-league baseball

The “Old Farmers Almanac” says 47 days of summer remain ahead.
But for families with school-age kids, teachers or school support staffers, the Summer of 2021’s days are dwindling. Around the Wabash Valley, schools begin the new year next week or the following week. As that moment approaches, I look back with gratitude for the activities and relaxations that are custom-made for warm weather.
Many were simple joys, close to home, made possible when the pandemic seemed to recede and being fully vaccinated reopened opportunities. Riding the “Spirit of Terre Haute” train with our wide-eyed, grinning grandkids through Deming Park. Laughs with our kids at backyard cookouts. Making homemade peach wine with a team of family members. Day-trip adventures to places my wife and I hadn’t visited before.
One of the latter journeys stands out. We ventured to Florida’s Space Coast in early June, with masks ready when necessary, and experienced a summertime gem — minor league baseball.
On a whim, we drove an hour north up the coast to watch the Daytona Tortugas play the visiting Palm Beach Cardinals. The Tortugas — the Cincinnati Reds’ Class A farm club in the Florida State League — play in historic Jackie Robinson Stadium. Beautifully aged and basic, the 1914-era ballpark is the oldest in the professional minor leagues. In 1989, the community renamed it to honor Robinson. The backstory of that renaming enhances the park’s understated power.
Placards with photos of the late Hall of Famer and his wife, Rachel, explain his connection with Daytona. In early 1946, Robinson had signed a contract to play Triple-A baseball — one rung below the major leagues — with the Montreal Royals, and was a year away from breaking baseball’s infamous color barrier by suiting up for the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Royals and Dodgers conducted spring training together in Florida.
The discrimination of the Jim Crow South forced Jackie and Rachel to stay with a Black politician and his wife, rather than at the team hotel. They ate dinners at Bethune Cookman College, a Black college in Daytona. Robinson faced prejudice and indignities on the field, too.
During a game at Sanford, Florida, Robinson stole home, only to have a policeman stride onto the field and force Jackie to leave the park, citing a local law prohibiting Blacks from playing with Whites. Black fans left the park in protest. Later, a Royals day game in DeLand was canceled because of “faulty lighting.” Jacksonville locked its ballpark gates to the Royals, claiming its laws also prohibited integrated baseball games. So, the club transferred the rest of its games to Daytona Beach, where Robinson was welcomed.
“Compared to the adjacent towns, Daytona Beach stood out as a kind of political oasis,” Rachel Robinson said in a quotation, gracing a placard picturing her, Jackie and Bethune-Cookman College founder Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune in 1946 at Daytona.
The ballpark there, now 107 years old, was the setting for our spur-of-the-moment jaunt to see a minor league game. Pro baseball’s entry level features a dose of extra energy. Players scrap to move up, or just hang on to their big-league dreams a bit longer. They seldom turn away autograph-seeking kids and tolerate a gamut of wacky, between-inning contests involving fans and home-team mascots who undoubted sweat profusely in full-body costumes. The Tortugas’ game packed all of those highlights, along with a short in the on-field emcee’s microphone that made his commentary sound as fuzzy as a fast-food drive-thru window.
It felt wonderful, along with the partly cloudy skies, 80-degree temperature and a gentle breeze.
We’d also managed to pick the Tortugas’ dollar-beer night, which was kept tame by the long, long line at the concession stand’s lone dollar-beer window. I paid a few extra bucks for a speedier brewsky, and didn’t miss as much of the game. Fans willing to wait for those discounted beverages were likely the club’s loyal regulars, who’d endured a full 2020 season without Tortugas baseball. The entire minor leagues — four tiers of farm clubs affiliated with the 30 big-league teams — shut down last year because of the difficulties of protecting the players, coaches and fans from COVID-19’s spread as they traveled, played and gathered for games.
So, their ability to endure 20 minutes in a buck-for-a-beer line was understandable.
The fact that the Tortugas were a farm club of our Cincinnati Reds added to the entertainment. Alas, Daytona didn’t win, but put on an offensive show in an 11-10 loss that lasted one minute shy of four hours. Reds first-round draft pick Austin Hendrick homered that night. Someday, maybe we’ll be watching him and a couple other Tortugas playing in Cincinnati. We’ll see.
In the meantime, it was refreshing just to sit in the stands at sunset, watching the scene — young players hustling to prove themselves on a path cleared by Jackie Robinson in that same city all those years ago. That’s summer.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
