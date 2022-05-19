MARK BENNETT: Long-awaited local-foods oasis may be near

Jim Speer and Marsha Miller sat at a folding table inside the door of the future Terre Foods Cooperative Market — a spacious 112-year-old building on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute’s reawakened 12 Points neighborhood.
They smiled a lot and expressed optimism. They’ve been volunteers for the co-op project for years. Miller joined in 2008. Speer attended the inaugural 2006 meeting in founder Robyn Morton’s living room.
They believe the grassroots organization is closer than ever to realizing its long-awaited goal of operating a member-owned, local-foods-based, open-to-all market in Terre Haute.
For the first time in its 15-plus-year history, Terre Foods has a physical location for the prospective business. The group bought the 10,000-square-foot former thrift store at 1253 Lafayette Ave. in April 2021, a breakthrough step for the group best known to average Hauteans as host of the annual Terre Foods Blueberry Festival. This spring, small teams of volunteers, including Indiana State University students, have pitched in during “Renovation Saturdays” to prepare the 12 Points building for more extensive repairs and remodeling. Hopes have rekindled.
Still, when asked if the organization has a projected date to open the store, Speer and Miller grinned and shook their heads no.
“Because we’ve done that,” Speer said.
Indeed, past prospects seemed strong enough that Terre Foods leaders set tentative dates for opening a store. But five prospective locations in downtown Terre Haute — including the first on the corner of Seventh and Poplar — didn’t happen after developers of the sites decided to go a different direction, Speer explained.
So, they’re methodically moving forward, with a few different options to reach the moment when food hits the shelves and shoppers buy groceries in a full-service, seven-days-a-week store. Speer, Miller and fellow co-op leaders are also reaching out to longtime members who may have lost touch with the group over time. The bulk of Terre Foods’ current 833 members — who pay a one-time $200 membership fee — joined more than six years ago, Speer said. Some have moved. A few have passed away.
Reconnecting helped refresh the roster and gauge interest. “They’re all wondering what’s going on, what’s happening,” Speer said. Those members are enthused, he added, especially by the acquisition of a physical location.
“We’re getting a lot of people surprised to hear from us — glad to hear from us,” Miller said.
Among those who’d provided $2,000 member loans, more than 80% have decided to re-up those loans, Speer said. A drive for new members is underway, as is a call-out for volunteers to help prepare the building for renovation. Co-op organizers are encouraging members, prospective members, donors and volunteers to visit the building for the next Renovation Saturday on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We want them to come in here and see it really is here, it really is happening,” Miller said. She hopes that turnout includes longtime members “to let them see the vision and renew the vision and say, ‘Oh, that’s why I donated $200 in 2010 — to have this store.’”
There’s a long way to go, though.
Terre Foods has started a capital campaign to raise $3.3 million to fully renovate and open the cooperative market on Lafayette Avenue. That total will cover structural upgrades such as roof repairs and beam replacements, a heating and cooling system, refrigeration and equipment, a financial buffer through the initial years of operation and a 20-person staff, Speer said. A parking lot area needs paving, too.
Ultimately, the structure would feature 6,000 square feet of retail area, with the other 4,000 square feet used for stocking.
“So it would be a nice size store,” Miller said.
“But manageable,” Speer added.
Along with seeking commercial loans, fundraisers and charitable contributions, another possible funding resource is the city of Terre Haute’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Terre Foods leaders made a presentation to the City Council in February and to Mayor Duke Bennett in March.
If necessary, the market could open on a smaller scale, Speer said, using a 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot format. Funding will determine the scope.
After years of pursuing a downtown location, the site in 12 Points comes as a wave of energy has swept through that historic north-side neighborhood. Numerous shops and businesses have opened in that community, where the diagonal Lafayette Avenue merges with the east-west Maple Avenue and north-south 13th Street.
“Downtown would’ve been great,” Miller said, “but the fact that 12 Points revitalization is going on, it’s perfect symmetry.”
Terre Foods considered a 12 Points location more than a decade ago, but the neighborhood wasn’t so energized then. A cooperative market probably couldn’t have carried such momentum alone.
“Now there’s an energy in 12 Points, and that energy and excitement is bolstering Terre Foods,” Speer said. “We’re looking to feed off that.”
The former thrift store building purchased last year by Terre Foods was constructed in 1910. Longtime 12 Points residents might remember it as the home of Like-Nu Paint & Motor Co., an automotive shop that occupied the structure from the 1930s to the 1970s. It’s within walking distance not only for locals, but also the nearby Collett Park and Spencer F. Ball Park neighborhoods. The market could also deliver groceries to elderly folks, Speer said.
The area is considered a food desert, Speer said, meaning it’s an urban area where affordable or good-quality fresh grocery foods aren’t readily available. Local growers and producers are poised to market their goods at the 12 Points market, Miller said.
An oasis may replace that food desert, after so many years.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
