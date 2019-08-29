Like most occupations, a dishwasher at the Best Western hotel restaurant in 1976 had duties beyond that job title.
I also mopped floors, bused tables, cleaned out the grease trap, prepared hors d’oeuvres and delivered room service. (Not necessarily in that order.) Toting plates of food to hotel guests’ rooms offered the dishwasher a rare chance for tips — a perk on top of a $2.35-per-hour wage.
Tips weren’t guaranteed, though. Neither was the response you’d get after knocking on those doors. That year on that first job educated a small-town 16-year-old about work life. Many Americans will recollect about past jobs, and current ones, as this Labor Day weekend begins today.
The transition from dishwasher to room-service deliverer didn’t just instantly happen, like Captain Marvel on the old “Shazam” TV show. We had to shed our wet, messy aprons, put on Jerry Lewis style bellhop jackets (buttoned up our necks), comb our teenage hair, and adopt a polite tone of voice after five hours of scraping and spraying Beef Manhattan off stacks of dinner plates.
I remember a few surprisingly exorbitant tips, but more clearly etched in my memory is the lady who ordered an English muffin. I thought I’d met Goldilocks.
She opened her room door, glared at the English muffin I held aloft on a plate atop a tray, picked it up and shook her head in disgust. “It’s barely toasted. Look at it,” the woman said, before taking an animated bite and gnawing as if the circular bread roll was beef jerky.
An English muffin, she said, must be “slightly crunchy, not chewy.” She put it back on the plate and told me to bring her another one.
Back at the restaurant, the waitresses — who prepared all the toast and muffins — obliged and made her a crunchier muffin. I marched it up to the guest’s room and knocked on her door. This time, she lifted the muffin’s top slice, inspected both pieces and eyed a generous coating of butter. “It’s puddled,” she said, adding that I clearly didn’t know anything about English muffins. The woman told me to take it back. I did.
A frustrated, busy waitress toasted a third muffin for the lady and placed the butter on the side. Once again, I carried it up the elevator to the woman’s room, knocked and offered it to her. Finally, she accepted it, then closed the door.
I got no tip, but I did gain a lifelong appreciation for the service workers who feed, serve and clean up after us.
Food service workers comprise the largest sector of the Terre Haute metropolitan area’s labor force. A total of 7,820 people performed food service work in the Terre Haute metro last year, out of 66,770 total workers in Vigo, Vermillion, Clay and Sullivan counties. That’s nearly 12 out of every 100 working people here, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only the manufacturing production sector includes as many workers, also 7,820.
Many jobs fall into the food service category — chefs and head cooks in restaurants, fast-food cooks, cafeteria cooks, servers, food prep workers, supervisors, counter attendants, concession crew people, bartenders, coffee shop baristas and clerks, hostesses and hosts, and, yes, dishwashers, the BLS figures say. Though their pay levels vary, the average hourly wage for local food service workers is $10.17. That’s $21,140 a year.
They’re not all kids, like I was back in the ‘70s. The average age of food preparation workers in America today is 31.7 years for men and 33.9 for women, according to Data USA. A majority of them are women — 54.5%. Many have children. Some have a second job. A portion have a third job. Most of us know somebody performing such a balancing act.
Those folks work hard. A diner cook hovers over a hot grill for hours. Waitresses and waiters stay on their feet for most of a shift, shuttling from tables to the kitchen window again and again, bringing that extra dose of ranch dressing, and scanning the dining room constantly to avoid the server’s cardinal sin — letting our coffee cups run dry. Bartenders must cut off intoxicated customers. Managers of restaurants and nightspots pull 12 hour days, or more, when a crew person calls in sick.
The last thing any of those workers need is cranky, lewd or disrespectful treatment from the people they’re serving.
Thousands of Wabash Valley residents will venture into restaurants, cafeterias, fast-food eateries, bars and clubs during this holiday weekend. They’ll encounter a team of employees, working on Labor Day weekend, while much of the community enjoys a three-day break from jobs. So, cut the food-service workers some slack if their smile doesn’t sparkle enough, or if it takes a second reminder to get a refill on iced tea, or if that English muffin is too chewy.
Be kind. Tip well. Life is short for all of us.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
