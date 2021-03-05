Mark Bennett: Life in 2021 is full of changes, except when it comes to the minimum wage

Not many things stay exactly the same for 12 years.

Time changes everything. One glance at our driver’s license is a fitting reminder.

Yet, the federal minimum wage escapes the effects of time better than any anti-aging cream.

The last increase in the federal minimum wage happened on July 24, 2009. It was the final stage of an incremental boost approved by Congress in 2007. Minimum wages raised from $6.55 an hour to $7.25 on that day nearly a dozen years ago. It’s been frozen in time ever since, at least in Indiana, where the state’s minimum wage is tied to the federal wage.

Twenty-nine states have minimum wages above the federal level now, including Hoosier neighbors Ohio, Michigan and Illinois, according to the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures.

An attempt to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour through the $1.9-trillion COVID relief plan appears unlikely to remain in the package currently being considered by Congress. That’s not surprising in the Land of No-Compromise.

Here in Indiana, the General Assembly leadership passed on a modest, gradual increase in the state’s minimum wage. Indiana House Rep. Pat Boy, a Democrat from Michigan City, authored House Bill 1345 introduced during the current 2021 session. It would’ve raised Indiana’s minimum wage to $8.22 an hour in 2022, then to $9.15 in 2023, and $10.10 an hour in 2024. After that, it would increase by the same amount as the Consumer Price Index.

“I thought it would be a logical step to do it in small increases,” Boy said, so the bump wouldn’t be a “shock to the system.” She added, “It never even got to the $15 mark [in the federal proposal].” Her bill also gradually rose the wages of tipped workers, such as restaurant servers, who presently have a minimum cash wage of $2.13 an hour.

Boy’s bill got referred to the House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions on Jan. 14. It went no further.

“It wasn’t even heard by the committee,” she said Tuesday.

Boy introduced a similar bill to boost the minimum wage in 2019. It went nowhere, too. So did a wage-increase bill in the Indiana Senate this year.

Given her party’s small numbers in the Republican-controlled Statehouse, Boy isn’t shocked. She also isn’t giving up.

“If you don’t keep trying, you’ll never get their attention,” Boy said. “So, I’ll keep trying.” She concedes that a minimum-wage increase is more likely to come through Congress than the state legislature.

Getting lawmakers — on the state or federal level — to also keep trying to raise the wage is another matter. Many reflexively defer to the concerns of businesses, rather than workers, when actually the needs of both should be considered.

The current 12-year stretch without an increase is the longest since Congress enacted the basic wage in 1938 at quarter-an-hour. Congress updated the law with the Fair Labor Standards Act Amendments of 1949. That legislation included a 40-cent increase to the wage over a seven-year period, while also outlawing child labor and solidifying the 40-hour work week.

Today, the prohibition of child labor and a 40-hour work week sound pretty reasonable. By contrast, keeping the minimum wage relevant continues to be a battle.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“The current minimum wage of $7.25 is largely irrelevant,” said Bob Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University.

Most employers pay slightly higher wages, nearing $8 or $9 per hour, Guell said. That scenario means the minimum wage falls below the actual market rate, known as the equilibrium wage. The minimum wage loses its relevancy because so few are paid at that level. Only 3% of Hoosier workers received the $7.25 hourly wage, according to 2017 statistics by Governing, a public policy website.

“In order for it to even become relevant, [the minimum] would have to be above $9, maybe even $10,” Guell added.

As an economist, Guell isn’t a fan of the minimum wage concept. He views it as a less effective way to improve the lives of workers such as single moms and young parents relying on minimum-wage jobs, which amount to an annual income of around $15,000 in Indiana. It also incentivizes employers to further automate their businesses with self-checkout kiosks in stores, self-serve drink counters in restaurants and other mechanisms.

Instead, Guell favors enhancements to the earned-income tax credits and child tax credits. Those are “difference-making, and it doesn’t have any of the bad side effects [of the minimum wage],” he said.

Ironically, members of Congress from both parties have pitched plans to increase the federal child tax credits. A Democratic plan would raise the annual per-child credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for the lowest income families, The Associated Press reports. Likewise, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah proposed a jump in the annual tax credit to $3,000 per child for families of a larger income range, but his plan also includes cuts to other child aid.

One way or the other, families need help. Their representatives in Congress and the state legislature need to make their policies reflect current times. As the COVID-19 pandemic has made quite clear, 2021 isn’t 2009.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.