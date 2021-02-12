Mark Bennett: Lenten season, in a pandemic, can show a path toward being better neighbors

Solitude. Introspection. Penitence. Self-denial. Simplicity.

For many of us, that sounds like the last 12 months of life in the pandemic.

Nearly a billion Christians around the world, including Roman Catholics and several Protestant denominations, will soon begin a period of purposefully seeking solitude, introspection, penitence, self-denial and simplicity, along with fasting and spiritual growth — Lent. The Lenten season begins with Ash Wednesday next week and continues through Holy Week, capped by the Easter celebration on Sunday, April 4. It all recalls the 40 days Jesus spent fasting and resisting temptation in the desert.

It's been a rough year since the COVID-19 coronavirus claimed the first American lives in February 2020. Daily routines already involve recounting the pandemic's toll since then, in terms of deaths, illness, job losses, hunger and poverty — simultaneously unfolding alongside political and social unrest, the anxious wait for vaccines and a bundle of all-of-the-above this winter.

Still, after all that, a chance to consider the state of our own spirits — and more importantly those of others — can rekindle hope, for anyone.

Like the rest of the past year, Lent 2021 observances come with changes.

On Ash Wednesday, the Rev. Dawn Black of the United Campus Ministries will conduct a different version of the "Ashes to Go" tradition on the Indiana State University campus.

Black won't be marking a cross with ashes on the foreheads of students, faculty and staffers beside the ISU fountain. Instead, she'll be masked up and gloved in an orange tent outside the Campus Ministries Center on Seventh Street, drawing ash crosses on foreheads with cotton swabs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Her pastoral message of salvation remains the same, though.

"We remember that we are creatures of dust, and that we'll return to dust, but that is not the end," Black said. "It's a door, a transition, and in that we find comfort."

Freshman students' launch into adulthood has been unlike any in generations. Most had to finish high school in front of a computer screen. Many of their families face unexpected financial distress. Social distancing has altered their usual experiences like friendships, dating, part-time jobs and study gatherings.

"And we've seen an exorbitant increase — probably 50% more — of students coming into our food pantry," Black said.

Not surprisingly, "anxiety and depression are just overwhelming these kids," she said.

So, those entering that the Campus Ministries' tent Wednesday may be looking for a brighter horizon. To them, and anyone else, Black would remind them of the dividends for perseverance.

"I'd tell them, somehow, some way, your experience through this pandemic is going to form who you become," she said. "We have to trust that what we're going through right now is going to mean a lot more in the future. And we won't know that until we get there."

Just south of Campus Ministries on Seventh Street, the Rev. Mike Riggins serves as pastor at Central Presbyterian Church. This Sunday, the congregation will resume in-person worship for the first time since November, when the pandemic spiked in Terre Haute, the state and nation. The church board of elders made that decision.

Riggins has been delivering sermons through livestreaming online and YouTube videos. On a recent virtual sermon, "a switch flipped," he said. The impact of preaching in front of a camera in an empty church exasperated Riggins.

Lots of people watching the sermon reached out to him afterward.

Indeed, the pandemic and the past year's upheaval has been difficult for the church, like others. Central Presbyterian lost two members to COVID-19, Riggins explained. The nation's polarization is present in Terre Haute, too. As a 61-year-old who grew up in Bloomington, a college town during the tumultuous 1960s, the current climate worries Riggins.

So, for Lent, the pastor said he's asking everyone to consider the role each of us plays in the coarseness of conversations, especially on social media.

"I want to see more reconciliation, more peacemaking," Riggins said. "And the way that starts is, if I do something wrong to my neighbor, it's going to be very hard for us to be good neighbors if I don't say, 'I'm sorry.' Lent is a great time to be doing this."

On Ash Wednesday, Central Presbyterian will join Unity Presbyterian Church for a drive-up outdoor service around a fire pit at Unity's campus on Springhill Road from 4 to 6:30 p.m. They'll roast marshmallows. The ashes on the marshmallows' exterior fit the day's traditional message. The marshmallows' warm interior represents softened hearts.

"I like that idea," Riggins said.

On South Fifth Street, Friar Savio Manavalan and the congregation at St. Joseph University Parish will conduct three Ash Wednesday services at 6:45 a.m. and two more that evening at 5:15 and 7 p.m. The Lenten season ahead will differ from those past because of safety precautions in the pandemic.

Ashes will be sprinkled on parishioners' heads, rather than marked on their foreheads that day. Also, the Franciscan Catholic church's fish fries through Lent will have a drive-through carryout format. Social gatherings remain limited.

"But those are all external," Manavalan said. "Every Lent, whether it's the pandemic time or other times, you look inside yourself."

While looking for ways they can become better people, those folks should know better times are ahead, Manavalan said.

"One day, things are going to be normal," he said, "and we'll all be reunited."

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.