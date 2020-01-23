Mark Bennett: Lasting reminder, in bronze, would remind community of McNichols' vision, can-do spirit

The positive forces that improved this community are worth remembering.
Terre Haute businessman Steve Huddleston has an idea to create a lasting reminder of the work and vision of his late friend, John McNichols.
Simply put, McNichols made this town a better place. He spent 34 years recruiting and coaching gifted young athletes at Indiana State University. Many became All-Americans, conference champions or world-class sprinters, hurdlers, runners, jumpers and throwers. ISU became a Hoosier powerhouse in track and field, and cross country. McNichols received a bevy of coaching honors.
Those feats alone distinguish him. But it's what McNichols did in addition to those sports accomplishments that further validates a permanent remembrance of his years as a Hautean. Huddleston would like that remembrance to be a bronze statue of McNichols, who died unexpectedly in December 2016. Huddleston is in the early stages of organizing supporters and developing private fundraising possibilities.
McNichols "did a lot," said Huddleston, general manager of Grand Traverse Pie Company Bakery and Cafe on North Third Street.
McNichols envisioned, along with others, Terre Haute becoming a destination for outdoors activity, through trails and accessibility to the Wabash River front region. McNichols brought back applicable ideas from other U.S. cities, and said, "Why not here?" He and his ISU student-athletes got their hands and feet dirty, pulling trash out of the river banks, year after year, to beautify what is now Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area. McNichols realized that no college town in America, or the world for that matter, had a fan-friendly course designed specifically for distance running, so he and a team of fellow doers created the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. It's the world's finest. Today, Olympians know where Terre Haute is. So do fans from every corner of the country.
McNichols saw another longtime vision become reality in 2015, when ISU unveiled a new outdoor Gibson Track and Field Complex on, yes, the riverfront. A year later, he died while at coaches conference in Florida. Two years after his passing, another long-sought idea came to fruition — the university's new, state-of-the-art indoor track and field facility.
"It was the vision he had, not only for the sport, but for the university and the community," Huddleston said.
Some of Vigo County's gem amenities may never have been conceptualized if McNichols and his family hadn't moved to Terre Haute in 1983, when ISU hired him. Most important, McNichols chose to stay here, even though his success with the Sycamores could've taken him to a bigger stage.
He struck up a friendship with Huddleston nearly 13 years ago. That's when Grand Traverse opened at the corner of North Third and Cherry streets, adjacent to the ISU campus. As the restaurant's general manager, Huddleston regularly encountered McNichols and other ISU staffers and students while they dined there. He found McNichols to be "an intriguing guy."
"I always felt like I was learning something," with each conversation, Huddleston said.
Early Tuesday morning at Grand Traverse, Huddleston pitched the concept of a statue to McNichols' son Matt. One of the coach's neighbors, retired teacher and coach Tom Taylor, listened in, too. Both were supportive.
Matt figured his dad "would be embarrassed and wouldn't want the attention." He added, "This wasn't my idea, but I think he's deserving, and he impacted a lot of lives."
That's for sure. McNichols coordinated the men's and women's programs, in addition to coaching the men's teams alongside former women's coach John Gartland. The combined roster of men, women, coaches and managers typically tops 100 people. Multiply that by 34 years. Then add all the program's community supporters, conservationists involved in the Riverscape project, and other folks who realized McNichols' expertise, optimism and get-r-done work ethic was a rare combination, and infectious.
"He was a dreamer, and he had a job that was a platform that he could share those ideas," Matt McNichols said.
McNichols' legacy has been honored in other ways, with annual meets, an awards podium and the university's indoor practice facility bearing his name. Huddleston sees a statue, though, as a visual, long-term recognition. An ideal location for a statue in the coach's honor would be places where those dreams came true, such as one of the new track-and-field complexes, Huddleston said, although other possibilities could be considered. He's open to hearing from supporters of the plan by email at shud625@gmail.com.
When McNichols died, Huddleston put a tribute on the Grand Traverse sign. It read, "God blessed us with John McNichols." He left it up for weeks. Cars passing by honked in approval. Locals eating at the restaurant gave their thumbs-up, too. Curious out-of-towners asked Huddleston, "Who's this John McNichols guy?" He told them the story.
Maybe a statue, well inscribed, will do the same for decades to come.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.