Mark Bennett: Kurt Thomas shined in a unique era when Terre Haute had it 'going on'

Bruce Baumgartner was a heavyweight wrestler, not a gymnast. But he knew exceptional athletic talent when he saw it.

On his way to and from practices in the Indiana State University Arena's wrestling room, Baumgartner regularly walked past the gymnastics room next door. The Sycamore freshman occasionally caught glimpses of senior gymnast Kurt Thomas working out. Sometimes, Thomas would be practicing his trademark "Thomas Flair" on the pommel horse — a routine in which his legs whirled around the apparatus like helicopter blades.

"It just really amazed me," Baumgartner recalled Thursday of those days in 1978 and '79.

That same year, Baumgartner worked out every morning in the Arena before classes. He'd leave around 7:30 and walk through the gym's main court on his way out. Like clockwork, another Sycamore athlete was there practicing.

"I remember Larry Bird — almost every morning for a couple hours — shooting baskets in the Arena, alone," Baumgartner said.

Those three athletes crossed paths in that humble, old-school gym on the campus of a teachers college-turned-university. All three lifted their sports to previously unseen notoriety in the eyes of Americans and the world.

"We had some things going on Indiana State at that time," Baumgartner said.

Indeed, venerable publications like Sports Illustrated suddenly learned how to find Terre Haute.

Bird took ISU to the NCAA Final in 1979 and provided ESPN with nightly NBA highlights from his 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, becoming a fabled Naismith Hall of Famer. Baumgartner won the 1982 NCAA heavyweight title in undefeated fashion, and then won medals in four consecutive Olympic Games, including two golds, a silver and a bronze in his 1996 finale in Atlanta, where he led Team USA into the stadium as the flag bearer.

Bird stood 6 foot, 9 inches tall. Baumgartner measured 6-1 and 278 pounds.

Thomas, at a lithe 5-5 and 126 pounds, was no less accomplished. He won the Sullivan Award, as the nation's best amateur athlete, in 1979, just as Baumgartner did in 1995.

Thomas led the Sycamore gymnastics team to the school's only national championship in 1977, sharing it with Oklahoma in a dramatic duel that ended in a statistical tie — even to five decimal points — in Tempe, Ariz. Far more loomed for Thomas.

The following year, he became the first American in 46 years to win a gold medal at the world championships, beating rivals from the powerhouse Soviet Union. After that victory, five individual NCAA championships and an appearance in the 1976 Olympics, Thomas seemed primed to compete for Olympic gold at the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow.

"I felt like I was in the best shape of my life," Thomas told me in a 2010 interview.

A U.S. boycott, over the USSR's invasion of Afghanistan, blocked Thomas' destiny. He admitted to being initially bitter, and then grew resigned to the missed opportunity.

Still, he became an internationally known boyish face — often labeled "the Shaun Cassidy of men's gymnastics." He made five appearances on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson, including a few while at ISU.

"He changed the face of gymnastics in those years," said Rich Apolinar, one of Thomas' teammates at ISU.

Thomas, Bird and Baumgartner gave the campus and Terre Haute communities a once-in-a-lifetime cluster of athletic greatness.

One piece of that memorable triumvirate was lost on June 5. Thomas died 10 days after suffering a sudden stroke. He was 64.

'A great champion'

His passing jolted memories across the globe. Most drifted back to Thomas' 1970s and '80s exploits, from all those dazzling moves as a gymnast, to coaching Johnny Carson to do the splits on national TV, to meeting President Jimmy Carter in the White House, to starring in a now cult-classic B-movie, "Gymkata."

Thomas represented ISU and his college town with class in every situation.

"It was such an honor to know Kurt. All of us at ISU were so proud of him, both as a person and a great champion," Bird said in a statement to the Tribune-Star on Monday. "We all followed his amazing career and inspirational accomplishments. My family and I send our condolences to Kurt's family."

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Bird and Thomas posed for a memorable photograph in the Terre Haute Star in spring of 1979. Star sports editor Tom Reck and sportswriter Andy Amey interviewed the Sycamore seniors, who'd reached the peak of their collegiate sports. Bird was college basketball's consensus Player of the Year in '79. Thomas won his second men's all-around NCAA title, too.

Reck and Amey covered that duo through their Sycamore careers, as well as Baumgartner and a string of exceptional standouts in other sports in the late '70s and early '80s, such as baseball's Wally Johnson, football's Tunch Ilkin and Olympic archer Benita Edds.

Reck was in Arizona on April 3, 1977, when Thomas and the Sycamore men's gymnasts captured ISU's only NCAA Division I national championship in any sport. Reck and then-ISU athletic director Jerry Huntsman actually double-checked the NCAA's math, verifying the Sycamores and Oklahoma finished in a tie, with 434.475 points each, officially. It remains the only tie outcome to a team championship in NCAA history.

"That was a special moment that I'll never forget," Reck said Thursday.

The veteran sports reporter didn't just show up for the big moments, though. Reck regularly talked with each coach of the ISU teams and covered home events, such as Coach Roger Counsil's men's gymnastics team. Thomas and the Sycamores typically competed in front of Arena crowds populated by "a lot of parents and girlfriends," Reck said. Still, "they were close to the action, and it was a good atmosphere."

ISU routinely won those meets, thanks in part to Thomas leading and encouraging his teammates in practices, day after day.

"His work ethic was so far above the times, back then," Apolinar said by phone Wednesday from Charlotte, N.C.

After classes, team practice and dinner at the ISU dorms, "Kurt would say, be back at 6," Apolinar recalled. A corps of Sycamore gymnasts would then trek to the Arena's sauna and do push-ups in increasing increments, from 10 to 20, 30, 40, 50 or more. By 9 o'clock, they'd have done 400 to 500 push-ups.

At 6 o'clock the next morning, Thomas was back at the Arena, guiding his teammates through more workouts.

'A regular guy'

All those "Tonight Show" moments and international titles didn't change Thomas' competitive, yet approachable demeanor. He came back from those high-profile happenings and resumed life as a student, living in a mobile home just outside of town with his first wife. Thomas first came to ISU with little fanfare, an unheralded teen from Miami whom Counsil spotted while recruiting another Florida gymnast.

"He was a leader," Apolinar said of Thomas. "If you fell, mentally, he was right there to pick you back up. He was a regular guy. His stardom, his status did not follow him into the gym."

Thomas shared some stories, though. Apolinar remembers Thomas sitting on the gym mats with teammates, explaining how Russian gymnasts continued competing despite "ripped skin" peeling off blistered hands — a common injury for gymnasts — without applying any ointments or remedies. "It was like they were numb to everything," Apolinar said of the Soviets.

Thomas showed his teammates how to toughen their own hands, among other inside tips.

"He pushed us in that way, too," Apolinar said. "That made all of us good gymnasts. I think every one of us on the team got something from him and from being around him. I know I did."

Reck could attest to Apolinar's recollection. "Anytime I would shake hands with Kurt, he had nothing but callouses," Reck said, with a laugh. "He worked hard."

ISU recently decided to appropriately recognize Thomas' hard work, along with that of his teammates. Incredibly, the 1977 Sycamore national championship team never received title rings. So, in January, university president Deborah Curtis announced Thomas and the team would be honored in a ring ceremony this November, when the newly renovated Hulman Center is unveiled to the public.

The event is still planned. It will feel a bit surreal, no doubt. Those athletes shined in a bygone era. Their gymnastics program was dropped, along with wrestling and some other "non-revenue" sports, to cut budgets in the mid-1980s. Baumgartner is now 59 and just retired after 36 years as athletic director at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. Bird is 63, semi-retired and living in southern Indiana. Thomas, eight months older than Bird, had been running a gymnastics center in Frisco, Texas, with his wife, Beckie. He was the father of three.

In a January interview with the Tribune-Star's Sue Loughlin, Thomas called plans for the November ring ceremony "terrific." He also shared recollections of former Soviet gymnasts saying they had trained specifically to beat Thomas in 1980, before President Carter announced the U.S. boycott of the Olympics on USSR soil in Moscow. And, even after the passing of four decades and running a gymnastics center and raising a family in Texas with his wife, Thomas spoke fondly of those magical years here in the 1970s.

"They say your college years are the best years of your life," Thomas said just five months ago. "For me, in Terre Haute — believe it or not — they were the best of my life."

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.