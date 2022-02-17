Mark Bennett: Keeping an 'epic adventure' alive

Aside from involuntary functions like breathing and a heartbeat, most humans find it difficult to perform any feat for 1,000 days in a row.
For most of us, getting dressed and drinking coffee might be the extent of our unbreakable routines.
Parke County residents Cassandra Beach and her son, Elijah, have been a bit more adventurous. They’ve run one mile or more together every single day since May 24, 2019. Their streak reached 1,000 consecutive daily runs Thursday.
They’ve had plenty of valid excuses to skip a day. The 46-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son kept lacing up their shoes, though.
“It’s been over 100 degrees and we’ve run. It’s been below zero and we’ve run. So, the weather doesn’t stop us,” Cassandra said Wednesday, just hours before she and Elijah ran for the 999th straight day. Only three times have they resorted to running on treadmills at home. When Cassandra was away on a couple out-of-town trips, she and Elijah ran at the same time and communicated through a FaceTime app on their phones.
They’d planned to share their milestone run with the Wabash Valley on Thursday. The Beaches organized the “We Just Run” One Mile Walk/Run beside Rockville Lake, scheduled for Thursday evening and named after their motto. They hoped it might inspire others to take up running.
Alas, a mix of sleet, rain and snow prompted the Beaches to postpone the event until March 20 out of concern for people traveling to get there. Cassandra and Elijah ran themselves, nontheless, through the freezing rain.
Besides the weather extremes, they’ve continued through broken bones, illnesses, busy schedules and more. Even the pandemic hasn’t stopped the Beaches. COVID-19 sickened both Cassandra and Elijah in December 2020 for nearly 15 days. “But we still managed to run,” Elijah recalled.
“We got up to run, and those runs weren’t pretty,” Cassandra said. “We came back home and crawled back into bed.”
She believes the fitness they’ve gained through their uninterrupted outings helped them endure the virus.
The benefits of following through with daily exercise undoubtedly include stronger bodies and good health, but the rewards go beyond the physical. A connection between a parent and their teenager isn’t easily built. Running has strengthened their relationship.
“There’s a bond between us that I don’t know many people have,” Cassandra said. “We see each other at our worst, but we see each other at our best, too.”
She admits they can “drive each other bonkers.” She’s an early bird, but Elijah prefers running later in the day, so they often do just that. Both enjoy the serenity of running through the Parke County countryside and the teamwork involved in keeping such a string alive.
“It’s pretty important that I make sure I run,” Elijah said. “I like having guaranteed time that I go outside, because some people never go outside.”
People across the country and world have rediscovered the outdoors as a safe place to explore during the pandemic. Likewise, the sport of running has gained popularity. A study by World Athletics — the global governing body for competitive running sports — showed that 13% of runners got their start after the pandemic arrived in April 2020. Another 22% of long-term runners say they’re running more since the pandemic began.
Cassandra and Elijah quietly launched their routine nearly a year before COVID-19 spread through the world. It was May 24, 2019. Elijah had just finished a difficult eighth-grade year, coping with bullying and low self-confidence, his mom explained.
“We knew that last day of school that we weren’t just going to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves,” she remembered.
They decided to go for a run. It wasn’t a foreign concept. Elijah participated in cross country and track at his school. Cassandra, a self-employed stay-at-home mom, had run in some Indy Mini-Marathons.
Their first run went well. They ran again the next day, and the next, and the next. Together, they decided to keep on.
A thousand days later, Elijah’s stronger and confident. He’s driving and works a part-time job in Terre Haute.
“He’s really come into his own,” Cassandra said. “I don’t know what God’s plan is for him, but I think this streak has instilled a greatness in him.”
He’s running faster and farther, too. “Now, I’m way better, mentally and especially physically,” Elijah said. “[Running] helps with focusing, too.”
It’s also led them to some otherwise improbable adventures.
Determined to expand their roster running locations, the Beaches — Cassandra, her husband Brad, and their kids Elijah and Alicia — piled into Elijah’s Chevy Spark and took an eventful family vacation to the East Coast last summer. Brad and Alicia play supporting roles for the running project. Cassandra and Elijah wound up running in 13 states, raising their total to 24.
“We probably never in our lives would’ve visited all those states,” Cassandra said. “It’s given us a reason to go to all those places, and other places, and to explore.”
They ran through a covered bridge (a familiar sight back in Parke County) in Vermont, up “the Rocky Steps” as sleet fell in Philadelphia and jogged around New York City. A ferry carried the family and Elijah’s car from Delaware to New Jersey. They got lost in Connecticut, delaying their arrival in Massachusetts until 11 p.m. “We wound up running around a parking lot,” Cassandra said.
This summer, they hope to add some Western states as their streak grows.
They have no plan to quit in the near future. Of course, Elijah, now a junior at Parke Heritage High School, realizes life after graduation could eventually snap their streak. “Even if I’m not doing the streak, I probably still will go out and run,” he said. “It probably will still be a big part of my life.”
All because of a decision made by a mother and son a thousand days ago.
“It started out that we were just going for a run,” Cassandra said, “and it’s turned into the most epic adventure of our lives.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
