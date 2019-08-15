MARK BENNETT: Journey to quaint river town refreshes hope for small-town Indiana

I spotted an open parking space on Main Street, pulled the car to the curb and parked.
A hanging sign fluttered in the August breeze above the storefront nearby — “Aurora High School Museum.” A neon “open” sign glowed in the window, and people were inside. This place, and several shops, were open on a summer Saturday afternoon in Aurora, my parents’ hometown. There’s hope for small-town Indiana, after all.
My wife and I, my brother and sister-in-law, and my mom drove from Terre Haute to Aurora to see the Ohio River town of 3,700 residents again. Aurora looked dapper in its 200th year.
Folks inside the museum, mostly 1960s grads, treated my mom like a rock star. She graduated from the school in 1943, as did my late father, and the museum crew were anxious to have an alum from that era visit and autograph their register.
Not many towns the size of Aurora can boast of having a downtown shrine to a bygone local high school that closed in 1978. In fact, many small American burgs fade away after a cornerstone high school shuts its doors.
Though its population has declined slightly since the late ‘70s, the Aurora we saw appears determined to remain a scenic spot along the nation’s second largest river.
The fruits of Aurora’s downtown revitalization and riverfront development initiatives show. Murals depicting residents and scenes from the town’s history are fitted into the windows of buildings, and on their exterior walls. Shop entrances and facades have been brightened and refurbished through a matching grant program, fueled by more than $735,000 in private and public funds invested in the historic district.
Preserving the community’s history matters in that effort, and the high school museum was a strong example. It’s reminiscent of the FACT (Fontanet Action Community Team) building in the little Fontanet neighborhood in northeastern Vigo County, minus the cafeteria-style kitchen. Aurora High School letter jackets and sweaters hung from the ceiling. Sports team jerseys, framed photographs, newspaper clippings, awards, signs, ball game programs and paintings of local landmarks lined the walls. And yearbooks from various time periods sat open for visitors to browse and reminisce over.
Amazingly, Mom’s Class of ‘43 yearbook was among those.
Its pages contained elements familiar to high school annuals. Members of clubs, music ensembles and athletic teams gathered in group pictures. Summaries of the seniors’ activities accompanied their posed photographs. Mom’s list was long, including serving as secretary of her class — the only female among its four class officers. Dad’s list included four sports and any clubs or activities that, coincidentally, included Mom. He’s in the basketball team picture, with the guys holding a ball noting their 26-22 overtime victory over arch rival Lawrenceburg in the 1943 sectional championship game.
The seniors’ life destinies also were projected in one or two poetic sentences. Dad’s mentioned his interest in Mom, and his ambition to fly planes. Later that year, he began training in the U.S. Army Air Forces. Three years later, he married Mom. Their generation — the young men and women in the pages of that Class of ‘43 yearbook — experienced the sacrifices and hardships of World War II, after coming of age during the Great Depression.
That reality made those predictions of the future, captured in a few words beside those fresh young faces in that high school annual, seem poignant.
We eventually left the museum, and walked through the downtown toward the two-story brick house where Mom grew up. As we looked around its exterior, an guy drove up. “Can I help you folks?” he said. We explained Mom’s connection to the place, and — in another divine coincidence — it turned out that he was the landlord of the building, now an apartment house. He opened the front door and let us tour the structure.
Before taking two steps inside, Mom told us some of the features we would find, a pair of bathrooms equipped by her older brother, the kitchen the backyard surrounded by porches on both floors. It was just as she described.
Later in the weekend visit, we stopped at Lesko Park on the Ohio River front. Its paved walkway overlooks the water. On that day, kids scurried around its playground, while parents launched balloons at a birthday party. Signs and encased displays explained Aurora’s history, dating back to 1819. Many of those accounts involve the river, and the town’s recovery from devastating floods. A tall measuring pole physically shows the river stage in those years. All marked on that pole are dwarfed by 1937, when the Ohio reeked havoc at 81 feet in the teeth of the Depression. My parents’ families lived through that.
The park also featured benches and light posts along the walkway, and those bear plaques memorializing Aurora residents. The grinning face of one of Dad’s high school baseball buddies was among them. Speed boats, pontoons, inner-tube riders and a massive coal barge motored up and down the stream. Mom smiled. Her hometown had kept active, sharp, and didn’t forget where it came from.
