An inspiring sight unfolded last month in Nashville, Tenn. Suddenly, the aches and pains, busyness and "me time" that cause most of us to avoid volunteering sounded lame.
Jimmy Carter, America's oldest living president at age 95, hammered nails into a new Habitat for Humanity home under construction in Nashville, Tenn. A bandage covered the 14 stitches sewn into the skin above his blackened, swollen left eye after a fall in his Georgia home just hours earlier.
It wasn't a photo op. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, have been Habitat for Humanity volunteers around the country and globe for 35 years. Their Carter Work Project raises funds for the nonprofit. Those labors come in addition to the Carters work to alleviate hunger, resolve conflicts, nurture democracy and freedom, and improve the health of people worldwide through the Carter Center in Atlanta.
And he still teaches Sunday school at church every week, just as Carter's done since his teenage years.
Carter and his wife have changed many lives for the better in the nearly four decades since his presidency ended.
That routine got put on a rare pause last week. Carter underwent surgery Tuesday to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding from two falls in October, including one that fractured his pelvis. A Carter Center update afterward said the surgery had no complications and that his recovery was being monitored by doctors.
Carter's resiliency and determination not only sets an example of service to others, but also shined a spotlight on the value of Habitat for Humanity. The ecumenical Christian nonprofit builds homes for people in need, who work alongside Habitat crew and volunteers on those projects. The format helps folks unable to get conventional financing a zero-interest home they can afford to pay for and live in.
The global Habitat for Humanity was founded in Atlanta in 1976. Twelve years later, a chapter opened in Terre Haute. Since then, Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity, has built 71 homes.
Volunteer Dick Becker has worked on every single one of those houses. He's just 14 months younger than President Carter. Becker started volunteering for Habitat in 1988, immediately after retiring after 32 years as a business professor at Indiana State University. His teaching continued, shifting from instructing students on finance to guiding fellow volunteers through "Nail Pounding 101."
On Habitat home projects, Becker has done almost everything, from designing the houses to building their walls, floors and ceilings, and framing their windows. He quips that he's "mostly a gofer" these days, because his knees and hips can't handle climbing a ladder. Yet, Becker arrives at the job sites every Tuesday and Thursday, driving his trusty 1989 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser station wagon.
Many of the ISU students who serve as Habitat volunteers may never have seen a station wagon in person.
Becker's wagon may have 216,000 miles on it, but the vehicle more importantly still runs and can transport materials from lumber yards to the job sites. "I can put a sheet of plywood in it [and] close the tailgate," Becker said, grinning.
His experience and knowledge are as valuable as his gofer duties, said Heidi Mitchell, the Habitat chapter's co-executive director. She didn't know the proper way to swing a hammer until Becker showed her. The same is true for many young volunteers.
"With Dick, his work is a passion, not only for homeowners and the families we serve, but also the volunteers — by teaching," Mitchell said.
Not all of the Habitat volunteers are students from the local colleges. Some are inmates from the Terre Haute federal prison on work details. Others are local retirees, just like Becker himself. Those senior volunteers wear the tongue-in-cheek label, "the Grumpies," derived from the 1993 comedy, "Grumpy Old Men." Becker, actually patient and kind, "is the original Grumpy," Mitchell said.
He continues volunteering because "it keeps me active," he said Wednesday morning. "And then, I'm also doing something I know will help out others, and there are others working alongside me doing the same thing."
Becker will turn 94 on Christmas Eve. "I plan to keep going as long as I can," he said, "and as long as my wagon holds up."
Jimmy Carter would probably smile at that comment.
Both Becker and Mitchell have seen the former president at national Habitat events. "He's done a wonderful job with" volunteer work and raising awareness for Habitat, Becker said of Carter.
Mitchell saw Carter in person at Habitat's global conference in Atlanta in 2017. That day, Habitat announced the former president and first lady would come to Indiana for a Carter Work Project fundraiser the following year. Hearing Carter speak about Habitat's virtues impressed Mitchell.
"That was pretty awesome," she said. "He is a very genuine man, and you can tell when he speaks, he has a passion for Habitat. And it's not put on. He truly means it. He just exudes that work of God, and putting the hands and feet [of Christ] out to the world, showing Jesus. It was just an awesome experience. He's the real deal, definitely."
When Carter accepted the Nobel Peace Prize 17 years ago, the Nobel committee praised his "decades of untiring effort" to resolve conflicts, instill democracy, advance human rights, and promote economic and social development. His message that day in Norway reminded people worldwide that positive change begins with a decision.
"The bond of our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices," he said. "God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to alleviate suffering. We can choose to work together for peace. We can make these changes – and we must."
The world needs more people like Jimmy Carter. Many are out there serving. Dick Becker and tens of thousands of Habitat for Humanity volunteers around the planet make a difference, week after week. As Habitat organizers attest, more are needed.
Helping Habitat
People interested in volunteering or donating to Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity can go online to wvh4h.org/volunteer.html or call 812-235-5914.
