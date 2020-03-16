She totes a coffee pot with her right hand and a slice of apple pie on a plate with her left.
You left room for dessert.
In a few hours, she’ll finish her shift — the second of her two jobs — and then pick up her kids from the sitter, fix dinner, read them a story at bedtime, fall asleep herself, and start over the next morning. She’s their mom, and your waitress.
Then there’s the silent folks busing tables as you eat “Today’s Special” on the restaurant menu. And, the multi-tasking cooks behind the grill. And, the hostess who greets you with a smile even after she had to ask a friend for a ride to work, after her car wouldn’t start. And, the diner owner who anxiously counts the total in the cash register at the end of the night, hoping to cover the operation’s costs.
Keep those neighbors in mind this month. There are 7,820 of them living and working in the Terre Haute metropolitan area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That body of food service workers also includes bartenders, fast-food preparation and counter employees, dishwashers and baristas earning paychecks in a metro region encompassing Vigo, Clay, Sullivan and Vermillion counties.
Their lives and livelihoods are now enveloped in the uncertainty unleashed by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed Hoosier restaurants, bars and nightclubs to close to in-person customers until the end of March. Those businesses can offer takeout and delivery services, under the governor’s order.
Holcomb’s directive is meant to protect the well-being of patrons and workers of restaurants, bars and clubs, where people gather in close proximity to dine and drink. It’s a wise and necessary decision in the face of a virus that has serious, life-threatening implications for vulnerable people, especially older folks with existing health problems.
”The concern is people gathering together and spreading the virus from person to person,” stated Roni Elder, health educator for the Vigo County Health Department.
Some restaurant employees could see duties convert to deliveries or preparing carryout services. Many others may be filing for unemployment benefits through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That state office announced Monday that it was suspending rules requiring certain unemployment insurance claimants to visit a Work One location in person, given so many other actions being taken to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
Workforce Development will also “request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers.”
Those workers play a larger role in daily Hauteans life than most of us realize. Dining out is a popular social activity in a small Midwestern city such as this. Vigo County is home to 220 restaurants, including 177 within Terre Haute’s city limits, according to a 2018 count by the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Eateries and watering holes here run the gamut, from classy cuisine (yes, the community has those) to diners, national chains and small boutique spots. International tastes are available, too, from Italian to Mexican, Irish, Greek, Japanese, Chinese, Indian, among others.
The staffs entertain us, in a way, whether it’s a chef performing utensil juggling over a hibachi grill or a waitress striking up a conversation about the weather.
Each is a person with a life away from the restaurant or pub. A life that just grew more complicated.
“This will no doubt have a lasting, negative impact on local business owners, as well as the thousands of employees of these establishments in Indiana,” Patrick Tamm, president of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, said in a statement Monday. “It is a very scary time for those folks, so we’re hoping the community is able to come together and participate in several ways being discussed to help offset this impact on businesses, while they are unable to operate at full capacity.”
Tamm urged Hoosiers to order takeout or delivery meals from the places they frequent, buy gift cards to be used once the eateries reopen and to tip generously.
So, if you know a waitress, server, hostess, dishwasher, busboy or busgirl or restaurant owner who attends your church, lives in your neighborhood or coaches your kid’s baseball team, give them a call. See if they need food or a few bucks to get dinner. Or, find out their favorite meal, and order a delivery to their home.
They’ve served us. Let’s try to serve them in a tough time.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.