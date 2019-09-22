Amy Lore anticipated the confused looks on faces of friends from elsewhere. They couldn’t understand why she and her husband wanted to move back to Terre Haute.
She didn’t expect the same “but why?” question once she and her family returned in June.
“The thing that really blew me away was when I heard it here — ‘Why would you come back here?’” Amy recalled last week.
She gave a refreshing answer, summarized in a recent Letter to the Editor of the Tribune-Star. The community needs more of its young people, who grew up here and left, to consider returning.
Now 38 years old with a husband and their two young sons, Amy wrote to this newspaper about finding an energy and forward thinking in Terre Haute. Amy didn’t detect such activity here when she graduated from Indiana State University nearly 20 years ago and headed for a job on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Her outlook and the town have been renewed.
“People are hustling here, pursuing new things and live out a quote I love from Theodore Roosevelt, who said, ‘What a man does for himself dies with him. What a man does for his community lives on after he is gone.’ Terre Haute is a place where people can build and leave a legacy,” Amy wrote in her letter. “It is beautiful here.”
Many lifelong Hauteans, over time, may fixate on the frustrations and eyesores, and overlook the community’s progress and assets. Amy and her husband, Lennon Lore, have been spotting the pluses almost daily since moving from Indianapolis to a home in Farrington’s Grove three months ago.
The upsides range from the city and county parks, the Heritage and Wabashiki trails, Griffin Bike Park, a busier downtown with apartment complexes, stores and amenities just a short drive away, the farmers market at The Meadows, the ongoing push for a food co-op, coffee shops close by and, among other virtues, a “forward momentum.”
A sign of that impetus came to the Lores front door. A flyer invited them to participate in a neighborhood cleanup. “And, I’m like — all right,” Amy said.
Among the people here are those who played positive roles in Amy’s and Lennon’s youth. The church where they met is here. Three pine trees Lennon and his two siblings planted at an Earth Day event years ago now tower over Cruft Street. The old ICON building where his dad worked has been refurbished into the RiverFront Lofts. And the Lores’ college alma mater, ISU, has grown into a destination, rather than a utilitarian commuter school. “I’m a true, blue Sycamore,” Amy said, “and the campus has just blossomed.”
The flexibility of Amy’s job, as government relations director for the education nonprofit Project Lead the Way, allowed them to leave Indy, which “just wasn’t the right place for us,” she said. Lennon added, “Every errand was an hour-long errand.”
Amy’s job takes her around the Midwest, and technology lessens the need for office work. “Wonders of the modern world — if the company will let you, you can work from wherever you want,” said Amy, whose car often serves as her base of operations. “I call it my car-fice. I’m on the road a lot.”
They decided to try Terre Haute, again.
Through jobs, residences, college, mission trips, military service and student-exchange programs, Amy and Lennon have resided and served in numerous places around the world as a couple and individually, from Washington to Indianapolis, France and the Middle East, China, South American and Linton. So, they have an informed context for assessing Terre Haute’s merits.
Amy lived in Greene and Clay counties, moved to Terre Haute at age 8 with her parents, graduated from Terre Haute North, and then Indiana State with a degree in French and political science. ISU’s Study Abroad program took her to Paris for a summer. She lived near the nation’s capital in Alexandria, Va., while working as a junior staffer for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Amy returned to the Hoosier state to work in former Gov. Mitch Daniels’ administration, and became former Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman’s speechwriter and adviser.
Lennon grew up on Terre Haute’s south side, graduated from Terre Haute South, started classes at ISU, but dropped out because “I didn’t have the discipline to succeed.” He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours of active combat duty in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division infantry unit. Lennon came home with traces of shrapnel from an exploded IED in his right side, as well as enhanced discipline.
Lennon returned to ISU, putting his GI Bill benefits to use, and earned his bachelor’s degree in social studies education. “I’m definitely more disciplined now,” he said. “I definitely picked it up along the way.” Today, he’s helping guide their oldest son through online schooling.
Like Amy, he sees positive changes in Terre Haute.
He’s also seen Terre Haute’s rougher side, having grown up poor, as he put it. Teachers at Sarah Scott Middle School and South High steered him toward academics. One teacher even visited the bar where his mom worked “to talk to her about my grades.” Donors helped pay for Lennon to study in Brazil, South America, as a high school exchange student for a year.
His Terre Haute teachers and supporters — who also live in this college town blessed with thousands of jobs in the field of education — lifted him out of poverty.
“I realized at a pretty young age that school was going to be my ticket out of that kind of life,” Lennon said.
Education remains important to him at age 35. Now that the Lores are back in Terre Haute, Lennon plans to pursue his master’s degree at ISU next year. And he, Amy and their young family have a house in Farrington’s Grove, a neighborhood Lennon aspired as a boy to live in someday.
With their backgrounds, Amy and Lennon return with eyes wide open. They acknowledge Terre Haute has problems, but none that other communities haven’t faced, too. They intend to stay.
“It’s got its warts,” Lennon said, “but so does everywhere else. But the good far outweighs the bad. ... There’s a lot of beauty here, too, and you don’t have to scratch very hard to see it.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
