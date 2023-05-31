For two decades, people in the college long-distance running world have seen a trip to Terre Haute as an aspiration.
They’ve branded Terre Haute “Cross Country Town, USA” and the “Cross Country Capital of the World.”
Seriously.
Indiana State University and the city have hosted the nation’s best collegiate distance runners for the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships 13 times since 2002. The LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course stands as a world-class sports facility. Five-hundred and 10 runners — including future Olympians — from dozens of colleges and universities come here from all corners of the United States to compete for a national championship. A few thousand fans come, too.
It’s a big deal. And ISU and Terre Haute do it well.
This weekend, four talented college baseball teams will compete in the first-round of college baseball’s “big dance” — the NCAA Division I Tournament. They’ll play in the NCAA Terre Haute Regional in a round-robin, double-elimination format Friday, Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday at Bob Warn Field. ISU is the host team with a 42-15 season record, and the top seed among the four teams. The Sycamores open the regional at 1 p.m. Friday against No. 4 seed Wright State (39-21), followed by No. 2 seed Iowa (42-14) vs. No. 3 seed North Carolina (35-22) at 7 p.m.
They’ll play on the new FieldTurf infield and natural grass outfield of Bob Warn Field. About 2,100 seats are available for fans (go online to am.ticketmaster.com/indianastate/buy). Friday’s ISU-WSU game sold out on Wednesday, according to the university’s Sports Information office. Tickets for other games — including chairback seats — remain available.
The crowd will see collegians — including some future major-league draft picks — play top-level baseball. It’s a moment those players won’t ever forget. And that’s the whole point of the process.
It’s a big deal. And ISU and Terre Haute can do this one well, too.
Skeptics come with every NCAA tournament, regardless of the sport. Critics have questioned the NCAA’s choice of ISU, Bob Warn Field and Terre Haute as a regional site. That’s fine, although Coach Mitch Hannahs’ Sycamores delivered on every necessary point to be among the 64-team NCAA Tournament’s top 16 overall seeds and, thus, a regional host.
The reality is the university and its home community is fully capable of being a good host for the players, coaches, staff and fans.
Sherard Clinkscales — ISU’s athletic director and a former college pitcher himself at Purdue in the early 1990s — said Wednesday that he’s “very confident” this weekend’s NCAA regional will be a success.
ISU crews are installing 500 to 600 extra bleacher seats down Bob Warn Field’s first-base line, relocated from the university’s Gibson Track and Field Complex. “Right now, our [seating] capacity is right about 2,100.”
Also, extra concession stands are being added behind those additional seats. Portable toilets are being added inside and outside the ballpark. Cooling stations in tents are planned. Additional parking will be offered in the nearby former ISU soccer field.
“I feel really good about what we’re able to do,” Clinkscales said. “We’re going to be the best that Indiana State can be. We know we can’t be a 6,000-seat [ballpark], but we want fans to have a good experience, and we want our student-athletes to be a part of something very special.”
This is the first time ISU has hosted a NCAA baseball regional. That’s a significant feat for a mid-major athletic program. Half — half — of the NCAA Tournament regional sites went to schools in the vaunted Southeastern Conference. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, of which Clinkscales is a member, also awarded four regionals to Atlantic Coast Conference schools.
ISU hails from the Missouri Valley Conference. And, there’s one host school from the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the Sun Belt. It’s not unreasonable for the NCAA to consider a mid-major team, especially one in the midst of a stellar season and No. 9 national ranking in the Division I RPI calculations, to host a regional on its merits. Last season, the NCAA selected Georgia Southern to host its first NCAA baseball regional at Statesboro, Georgia, population 33,399.
The games at the 2022 Georgia Southern regional drew a total of 10,055 fans for six games, including one with a crowd of 622. Both totals were the smallest among last season’s 16 regionals, well below the top attendance level of 46,491 fans for six games at the Austin Regional hosted by the University of Texas, according to data from Jeff Williams, NCAA associate director of media coordination and statistics. Georgia Southern didn’t win the regional, though the Eagles earned the chance, it took comebacks by Notre Dame and Texas Tech to oust them.
This year’s Terre Haute Regional attendance will likely exceed last season’s Statesboro Regional.
Clinkscales offered “no apologies” about Bob Warn Field’s seating capacity.
“Our student-athletes and Coach Hannahs earned the right to host. So, that’s that,” Clinkscales said.
With the ticket sales online, fans from the incoming schools and ISU have equal access to admission. “Just like if this was a 10,000-seat arena, it’s first-come, first-served, and you hope you’re able to get tickets.”
The city and community also have a track record of handling large events, including all those NCAA cross country championships, the annual Indiana Special Olympics and other activities.
“People will try to poke holes in whatever they want to, but the fact of the matter is, we have a staff here — albeit not a huge staff — but we work really good together with our partners on campus and in the community. And we’re going to make this a first-class event,” Clinkscales said. “But I certainly am not going to apologize for the hard work that Coach Hannahs and our guys put in. We abided by the rules, we played the right schedule and we won the games. And we’re going to go out there and do the best we can to try to win this regional.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.