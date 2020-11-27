Mark Bennett: Intense election boosts voter numbers in Vigo, Indiana

The desire to vote intensified in Vigo County this fall.
Just consider how many friends and loved ones have stopped talking after all the angry social media exchanges, bumper-stickers and yard signs.
Numbers prove the higher interest in civic engagement, too. Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson and the state Election Division certified the Hoosier voting results of the Nov. 3 general election on Tuesday. Other states, including Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan, also certified their vote totals. Indiana didn't draw a national spotlight like certifications in those other states, because President Trump carried Indiana and, thus, didn't allege widespread voter fraud here.
Still, Hoosiers' participation levels deserve notice.
Sixty-five percent of the state's registered voters — 3,068,542 in total — cast ballots this fall. That marks Indiana's highest percentage election turnout since 1992, when 73.8% turned out for the presidential race that pitted Democratic former Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton against incumbent Republican President George H.W. Bush and plain-talkin' independent candidate H. Ross Perot.
Lawson's certification report showed Vigo County with increased participation, as well, though more modest. A total of 43,928 residents cast ballots in the 2020 general election, according to state figures. The total turnout was Vigo's largest since 2008, when former Illinois Sen. Barack Obama won his first term as president over Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain. This year's turnout also exceeded 2016, the last presidential election, by 3,229 local voters.
By percentage, Vigo's 60% turnout also easily topped 2016's 51%. That's also evidence of heightened voter activity.
Yet, people across Indiana and the nation were hyper-motivated, too — generally more so than Vigo County, the statistics show.
Across America, 66.5% of eligible voters — the voting-age population minus noncitizens and felons ineligible in some states — went to the polls this fall, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That's the highest percentage since 1900, NPR reported Wednesday, based on the Election Project's historical calculations.
Likewise, a record 158 million Americans are projected to have voted this fall, once the final states' calculations and recounts are finished. President-elect Joe Biden's winning total now exceeds 80 million votes, the most ever for a presidential candidate. President Trump's 74-million-plus votes are the second-most in history. President Obama drew the previous record with 69.5 million votes in 2008, when the nation's population was 304.1 million compared to 328.2 million today.
Throughout Indiana, most counties recorded higher percentage turnouts than Vigo.
Indiana's strongest participation levels came in both sparsely populated and fast-growing counties. Hamilton and Wells counties drew 75% of registered voters to the polls, while 74% showed up in Greene, Hancock and Whitley counties. Here in the Wabash Valley, Vermillion County kept up its traditionally solid turnout record with 73%.
Vigo's surrounding counties also recorded higher percentages, with Parke at 67%, Clay 66% and Sullivan 65%.
Statewide this fall, Vigo County tied for the third-lowest turnout percentage, along with fellow 60%-ers Elkhart, Lake, Scott, Switzerland and Vanderburgh counties — a mix of rural and urban places. Four urban and mid-size counties had the leanest turnouts with Delaware and Madison counties lowest at 58%, followed by Marion and St. Joseph at 59%.
On the bright side, Vigo climbed the state county ladder a couple notches since the 2018 midterm election. In that non-presidential contest, Vigo tied with Madison County for Indiana's lowest percentage turnout at 44%.
If the country continues to sharpen its us-versus-them vitriol, bigger turnouts may lie ahead in 2024 and beyond. For Vigo to rise into Indiana's top turnout counties, it will also likely have to see more young adults get into the democracy pipeline. The vote center on the Indiana State University campus has helped in that demographic.
As for the state, the Indiana General Assembly would be wise to extend mail-in voting to any Hoosier who wishes. Even under Indiana's restricted absentee mail-in voting policies, a record 1.9 million voted absentee, including early voting, to avoid long lines on Election Day, given the surging COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. That calculates to 61% of all Indiana votes. Vigo had 79% of its votes cast as absentee, Indiana's third highest rate.
There's time to work on further improving local and state voting accessibility and participation. The next election, on Nov. 8, 2022, is 710 days away.
Happy New Year.
