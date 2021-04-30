Let’s say you’re a fan of cherries or sirloin steaks.
And, then imagine those tasty foods are only available for just a few weeks, once every 17 years.
And, when the rare moment comes, 46 truckloads arrive in your neighborhood.
That’s what the next two months will be like for people who enjoy eating bugs, specifically cicadas.
Brood X cicadas begin emerging this month across the Wabash Valley and beyond, after spending 17 years sucking on tree roots underground.
Entomologists say prime areas with lots of old oaks and maples, as well as fruit trees and shrubs, could host more than a million cicadas per acre.
They’ll be as loud as a 1970s heavy metal concert, thanks to the chorus of sound male cicadas make with an organ in their abdomens to attract females — essentially the same objective those musicians had.
These flying insects will also be short-lived, as adults. They’ll crawl out of holes in the Wabash Valley soil in early May, climb onto vertical surfaces (like trees) and shed their skin in the molting process, taking on a cream color. Within hours, they’ll turn black and their exoskeletons will harden. They mate, with females laying eggs in slits cut into tree twigs. Six weeks later, they die.
Cicadas perpetuate that mysterious 17-year cycle, which last emerged above ground in 2004, and before that 1987, 1970, 1953, 1946 ...
Wait, you’re still stuck on the phrase “people who enjoy eating bugs,” right?
Yes, that’s a thing. Folks in 150 countries consume insects like cicadas, on purpose, as a nutritious and tasty part of their diet.
“People actually eat them. It’s not just recipes on the internet,” said Elizabeth Barnes, an exotic forest pest educator for Purdue University who’s on the front lines of the school’s cicada response.
In fact, an estimated two billion earthlings regularly eat 2,000 insect species, according to Brooklyn Bugs — the “edible insect ambassadors” that partner with universities like Purdue for research into that practice. The United States remains less convinced than other countries. Thus, Brooklyn Bugs is striving to “introduce edible insects and normalize them in America as a sustainable source of protein with broad applications that can be found in your pantry, eaten as a snack and beautifully plated by chefs.”
Adventurous cooks in west-central Indiana and eastern Illinois — hotspots for large cicada emergences — have lots of cooking options, say the Purdue scientists and Brooklyn Bugs experts. “You can almost think of them like shellfish,” Barnes said. “Anything you can do with shellfish, you can do with cicadas.”
They can be barbecued, sauteed, roasted, baked, dried, fried, deep-fried, broiled, boiled and seasoned, then sprinkled atop noodles, rice, stews, cookies, ice cream and other dishes. “They’re great on pizza. That’s a very popular option. You can stir-fry them,” Barnes said. “The list goes on.”
There’s more.
Cicadas and other edible insects are excellent protein sources, explained Andrea Liceaga, associate professor of food science at Purdue. One kilogram of insects contains as much protein as an equal amount of beef, as well as all the essential amino acids the human body needs. And, they’re more digestible than plant proteins, she added.
Insects require less water, land and feed than other protein sources, too. Earth-friendly sustainability, for sure.
“So, when you put all those factors together, the benefits of insects outweigh that of other protein sources,” Liceaga said.
Plus, they’re tasty, she said. Liceaga sampled barbecue cicada kabobs in Thailand.
Insect consumption by humans dates back to ancient times. John the Baptist ate locusts and honey. Greek philosopher Aristotle raved, “The larva of the cicada on attaining full size in the ground becomes a nymph; then it tastes best,” according to National Geographic. Native Americans also hunted the cicada nymphs and fried them in pig fat, the Smithsonian Magazine reports.
“If our ancestors ate them, it’s because they knew something,” Liceaga said.
As for the taste, edible insects feature “tons of different profiles and textures,” Joseph Yoon, executive director of Brooklyn Bugs and the chef-owner of Yummy Eats in New York, said in a phone interview Thursday. Those textures “range from crunchy to soft to squishy,” Yoon added.
Insect powder — made after roasting, drying or freeze-drying — can be added to foods to boost their protein content. Crickets pack a savory taste. Ants deliver a burst of citrus flavor. The taste of superworms resembles the crusty overflow cheese from a grilled cheese sandwich, Yoon explained.
The 2021 emergence of Brood X (a trio of 17-year cicada species), expected to emerge through a swath of 14 states, marks Yoon’s first opportunity to experiment with dishes for these particular insects. Depending on COVID-19 precautions, he plans to search regions of New Jersey, New York and possibly Washington, D.C., to harvest cicadas, in a respectful manner, through various stages of their cycle — nymphs, teneral (right after their first molt), adults, pregnant females and eggs.
Yoon will be working with entomologists from the American Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian, and the Staten Island Museum.
He’ll use those eggs to craft “cicada caviar.”
“Because there’s just a great deal of interest in [the Brood X emergence], I wouldn’t be surprised if we make a hundred unique dishes with cicadas,” Yoon said.
His quest for cicadas begins this weekend. “The time is now,” Yoon said.
Back in Indiana and Illinois, home cooks brave enough to experiment with cicada recipes should abide by a few important precautions. The Purdue scientists remind those cooks:
• Anyone who has a shellfish allergy should avoid eating cicadas or other insects.
• The most humane and easiest method of preserving cicadas before cooking is to freeze them.
• Harvest only live cicadas. There’s no way to know what killed a dead cicada or how long it’s been on the ground.
• Know whether pesticides or chemicals have been used in the area where the cicadas are being harvested. If you’re unsure, don’t gather them at that site.
• If you feel discomfort after eating, consult a doctor.
(Also, the experts suggest removing the cicadas’ arms and legs for smoother consumption.)
If those safety criteria are met, “They’re totally fine to eat,” said Purdue’s Elizabeth Barnes.
Then comes the most important point — what wine pairs well with cicadas?
“Pair it with a nice glass of red wine or a dry white wine. Everything goes better with wine,” Purdue’s Andrea Liceaga said, with a chuckle. “You might want a glass or two before you try them.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
