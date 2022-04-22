Americans might want to get reacquainted with the early 1980s. It’s more than just nostalgia for high-waisted jeans, Journey songs and Indiana Jones hats.
Inflation is back too.
Almost every news story about the peculiar economy of 2022 tells us the nation is experiencing its “highest inflation rate since 1981” — or 1982, depending on the timing. So, what was going on back then, besides the debuts of the DeLorean, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the space shuttle?
The country had gotten familiar with rising prices by December 1981 — the last time the U.S. rate of inflation was as high as it is today. Last month, consumer prices were 8.5% higher than a year ago, according to the U.S. Labor Department. Back in the ‘70s, war and fuel shortages had forced up the cost of goods and services.
The inflation rate actually was declining by December 1981, after peaking at 14.8% in 1980. Nobody was singing “Happy Days Are Here Again,” though.
“The first few years of the 1980s was a very challenging time for our country, and a lot of Americans were negatively impacted,” Kyle Anderson, economist at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, said last week.
Negative, for sure. The nation was in the midst of a prolonged recession from June 1981 through November 1982, a Pew Research Center retrospective explained in 2010. An unemployment rate of 7% to 8% through the latter half of 1980 and into the fall of 1981 sharply climbed to 10.8% in 1982.
The primary force behind inflation of that era isn’t a surprise.
“The biggest driver [of inflation] back then was the oil crisis,” Anderson said.
Supply limitations from overseas oil producing countries plagued the economy in the ‘70s and ‘80s. “That was the supply shock to the economy that drove up prices,” Anderson said.
Inflation essentially means the value of money in the future is worth less, Anderson explained. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates the Consumer Price Index, which is the generally accepted measure of inflation. It hit double digits for the first time since World War II in 1974, after price controls imposed by President Richard Nixon backfired and an embargo of the U.S. and allies by Arab oil producers skyrocketed gas prices fourfold, according to a NPR story last November.
Nixon’s successor, President Gerald Ford, tried a patriotic “Whip Inflation Now” campaign to urge Americans to tighten belts and fuel usage. Ford wore a “WIN” button. Inflation surged ahead, nonetheless, topping 12%. Ford lost his reelection bid in 1976 to former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter.
The struggle with inflation continued, and worsened, for Carter and the nation. A revolution and the taking of U.S. hostages in oil-rich Iran jolted fuel supplies and energy costs, once again. Inflation topped 14%. Carter made a move that ultimately resulted in the taming of inflation, but it cost him the 1980 presidential election, losing large to former California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Carter hired charismatic economist — yes, they exist — Paul Volcker as chairman of the Federal Reserve. Under Volcker, the Fed boosted interest rates to staggering levels to rein in spending by Americans and businesses.
Lots of people lost jobs and the country fell into a recession. Volcker’s plan eventually worked, though, but it took time.
Volcker remained Fed chairman and continued the sky-high interest rates under Reagan, who didn’t escape the inflation headaches either. Inflation indeed moderated, but its impact on U.S. households intensified when the unemployment rate topped 10% for the first time since the Great Depression, largely because of the high interest rates, the NPR story explained. As a result, only 35% of Americans approved of Reagan’s performance as president in an early 1983 Gallup poll.
Inflation finally fell substantially later in 1983 and ‘84 after the recession subsided. And, of course, Reagan won reelection.
“What got us out of that inflationary period was the dramatic increase in interest rates,” Anderson said from the Kelley School last week. “Because interest rates were so high, consumers spent less and businesses invested less, and the Federal Reserve basically put the country in a recession.”
Forty years later, inflation — which has generally been nominal since the ‘80s — is back, but the circumstances are different.
“Now, we have inflation, but unemployment is extremely low, and the economy is going faster, which has contributed to inflation,” Anderson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic cratered the U.S. and global economies, jolting the labor force, the production of goods and the supply chain. Federal pandemic relief funds from the $2-trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (or CARES Act) of 2020 during Donald Trump’s presidency and the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan Act from last year under President Joe Biden both aimed to revive the U.S. economy, but also play a partial role in inflation. Americans want to spend again as the pandemic seems to have paused.
While supply chain problems persist, “it’s also on the demand side, because households have a lot more money, relatively, and they’re wanting to spend it, and that’s contributing to inflation,” Anderson said.
Then in February, Russia unleashed a brutal, unprovoked war on neighboring Ukraine, devastating that Eastern European country and its people. The war also disrupted the supply of Russian energy resources to Western countries. Inflation, which had affected nations around the world as a result of the pandemic, increased from the war.
“Unfortunately, the Ukraine situation has contributed to that — a lot of uncertainty,” Anderson said.
The March inflation numbers look and feel dreary, but also contained a dose of hope from Anderson’s view. Prices of some goods, besides fuel and food, such as used cars, have stabilized.
“The numbers we just got is likely the peak, and we’re probably going to see them come down,” Anderson said. And, the Federal Reserve has begun to gradually raise interest rates “to tap the brakes on the economy” to curb inflation without triggering a recession, he added.
As it was in the days of hair bands and MTV, inflation won’t go away easily.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.