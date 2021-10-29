Among the myriad effects of the pandemic is an expansion of the average person’s vocabulary.
Masking. Social distancing. Herd immunity. Asymptomatic. Fully vaxxed. Anti-vax. Community spread. Super-spreader. Quarantine. Sheltering in place. Those terms and many more pepper conversations daily.
Another phrase has become more common through the nearly 20 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s important. Kelsi Linville repeated it for emphasis while discussing the benefits of Indiana’s Be Well Crisis Helpline — a free, confidential resource for Hoosiers struggling with their mental health to phone in and talk with a trained counselor. She offered the phrase as a reminder to everyone.
“We want to make sure that people are aware that it’s OK to say you’re not OK,” Linville said Wednesday afternoon.
She paired that reminder with another — help is available. The Be Well Crisis Helpline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It’s a simple phone call — dial 211, then enter your ZIP code and press the numeral 3.
Counselors can talk through a gamut of mental health issues Hoosiers are experiencing, from substance use to anxiety, fears, sleeplessness, fatigue, indecision, inability to concentrate, intrusive thoughts and images, depression, loneliness, isolation, withdrawal, sadness and others. Those counselors can also steer people toward additional services like housing needs, health-insurance navigation, formal treatment providers, or a 911 dispatcher for immediate threats to someone’s health.
Linville understands the process. She serves as bureau chief of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addictions, which operates the helpline.
October has kept their staff busy. Hoosiers have called the helpline in peak numbers.
An average of 74 calls per day have poured in to the helpline this month, as of Wednesday’s count. If that pace continues through this weekend, October’s helpline calls will exceed the previous pandemic record of 1,961 last January, Linville explained.
“So we’re not out of the woods,” she said of the ongoing pandemic’s impact.
The state launched the helpline in July 2020 as Hoosiers coped with shutdowns of schools, businesses and public services. Much-anticipated vaccinations — at least by some of the population — were months away. “When we set out to establish this program, we weren’t sure what to expect,” Linville said.
Since its start, helpline counselors have responded to more than 24,000 callers. Those conversations have totaled 5,580 hours, so far.
“We consider that a robust response,” Linville said.
Last January, when the call numbers climbed to nearly 2,000 in a single month, state health officials urged Indiana residents to utilize the helpline and the resources on the state’s BeWellIndiana.org website. They issued that plea during a weekly livestreamed update that Gov. Eric Holcomb was conducting at that time. The winter cold had set in. The year-end holidays — disrupted by pandemic precautions — were over. The stresses and anxieties of the season lingered, though, compounding the difficulties of people already burdened with COVID-19-altered lifestyles.
“The effects of COVID-19 are uncovering or exacerbating existing mental illnesses, minor or severe, that people didn’t know they had,” Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, the state FSSA secretary, said during the governor’s update in early January. “These need to be taken seriously and professional help sought.”
An important first step was to call the helpline and visit the website, the public health doctors said then.
Those resources remain in place now. Given the volume of Be Well Crisis Helpline inquiries this month, the need appears greater than ever.
“It’s difficult to pinpoint what is driving the symptoms people are experiencing,” Linville said. The most prevalent symptoms through the recent uptick are loneliness and anxiety, she said. The callers are expressing more intense feelings, too.
“We would consider them more acute, in clinical language,” Linville said.
Plenty of potential drivers of those symptoms exist, of course. Jobs have gotten more complicated, with many employers operating shorthanded. Workers struggle to find and afford child care. Conflicts flare over the surreal arguments about basic public-health measures like wearing face masks and getting vaccinated. Pandemic fatigue continues. And, the usual frustrations and busyness of the coming holidays have begun.
A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last March showed that symptoms of anxiety and depression in American adults ages 18 and older had increased from 36.4% in August 2020 to 41.5% last February. Separate research by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicated that more than one in five U.S. adults had taken prescription medicine for mental health issues or received counseling, or both, last year, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
Indiana’s Be Well Crisis Helpline and related website can guide Hoosiers toward such resources, including talking to a professional counselor by phone. “Sometimes that is enough, and that meets the need,” Linville said. If more is needed, the counselors point the way. The website contains blogs with tips to improve mental health, including better sleep. Its videos and links also can allow people to do self-screenings and offer steps for children and young people.
The helpline is funded through March, thanks to the utilization of federal stimulus funds. “Certainly, as we get closer to that time, we’ll be reevaluating the need, and we’ll be exploring the mechanisms to continue it,” Linville said.
In the meantime, its necessity remains clear and the calls continue. Even the counselors on the other end of the line receive help, Linville said, through ongoing training for compassion fatigue, burn out and personal health care. The department tries to “walk the talk” for those counselors, she added, “because it is a high-stress position.”
Their goal continues to be helping Hoosiers cope and heal, and not be afraid to get help. “Making that call is sign of strength,” Linville said, “and a sign of bravery.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
To reach help
• Hoosiers can talk with a professional mental-health counselor through the state’s free helpline by phoning 211, entering the ZIP code and pressing the numeral 3. The helpline remains open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To find other services, go online to BeWellIndiana.org.
