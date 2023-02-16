As a school kid growing up in the 1950s, Les Zimmerman devoured the Weekly Reader newspapers at his school. One particular story inspired a lifetime passion.
It described the near-extinction of a species of whooping cranes. Fewer than two dozen existed at the time, because of the loss of their habitat.
“That article spoke to me,” Zimmerman recalled more than six decades later.
Now, at age 75, the retired Vermillion County plant nursery operator still believes natural resources must be protected. He doesn’t flinch when friends call him a “tree hugger.” “It’s OK to be a tree hugger,” Zimmerman said inside a Terre Haute coffeehouse on Monday morning. “In fact, you ought to embrace it.”
Zimmerman also approaches with pragmatism his role as legislative chair for the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The group is advocating for an overdue increase in state funding for local soil and water conservation districts in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.
The IASWCD (yes, it’s a long acronym) is asking the Indiana General Assembly for an $8.6-million annual increase in funding for the Clean Water Indiana program.
That program, established at the turn of the 21st century, supports the implementation of conservation practices to reduce topsoil and nutrient loss through erosion, eradicate invasive species, curtail wildlife habitat loss and prevent degradation of groundwater and surface water. At the time of its launch, the Clean Water Indiana program distributed $10,000 annually to each of the 92 soil and water conservation districts. It also provided a $970,000 pool of funding for grants for which conservation districts could compete.
Those funding totals haven’t changed in the nearly quarter-century since Clean Water Indiana was established.
Thus, Indiana trails other Midwestern states by a longshot in funding for local conservation districts, which were created in the aftermath of the “Dust Bowl” era of the 1930s. Even if the state Legislature agrees to the $8.6-million increase the IASWCD seeks in the General Assembly’s current session, Indiana would only move up to next-to-last in per-county funding in the Midwest, according to calculations by the Indiana Prairie Farmer publication.
“[Annual funding] should be $18,000 [per district] to reflect inflation over 23 years, and the same goes for that pool” for the competitive grants, Zimmerman said. “The need is just overwhelming.”
Zimmerman used the loss of rich Hoosier farm soil as a prime example of that need. Soil washes away from croplands and into bodies of water from Lake Monroe to the Gulf of Mexico.
“Over the course of the last 100 years, we have lost one-third of our crop soil, which is the veneer that sustains us,” Zimmerman said.
It amounts to 100 million tons per year. That’s a lot of dirt. If 4 million semi-tractor trailer trucks, each overloaded with 25 tons of soil, were lined up bumper to bumper, such a convoy toting a combined 100 million tons of earth would extend 19,000 miles, Zimmerman explained.
“What we’re about is protecting the productive capacity of our farmland and not sending to New Orleans,” Zimmerman said.
State initiatives, including the Clean Water Indiana program, have helped reduce Indiana’s soil erosion dilemma. Since 1987, the average annual loss of soil on Hoosier cropland has declined 31%, from 4.5 tons to 3.1 tons per acre, according to the Purdue University “Soils Judging Manual.”
Erosion remains problematic and costly, though. Farm sediment washing into Indiana rivers, streams, lakes and ponds leads to “poor water quality, diminished recreational use, reduced storage capacity, reduced floodwater retention, degradation of aquatic life and depreciated property values,” that same Purdue report explained, as well as algae growth and pollution. “It is cheaper to prevent erosion problems than to correct them,” it reads.
An $8.6-million annual increase in conservation funding would help confront soil loss through the technical assistance and education supplied by county conservation districts, while also bolstering resources for invasive species control projects and staffing, Zimmerman said. Much of the work to contain and eradicate invasive plants, which choke out space and nutrients for native species, is led by the State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (or SICIM).
Amber Slaughterbeck, SICIM’s west central Indiana regional specialist, sees significant benefits to boosting resources for conservation. “An increase in funding for conservation projects statewide is the way forward to preserve and rebuild functional habitat in Indiana,” Slaughterbeck said Thursday, “and we can do that by supporting an increase in [Clean Water Indiana] funds.”
If approved, the increase would be written into the state budget through House Bill 1001.
Its supporters include Tonya Pfaff, who represents Terre Haute and District 43 in the Indiana House of Representatives.
“One of the reasons we have a robust [state budget] surplus in Indiana is critical priorities, like clean water projects, have been underfunded for the last two decades,” Pfaff said Wednesday via email, referencing the state government’s $6.1-billion surplus.
“We need to use part of the surplus to start addressing these critically important areas of concern,” Pfaff added. “Making sure everyone has clean water is something we all should all be able to get behind. I support this effort to increase the funding to the Clean Water Indiana fund.”
Zimmerman is working to inform every state legislator about the needs for better conservation funding. He’s hopeful about a cause that prompted him to “come out of retirement” to help lead.
“I’ve spent a good part of my adult life pursuing conservation for the sake of the resources,” Zimmerman said, “and I feel compelled to spend my time doing something important and meaningful.”
