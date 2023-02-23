The same comment anchors conversations about economic growth in most Hoosier cities.
"We have jobs open, but not enough available workers," employers routinely say.
In a Washington Post editorial co-written by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, the two Republicans highlighted the thousands of open jobs in their states. More than 6% of jobs in Indiana are open — nearly 200,000, according to Holcomb. Utah, with a population half as large as Indiana, has 107,000 unfilled jobs waiting, Cox wrote in Tuesday's edition of the Post.
The governors pitched a potential way to improve the workforce shortage.
They asked Congress to grant states the authority to sponsor immigrants for specific jobs that need to be filled in their own states, similar to the ability universities and employers currently have, their editorial stated. Holcomb and Cox cite the double-whammy to the U.S. labor force of declining birth rates and increasing baby boomer retirements as a primary cause for the shortage.
"Immigration sponsorship would give states a dynamic means to attract new residents, both from a pool of new applicants from abroad and from the ranks of current asylum seekers," the governors wrote. States need workers from the high-skilled and innovators to those for farming, health care and service industries, they said.
Their idea deserves consideration. Most places in Indiana need family-age workers, especially in Terre Haute. The pre-pandemic birth rate in the four-county Terre Haute metro area shrank nearly 8% from 2013 to 2019, according to the Indiana Business Research Center at Indiana University Kelley School of Business, far exceeding the statewide birth-rate decline of less than 3%.
The governors made another small request of Congress in their editorial. They asked federal lawmakers to end 20 years of arguing and inaction on immigration policy, "punting" as the governors put it. They cited political extremism blocking progress on the issue — one side too liberal in neglecting the impact on border states and immigrants themselves who endure a perilous trek only to get caught in a "legal limbo," and the other side characterizing immigrants as a burden.
Holcomb and Cox called for clear, firm rules and enforcement at the border, a continual review process to allow paths to citizenship, and a "practical" policy for immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids.
Settling the immigration issue would not only resolve its starkest consequences, but also help states that "need investment, markets and workers from abroad" by opening up opportunity for programs such as immigrant sponsorship.
The governors' proposal impressed Jim Brainard, the seven-term Republican mayor of the bustling, growing Hoosier city of Carmel.
"The governors are right," Brainard said Thursday in a phone interview. "We have a workers shortage in this country."
The core problem is the economy's mismatched dynamic of a rapidly increasing retirement population and too few younger people to fill the vacancies those baby boomers leave behind, Brainard said.
He's right. In Brainard's home county, Hamilton, the 65-and-older population has doubled since 2010 while its overall population has increased by a smaller but still-impressive 29%, according to the IBRC at IU's Kelley School. Vigo County's 65-and-up population rose 22.4% from 2010 to 2021, but its overall population decreased by 1,897 residents.
Sponsorship of immigrants by states to fill specific job needs "makes all kinds of sense," Brainard said.
"The United States of America has always been a place for immigrants," he emphasized. "I think that everybody that grew up in the U.S. knows somebody who came from another country."
Immigrants comprised 17% of the nation's workforce in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey. They made up 13.7% of the total population in 2019. By contrast, immigrants made up 14.8% of America's population in 1890.
Brainard said Carmel is more diverse than people realize. From 2017 to 2021, foreign-born residents made up 13% of Carmel's population, census figures show. In that same timespan, only 3.8% of Terre Haute residents were foreign-born.
The four-county Terre Haute metro area's population is projected to decline from 169,970 in 2020 to 161,498 in 2050, the Indiana Business Research Center projects. Schools closings and consolidations have occurred or been announced in Vigo, Parke and Vermillion counties in recent years.
An immigrant sponsorship program to address the need for residents and employees, as suggested by Holcomb and Cox, would undoubtedly have significant details to work out.
A Salt Lake City Tribune report in Cox's home state of Utah pointed out that in such a program, state-sponsored immigrant workers wouldn't be linked to a single employer to shield those employees from employers who might abuse the immigrants under the threat of deportation.
Critics contend immigrant sponsorship would limit job openings and endanger national security, the Salt Lake City newspaper reported, while skeptics on the opposite end of the political spectrum contend states might discriminate against some potential immigrant workers on the basis of race or religion.
Protections against those concerns could be built into a comprehensive immigration policy, which Congress needs to collaborate on, instead of using immigration as an hyper-partisan election tool.
When asked for comment about the immigrant sponsorship program for states, Indiana U.S. Sen. Todd Young told the Tribune-Star through his communications director that "he is studying it."
Young added via email, “I hear from Hoosiers constantly about how our immigration system needs to be fixed. I appreciate Governor Holcomb highlighting the impact of this broken system on Indiana. On the federal level, the Biden Administration should reverse its open border polices and work with Congress to secure our border and fix our immigration challenges.” Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Indiana 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon didn't respond to requests for comment.
In Carmel, Brainard cited the positive impact of immigrants on his city, something Terre Haute has also experienced through the decades.
"Immigration done thoughtfully and carefully is a very positive thing for our country," Brainard said.
