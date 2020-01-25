MARK BENNETT: Healthy Rivers Initiative a highlight of former governor's legacy

Waiting, just awhile longer, didn’t seem like the kind of thing Teddy Roosevelt would’ve done.
Instead, then-Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels decided to pursue a hefty idea pitched by his Department of Natural Resources staff — the preservation of 43,000 acres of land along the Wabash River watershed in western Indiana, and another 25,600 acres beside the Muscatatuck River in the southern part of the state. It would be the largest wildlife conservation project in state history, requiring the state to acquire and restore miles and miles of property from willing sellers. The program would launch in 2010, halfway through Daniels’ second term.
The state had available $21 million in funds set aside years before for conservation projects, according to Tribune-Star archives. The funds could give Indiana leverage to get additional federal and private money.
And, Daniels sensed momentum from an earlier successful conservation project, also urged by his DNR team — the establishment of the long-hoped-for Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area, a 9,018-acre migratory bird haven at Linton.
Not long after the protected wetlands opened in 2005, birds and bird-watchers flocked to Goose Pond in rapidly increasing numbers. The influx exceeded supporters’ projections.
“That really got my appetite up,” Daniels recalled Wednesday. “And we said, ‘OK, if [Goose Pond’s] 9,000 acres [of preserved lands] is the new state record, what else we got?’” That’s when the DNR staff suggested setting aside the acreage along the Wabash and Muscatatuck rivers.
“And we said, ‘OK now. That’s the kind of thing we want to do,’” Daniels remembered.
That led to the launch of the Healthy Rivers Initiative in June 2010. Daniels announced the project from The Landing at Fort Harrison, overlooking the Wabash banks in Terre Haute.
A decade later, the former governor will be recognized by Wabash Riverscape, also at The Landing, at 11 a.m. Thursday for the Terre Haute river advocacy group’s winter luncheon. Daniels left office in 2012, became Purdue University’s president a year later, and remains in that job. Still, when it comes to river conservation, “my interest is as strong as ever.”
Shortly before unveiling the Healthy Rivers Initiative in 2010, Daniels read Douglas Brinkley’s “The Wilderness Warrior: Theodore Roosevelt and the Crusade for America.” The 960-page book focused on Roosevelt’s legendary conservation work. The book, and the success of Goose Pond, inspired Healthy Rivers. It was a new twist for Daniels’ conservative administration, which had frugally eliminated an $800-million budget deficit, unleashed controversial school reforms, etched property-tax caps into Indiana’s Constitution, and funded road projects through a Major Moves program that leased the Indiana Toll Road to an overseas firm for $3.8 billion.
A century before, Roosevelt enacted his own bold plans, including those related to conserving America’s natural resources. The 25th president doubled the number of National Park Service sites, signed the Antiquities Act allowing presidents to proclaim historic landmarks, and created the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Reading “Wilderness Warrior” nudged Daniels to pursue grand conservation projects on a state level.
“Thinking about the dimension of things [Roosevelt] did made me say, ‘Look, we want to do something that has as much impact here as what we’ve tried to have on the economy of the state, the education of the state, the finances of the state, and the infrastructure of the state,” Daniels remembered. “We want to do something of the equivalent regarding the natural heritage of the state.”
The necessity of some Daniels administration actions remain subjects of debate. The support and impact of Healthy Rivers is clearly strong.
The initiative’s lasting value caused a former Nature Conservancy leader to label Daniels the “Teddy Roosevelt of Indiana.” He confesses, the nickname “means something to me.”
A prime component of the Healthy Rivers Initiative is the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area. The 2,700-acre wetlands along the Wabash River’s west bank near West Terre Haute opened in 2010, too. It features a pedestrian trail, the Dewey Point trail head and opportunities for bird watchers, hikers, anglers and hunters. Its concept had been in the works for years by conservationists and river advocates, especially the visionaries behind Riverscape.
Groups such as Riverscape, The Nature Conservancy and Ducks Unlimited proved to be pivotal partners in the Healthy Rivers Initiative.
“There’d been such great work done, especially there at Terre Haute, the [Riverscape] group and all that,” Daniels said. “It wasn’t like we were starting from scratch. It was sort of like Goose Pond. There’d been some good things done, and people knew what they’d like to see happen. It was just a matter of summoning the will. So, it’s been so thrilling to see the thing come along.”
So far, 37,848 acres of land along Sugar Creek and the Wabash and Muscatatuck rivers are now under permanent protection, said Marty Benson, assistant director of communications for the DNR. That’s more than halfway to the 70,000-acre goal. A total of 195 acres were acquired last year from willing land owners. That includes 20 additional acres at the Fairbanks Landing Fish and Wildlife Area in Sullivan County, and 142 acres at Wabashiki in Vigo County.
More than $22 million has been invested in protecting those wildlife habitats and increasing recreational access as part of Healthy Rivers. That includes $8 million through the DNR’s Fish and Wildlife Division and $14 million from conservation partners, said Cameron Clark, DNR director.
“Investing in natural resources not only provides more hospitable habitat for wildlife, but also creates a more hospitable place for all of us to call home,” Clark said Wednesday.
Healthy Rivers was one of several “big things” Daniels said his administration undertook regularly. He’d returned to Indiana and won the governor’s seat in 2004 after serving as President George W. Bush’s director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2001 to 2003.
“The whole scheme of our time was, ‘Let’s take this sleepy, slow-moving state and shake it by the lapels. Let’s go do some big things and try to be a leadership state,’” Daniels said. “[Healthy Rivers] is one way I look back and say, ‘We’re different. We moved the needle as we did in some of these other areas.”
Some of his other initiatives could be reversed as time passes. Healthy Rivers and the protection of wildlife areas won’t.
“We put legal protections in place around these th ings as we acquire and develop and protect them,” Daniels said. “And so, it’s special, because it’s in that small category of things that I’m pretty sure my grandchildren will still be able to enjoy.”
