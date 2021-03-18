Mark Bennett: Hautean played a part in jazz great Billie Holiday's legacy

Slices of Terre Haute’s heritage occasionally rise to the surface of pop culture.

Jazz great Billie Holiday’s legacy is enjoying a resurgence this year, thanks to the new biopic, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” The film recounts the famed singer’s clash with the federal government over her determination to continue singing the 1939 song “Strange Fruit,” a stark, powerful musical protest of the lynching of Black Americans.

Andra Day’s portrayal of Holiday earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, which was announced Monday.

In the late 1930s, Holiday rose from an unknown teenage singer in New York City speakeasies to national popularity as a recording artist and performer in her early 20s. Holiday crossed musical paths with Terre Haute native Claude Thornhill — a pianist, composer and bandleader — in the years just prior to her courageous recording of “Strange Fruit.”

Thornhill played piano with the singer’s group, Billie Holiday and Her Orchestra, in recording sessions completed in 1937 and the summer of 1938 in New York. Thornhill even co-wrote one of the legendary singer’s tracks, “I Wish I Had You,” during a rich era in the career of Lady Day, as Holiday was known.

“That certainly was a prime period for her. A lot of people think she was at a peak,” said David Brent Johnson, host of Bloomington public radio station WFIU’s weekly jazz history show, “Night Lights.”

Thornhill certainly wasn’t out of place alongside such talent.

Born in 1908, he became a music prodigy while growing up on North 13th Street in Terre Haute and attending Garfield High School, according to a 2007 retrospective by then-Vigo County historian Mike McCormick. The youngster played in theaters, on riverboats and with orchestras in his hometown, Johnson explained in a 2012 biographical sketch of Thornhill.

As the 1920s closed, Thornhill left town for bigger stages around the country, and wound up arranging for and performing with jazz, big-band and classical music notables such as Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller and Andre Kostelanetz. Soon, Thornhill’s resume grew to include playing piano and arranging for two ascendant Black female singers, Maxine Sullivan and Billie Holiday.

Sullivan scored her biggest hit with “Loch Lomond,” a Scottish folk song that Thornhill arranged in swing style in 1937. Sullivan wound up in the Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame. Thornhill met Sullivan while both were performing in New York City.

“Claude really not only discovered her on 52nd Street, but was really partly responsible for helping her to reach stardom,” Johnson said by phone from Bloomington this month.

Also in 1937, Thornhill put his piano, songwriting and arranging skills to work for Holiday, also in New York. Most likely, Thornhill wound up getting recruited by producer John Hammond to record with Holiday when her regular pianist and bandleader, Teddy Wilson, was unavailable, said Thomas Cunnife, founder of Jazz History Online.

“If Teddy wasn’t available, [Hammond] would get somebody else to come in,” Cunnife said by phone this month. “And that’s obviously how Thornhill got in.”

Once inside Holiday’s circle, Thornhill delivered. Their sessions in the summer of 1938 produced Holiday songs such as “You Go to My Head,” “The Moon Looks Down and Laughs,” “If I Were You” and Thornhill’s “I Wish I Had You,” among others.

His performances with Sullivan and Holiday unfolded almost a decade before a pivotal moment in the nation’s history, when Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s discriminatory color barrier. Jazz music experienced a racial reckoning before other segments of America. Jazz artists, generally, “were treating each other as musicians,” Johnson said.

Thornhill was a partner in that progress.

“The color line was already broken by jazz in the 1930s,” Johnson added, “and Claude Thornhill was part of that, recording with Maxine Sullivan and Billie Holiday.”

Thornhill soon gained acclaim in jazz and big band circles as an ingenious arranger and bandleader, from California to the East Coast. His collaborations in the 1940s with fellow arranger extraordinaire Gil Evans for the Claude Thornhill Band and a smooth, cool sound that “floated like a cloud” over listeners impressed Black jazz icons Thelonius Monk and inspired Miles Davis. Later, alums of Thornhill’s band worked with Davis, a legend of style and innovation on trumpet.

“The fact that this guy from Terre Haute went on to be an influence on Miles Davis — who a lot of people would consider the greatest jazz musician of the 20th century — was pretty big,” Johnson said.

Later, as big-band music faded behind rock and roll, Thornhill served as the arranger for singer Tony Bennett, who recorded Claude’s renowned “Snowfall.” Thornhill died young, at age 56 in 1965 — six years after Billie Holiday passed at just 44.

Thornhill passed while planning his comeback in Atlantic City, according to McCormick’s account. Thornhill’s widow got a call of condolence from jazz superstar Duke Ellington. In that conversation, Sir Duke told her, “I wonder if the world will ever know how much it had in this beautiful man.”

Thornhill’s recordings with the likes of Billie Holiday help let us in on that secret.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.