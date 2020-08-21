MARK BENNETT: Grace Evans' 'fearless' passion for equality aided cause for women's voting rights

It took gutsy, determined women to challenge the powerful by organizing, protesting and lobbying for the right to vote.
Women across the United States risked their safety and endured the backlash for decades in the suffrage movement. Finally, a century ago this month, enough states ratified the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The signature of U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby made it official on Aug. 26, 1920. The real heroes, though, were the courageous women who wouldn’t quit meeting, demonstrating in the streets and writing letters to politicians, irritating male elected office holders from the county courthouses to the White House.
A woman’s right to vote seems so basic in 2020. Yet, for the nation’s first 144 years, they could not.
Lots of Vigo County women helped erase that injustice. Journalists Helen Benbridge and Ida Husted Harper, labor advocate Kate Debs and educator Berth Pratt King were among the Terre Hauteans who fought for women’s voting rights. Their efforts are being celebrated as the 19th Amendment marks the 100th anniversary of its official enactment next Wednesday.
One of the strongest local voices in that cause belonged to Grace Wilson Evans, one of several Black women in Terre Haute who worked for the 19th Amendment’s passage.
“She was fearless,” said Crystal Reynolds, a Terre Haute historian who’s extensively researched Evans. Reynolds regards Evans as part of the “hidden history” of African Americans in the community.
Indeed, the list of Evans’ activities and accomplishments, from her birth in Virginia in 1887 until her death in Vigo County in 1952, is impressive. Evans chaired the executive board of the National Association of Colored Women. President Herbert Hoover chose Evans to attend a meeting in Washington, D.C., and serve on a subcommittee on housing conditions in 1931. She was selected to be an alternate delegate for the 1940 Republican National Convention. Evans successfully lobbied the Indiana General Assembly to appoint the state’s first Black member of the State Board of Education.
And, she led the Terre Haute Women’s Political League — the city’s Black women’s suffrage group, necessary because such organizations sadly were separated by race, Reynolds explained.
The list of Evans’ feats goes on and on, including raising with her husband, Fred, eight children “who went on to do amazing this,” Reynolds said. “This woman was phenomenal.”
Evans’ most remarkable attribute was likely her bravery. She advocated for women’s rights and African Americans’ civil rights during the era when Ku Klux Klan members held positions of power in Indiana’s state government. Yet, Evans remained outspoken, and delivered speeches around the state and country.
“She had view that you had to fight for the right,” Reynolds said.
At the Indiana NAACP’s 1930 state conference in French Lick, the organization chose Evans to chair its committee on resolutions. One of those resolutions pushed for perpetrators of lynchings to be brought to justice, according to a story in the Indianapolis Recorder newspaper. Evans saw voting as a tool for such action.
She “recommended colored voters fight every effort of politicians to place in office men who are against equal rights for Negroes,” the Recorder story stated.
When Hoover invited Evans to serve on his housing subcommittee in 1931, the Recorder — serving a large African American readership — described her as both “a militant Indiana GOP worker” and “a prominent figure in the church and social activities throughout the state.” Prior to speaking engagements on the road in the late 1930s, Evans was termed “one of the nation’s most influential political figures and civic leaders” by the Evansville Argus, and “very outstanding in civic and social activities in the Northwest” by The Register in Greensboro, N.C.
In her speech in Greensboro to North Carolina A&T College students and faculty, Evans told the audience to “start to dream, start to building something, start to creating something, and believe in your own convictions,” The Register reported.
It was a stand Evans took in Terre Haute that first caught Reynolds’ interest as a historian.
In 1918, nearly 37 years before Rosa Parks’ refusal to give her bus seat to a white man in Alabama, Grace Wilson Evans sat down in the lower level of a Terre Haute theater. Like the buses in Montgomery, Ala., in 1955, seating in the local theater was segregated in 1918. Black patrons had to sit in the balcony. Evans refused to walk up to the balcony seating and was forced to leave, Reynolds explained.
“That’s what first got me interested in her,” Reynolds added. “I thought, ‘Oh, man, that’s an incredible woman.’”
Evans didn’t stop after that theater incident. She wound up suing the theater owner. “She didn’t win, but she got [her case] to court,” Reynolds said. Given the injustices Black Americans faced in courts, landing such a hearing was itself a victory of sorts.
Meanwhile, Evans also was working with other suffragettes to earn women the right to vote. Her tenacity surely was an asset in that cause. The 19th Amendment’s ratification on Aug. 18, 1920, and its official signing on Aug. 26, 1920, marked a victory in voting rights, but not a finish line. Black Americans in the South continued to face barriers to voting through despicable Jim Crow tactics such as poll taxes, literacy tests, property ownership requirements and threats from Klan factions.
Those barriers remained until the Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed by President Lyndon Johnson 13 years after Evans died. So the celebrations surrounding the 19th Amendment a century ago this month marked big step, but still just a step, toward equality.
“She would’ve been happy women got the right to vote, because she was such a brave woman,” Reynolds said. “However, she would’ve been sad that Black people were being denied their rights, especially in the South. So her work was not done.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.