The path to healthier, freer days is shaped like a syringe.
Actually, it's a real syringe, containing vaccines that prevent the worst elements of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Fully vaccinated people can now function, generally, as they did before this awful pandemic began spreading through America nearly 14 months ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday cleared the fully vaccinated population to go mask-less in most indoor and outdoor situations, and forego social distancing.
Again, that's the fully vaccinated. People who are two weeks beyond their last prescribed vaccine dose.
The CDC's move feels liberating for the vaccinated who've also dutifully masked up, kept their distance from others and avoided crowds. That policy change, though, could also be misconstrued by the remainder of the population as a greenlight for anybody to give up the public-health protocols.
The unvaccinated still need to get their shots for the country to truly get past the pandemic. That's a large demographic, especially in Indiana and Vigo County. A total of 34,064 county residents are fully vaccinated, Indiana Department of Health statistics showed Friday afternoon. That's 36.8% of people ages 12 and older — the vaccine-eligible population.
Those are the folks the CDC says can safely go without masks or social distancing, with some exceptions like public transportation, prisons and group residences, hospitals and businesses that use a blanket requirement for all customers — because who knows who's actually been vaccinated?
That leaves 58,423 unvaccinated Vigo Countians who should still be wearing masks indoors and among crowds outdoors, social distancing, and practicing rigorous hygiene. And, they should be registering for vaccinations by phoning 211 or going online to ourshot.in.gov. It's easy and free. Terre Haute alone has 24 vaccination sites, including the new COVID-19 Clinic in Union Health's Professional Office Building, where parents can now bring their 12- to 15-year-olds for a vaccination.
Some people can be classified as "vaccine hesitant." Others just flat refuse to get the shots. Politics plays a role for many. In a Quinnipiac University survey, 45% of Republican respondents didn't plan to get vaccinated, while just 27% of total respondents planned to skip the shots.
COVID-19 is unfazed by the politics of those it infects.
It would be helpful for the hesitant, or those refusing, to consider a plea by the GOP Doctors Caucus — a group of Republican U.S. senators and representatives who are also physicians — for everybody to get vaccinated. The caucus includes Rep. Larry Bucshon, a six-term Republican and heart surgeon from Newburgh — who represents Vigo County and Indiana's 8th District in the U.S. House. A group of those doctors filmed a video, released last month, targeted to unvaccinated Republicans.
Bucshon, donning a white coat and stethoscope, looks directly into the camera and says, "Look, this vaccine is safe."
Ever the unwavering conservative, Bucshon adds that the best way "to end government restrictions on our freedoms is to take action and get the vaccine."
Bucshon isn't alone. The video opens with Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas identifying himself as "not only a United States senator, but as a physician concerned about the health and safety of our nation." Other GOP Congress members speaking include Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas, Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina, Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia, Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania, Rep. Brian Babin of Texas, Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, and Rep. Michael Burgess of Texas.
Joyce credits Operation Warp Speed, launched by the Trump administration, with the development of "safe and effective vaccines, and all in record time."
Babin says the vaccine development, testing and approval process "was rigorous and transparent." Harris adds the vaccine development "resulted in a clear path to the eradication of the pandemic, and the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] did not skip any steps."
Carter acknowledges "the beauty of this great nation" is that Americans can choose whether to be vaccinated. Babin then implores those mulling that choice to consult their doctor or pharmacist. Marshall points out that more than 90% of U.S. doctors have gotten their shots, as have more than 100 million Americans, Barrasso adds. (As of Friday, nearly 119 million U.S. residents were fully vaccinated.)
Then, they all invite viewers to join them, as Marshall puts it, "in choosing to receive the vaccine, so we can throw away our masks and live life as free as we did before."
On Wednesday, Buchson repeated his belief that a vaccination "is the best way for Americans to resume their pre-pandemic lives and for government restrictions on our freedoms to be lifted."
The next day, the CDC issued its no-masking-or-distancing-necessary advice for fully vaccinated Americans.
Ohio Rep. Brad Westrup co-chairs the GOP Doctors Caucus with Rep. Harris of Maryland. On Friday, Westrup said by email the doctors caucus realized months ago that more people needed to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the virus that's claimed more than 584,000 lives in the U.S. since February 2020.
“We’ve been tracking the rate of people willing to get the vaccine since last fall and knew we needed to make an impact to ensure more people got protected against COVID-19 and so that we could end the pandemic sooner," Westrup said.
"Our message has been simple: These vaccines are safe and effective, and, if you’ve got questions or concerns, talk to your doctor and get the facts," Westrup added. "Americans want to be educated — not indoctrinated or forced. They wanted to be treated with dignity and respect, and it’s important we all remember that as we continue working to get more Americans vaccinated.”
Every human awaits the day when the pandemic is over. That day isn't here, yet. About one-third of Americans now are getting a taste of what post-COVID-19 life will be like, thanks to their vaccinations. The whole country can experience that liberation, legitimately, once a clear majority of the population gets those shots.
The vaccines work. Lives are being saved. Hospitalizations have decreased as inoculations ramped up this spring.
Listen to the doctors. Do the right thing.
