Mark Bennett: Giving 'sense of belonging' to generations of Sycamores

Twelve people have served as president of Indiana State University since its founding 163 years ago.
John Newton can tell personal stories about eight of them.
Technically, Newton worked alongside only six of those Sycamore presidents. But, Newton listened to firsthand tales about ISU’s fifth president, Ralph Tirey, from Tirey’s widow during a road trip to an alumni function and got to know Ruth Hill Tirey in the process. As a young administrative staffer, Newton sat in the top rows of Memorial Stadium with Raleigh Holmstedt, president No. 6, and then-ISU president Richard Landini as the two commiserated.
“They were smoking unfiltered Camel cigarettes,” Newton recalled Wednesday.
His recollections go beyond the presidents. Thousands of people who’ve worked, lived and studied at ISU have conversed, shaken hands or joined in meetings with Newton. His ubiquity on campus earned him the nickname “Mr. ISU.” Everyday students, past and present, and those who found fame know him.
Newton gave future basketball legend Larry Bird his first tour of the campus. After deciding to enroll, Bird stayed at Newton’s home for a few days, along with another tall, lanky Sycamore hoops player, DeCarsta Webster, and ISU football placekicker Dave Vandercook.
“If you can imagine Larry and DeCarsta in little twin beds, with their feet hanging over the ends,” Newton said, laughing.
That is hard to imagine. It’s even harder to imagine anyone else possessing more institutional knowledge about ISU than John Newton. He’s spent a cumulative 52 years there as a student and then administrative staff member in alumni affairs, public relations and development. He retired once 12 years ago, but after a short hiatus wound up taking a “part-time” role as vice president emeritus of the ISU Alumni Association, located in the ISU Foundation building on Cherry Street.
Today, Newton will finally fully retire from a career he’s loved. He’ll still attend ball games, homecomings and special events, but on his own time.
His decades-long loyalty to ISU led his mother and sister to be concerned after Newton told them of his decision to actually retire.
“They both said, ‘Are you sick?’” said Chris Newton, John’s younger brother and a Vigo County Superior Court judge.
John’s not ill. In fact, his good health at age 74 is a prime reason for his retirement, along with his desire to spend more time with his preschool-age grandchildren and as a volunteer with the Kiwanis Club, the Vigo County Historical Museum and Emily’s Walk on the Wabashiki. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working at ISU and the [ISU] Foundation, but there was a schedule I felt obligated to [meet],” Newton said.
Homecoming ‘my day’
This turning point comes a week after the university celebrated its homecoming with a football game at Memorial Stadium, the Blue and White Parade downtown, campus activities and alumni parties around town and on the stadium lawn. The ritual dates back a century, when Indiana State first designated a “homecoming” football game in 1921. Newton wasn’t there then, of course, but the legacy of the annual observance has loomed large on his personal calendar.
“Homecoming is my day of the year,” he said. “I love it, and I just go from one tailgate party to another, and people love it.”
His ease with alums, students and their families helps keep them connected to the small university on the Wabash River, even in a state with two large Big Ten Conference universities and 70 other higher education institutions. Those folks tend to tell Newton they’re from Evansville or Richmond, when they’re actually from a tiny rural town nearby those cities.
“People say, ‘Nobody’s ever heard of my little town.’ And I’ll say, ‘Well, sure, we’ve heard of your little town,’” Newton said. In most cases, he’s been to those places through his job.
He often gets asked, “John, what do you do?” His answer? “I talk to people.”
More importantly, he listens and remembers those interactions.
“I never met a person as quick to make a connection with strangers as John,” former ISU president Dan Bradley said Wednesday. “If he does not know you, he definitely knows someone who knows you, is related to you, or lives in your hometown.”
As a result, the university, and Terre Haute for that matter, benefit.
Another former ISU president, Lloyd Benjamin, recalled traveling with Newton across the country for visits with alumni groups — trips also arranged by Newton. “At these gatherings, John seemed to remember the name of every person who attended, greeting them with that big Newton smile and handshake, and making them feel — a word John often used — ‘special,’” Benjamin said.
“John has been special for ISU and for many alumni, the face they put with ISU,” Benjamin added. “That sense of belonging alumni feel for the university [is owed to] John Newton — Mr. ISU.”
Such alumni functions provided Newton links to the university’s distant past. Just months after ISU hired him, Newton helped host the university’s Class of 1925’s 50th reunion. He saw the women wearing dresses from the 1920 era. And he remembers the menu that day. “We still had meatloaf, mashed potatoes and Jello salad. Why? Because it’s easy for older people to chew,” Newton said.
A year ago, Newton’s ISU graduating Class of 1970 marked its 50th anniversary.
Engrained in the family
He came to Indiana State fresh out of Wiley High School in the fall of 1965 and graduated in ‘70. The Terre Haute native moved to Columbus, Indiana, and worked for State Farm Insurance for three years, before accepting a job offer to work under former ISU alumni director Dale McKee. Newton started on Aug. 25, 1973, back home.
He’s been in various roles ever since at ISU, serving under the administrations of presidents Alan Rankin, Landini, John Moore, Benjamin, Bradley and now Deborah Curtis — all “strong leaders,” Newton said. That work has kept him and his wife Kim in Terre Haute.
His oldest daughter, Anne, graduated from ISU and now serves as assistant dean at Indiana University Maurer School of Law in Bloomington. His younger daughter, Katy, attended ISU, graduated from IUPUI and serves as a therapist for Hamilton Center in Indianapolis. His wife’s son, Craig, received degrees from ISU and works for the Veterans Administration. And, he has two grandchildren, Lark in Bloomington and Jude in Indianapolis.
Newton grew up in Terre Haute in a family of five kids, raised by their parents Paul and Velma Newton. Paul Newton worked at Pfizer and served as Vigo County auditor and a county councilman until resigning because of a terminal illness in 1991. A caucus of Democratic Party precinct committee members picked John to serve the rest of his dad’s term on the council. Voters reelected Newton twice afterward. “That was enough,” Newton recalled.
His role at ISU continued, though. The university became engrained in the Newton family. “It affected all of us very positively,” Chris Newton said of the work his brother, who steadfastly sticks up for Terre Haute, ISU and its graduates’ abilities in any field.
“I always thought of John’s association with ISU like the old song ‘Blue Suede Shoes,’” Chris added, reciting its lyrics, with a twist: “Well you can knock me down, step in my face, slander my name all over the place, but oh honey lay off my ISU.”
A lasting tribute to that loyalty came in 2010. That’s when the university established the John P. Newton Spirt of ISU Award to honor alums who “demonstrate a deep commitment to the advancement of Indiana State.” For nearly a half-century, the university could count on Newton to do just that.
He hopes that spirit gets carried on by others. And when they think of Newton, he’d like them to say, “He was Mr. ISU.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
