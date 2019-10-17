MARK BENNETT: From Prairieton to the Grand Ole Opry

At age 20, most people don’t grasp the significance of a golden opportunity. Dylan Schneider does.
He’ll perform onstage at Nashville’s venerable Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 2. It’s technically his Grand Ole Opry debut. That weekly country music show, which dates back to 1925, moves each November from its modern home building in Music City to its former home, the Ryman.
Grand Ole Opry concerts unfolded on the Ryman stage weekly from 1943 to ’74, often featuring legends and those in the making.
Schneider began singing and recording in Nashville as a 16-year-old, commuting with family from their home in Prairieton. Schneider lives there now, performing regularly.
He’s often walked past Ryman Auditorium, which opened as a church in 1892 and became a cathedral of live music — “the mother church of country music.” In two weeks, Schneider will lay eyes on its 2,362-seat interior for the first time.
“It’s going to be awesome,” he said Wednesday. “I’ve never actually stepped foot in it. I kind of told myself I wouldn’t go in until I played it.”
That big moment is near. Schneider will be one of eight or more acts performing two shows on Saturday, Nov. 2. He’ll sing and strum a guitar alongside a guitarist and drummer from the Grammy-nominated band Florida Georgia Line. They’ll play two of Schneider’s most popular songs, backed by the Grand Ole Opry house band.
“When those two songs come up, I hope we crush ‘em,” Schneider said. “I know we’re not the top of the bill, but hopefully we play something people will love and hopefully make a few new fans.”
He’s got quite a few.
On Aug. 23, Schneider released “Whole Town Talk,” his fourth EP (an “extended play” compilation that’s smaller than a full album). In less than two months, its four songs have been streamed more than a million times. His earlier EPs registered on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, which highlights new talent. The latest was released on the Interscope Records, a division of the major label Universal Music Group. Schneider co-wrote its songs, along with the Florida Georgia Line stars, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. He served as Florida Georgia Line’s opening act during its summer tour through 16 cities.
Now he’s about to make his Grand Ole Opry debut at Ryman Auditorium.
Again, Schneider is just 10 days past his teen years.
“I’m making sure I’m thankful for the life I have and the things I get to do,” he said.
Moments in the studio seem to well suit him. Schneider delivers his songs in a tenor that ranges from smooth crooning to country-style rap. On his latest release, the topics vary from Friday nights that stir gossip on “Whole Town Talk” to validating his own genre cred on “How to Country,” declaring he’s a “map-dot educated, boondock Ph.D.” In slower anthem, a lost love leaves him feeling “Hometown Heartless.” The final tune visits a similar theme, recalling a young couple’s rural-life memories and finding nary “A Bad Thing About a Backroad.”
Schneider’s songwriting collaborations with Nashville composers often begin with a phrase or melody line he’s created. Producer and songwriter Mark Holman takes those snippets “and kind of blows them up” as the song develops. As a result, the “Whole Town Talk” EP has “been my most creative project yet,” Schneider said.
Turning that creativity into a recorded product was a big step. Playing a pair of those songs as part of a Grand Ole Opry lineup at the Ryman is even bigger.
He’s anxious to walk backstage and see all the mementos of greats that have performed there, such as country’s Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline and Chet Atkins, as well as an eclectic corps of artists from other genres like Paul Simon, Peter Frampton, Roger Daltrey, Mumford & Sons, Bruce Springsteen and many more.
The faces in the crowd matter, too. “I hope a lot of my family and friends can come down and feel the moment,” Schneider said.
Coming home to Prairieton and the Terre Haute area frequently “definitely brings me back to who I am,” he said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
