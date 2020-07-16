Mark Bennett: From a hammock, the universe looks a bit less complicated in the summer of 2020

An open sky stares back. A jet’s contrails add a white line on a blue background. A bird darts through the scene.

Eventually, the blue fades to black, the sun sets and stars emerge.

You can see a lot more of the universe, and yet a lot less of this vexing world, from a hammock.

Concerns that crease our foreheads and gray our hair these days are real and legitimate. A novel coronavirus pandemic threatens our health. Jobs, schools, medical services, leisure activities, religious services, traditions and, well, everything else, are upended as a result. Injustices need remedies. Hugs and handshakes are memories. Wearing a face mask to save others’ lives now carries political overtones, instead of just being the right thing to do.

Our minds churn nonstop.

No wonder there’s a surge in popularity of the hammock, created nearly 1,000 years ago by the Mayans in Central America, according to “The History of Hammocks” compiled for the outdoor gear company, Kammok. Hammocks cracked USA Today’s list of the top 10 items selling out in the summer of COVID-19. All allow generally low-risk alternative activities in the pandemic era. Most are outdoors, backyard and home fitness products, along with face masks and boxed wine. (The latter must pair well with tents, gardening tools, fire pits and the like.)

And, National Hammock Day arrives Wednesday. “Give yourself an hour of your time to kick up your feet and let it all sink in,” Kammok advises in its National Hammock Day message.

I’d opt for the opposite — letting it all drain out.

Hammocks aren’t a 2020 novelty around our house. A hammock has swayed in the breeze on our patio for several years. Ours is a “quick dry” version — a rectangle of weatherproofed cotton tethered to a steel base with a series of braided ropes. Other more mobile styles exist, though, including a simple, lightweight model that can easily be hung between two trees.

It’s been common in recent years — before the pandemic shutdown, that is — to see Indiana State University students napping or reading a book while lying in one of those portable hammocks, suspended between trees on the campus’ Quad. Folks of an older vintage, like me, likely got their first peek at hammocks in use by watching episodes of a classic 1960s television comedy — “Gilligan’s Island.”

Yes, Gilligan and Skipper seemed to have it made in the shade, snoozing with hats over their eyes in a pair of hammocks inside their bamboo hut. One of the show’s many inexplicable premises included their hammocks being arranged like bunk-beds, one above the other, despite the seeming abundance of space on an uncharted desert isle. But never mind that. Gilligan frequently tumbled from his hammock onto the volatile Skipper below.

Real life can mirror Gilligan’s. Indeed, climbing in and out of a hammock requires some forethought. And, two people climbing into one hammock requires timing like that of synchronized swimmers. One person must mirror the other’s moves, or both spin onto the ground like a Three Stooges bit. Likewise, if one decides to get out, the other had better compensate, or they’ll do the flop.

Forethought isn’t yet a quality our dog has mastered. She makes a running leap into the hammock, only to have it fling her out like a slingshot.

Still, once the gymnastics are mastered, an hour in a hammock provides stronger relief from 2020 than aspirin or stronger stuff.

On the Fourth of July, my wife and I laid in ours, watching the fireworks — seven miles away at Fairbanks Park — light up the horizon. A few days later, I read Dr. Suess books to our grandson. A couple days later, the dog joined my wife and me in the hammock, fidgeting and licking our faces before jumping off.

That left just the two of us, stretched out, alone, except for the lightning bugs flitting over the lawn and a plane traversing the sky. And for a moment, that’s all there was.

