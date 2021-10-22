Mark Bennett: Four options on high schools, including staying as-is; all carry a cost

Vigo County’s three high school buildings are reaching obsolescence.
It’s up to residents to decide what to do about that.
It really is.
Many participated in public forums and online surveys with Vigo County School Corp. administrators and staff, weighing eight possible remedies to modernize the structures where kids in the county will learn into the latter part of this century. That feedback made clear the priorities of people in the community, Rob Haworth, the VCSC superintendent, explained Tuesday at the school district offices in West Terre Haute.
Residents “overwhelmingly” wanted to keep the number of high schools at three, rather than expanding to four (the most costly prospect) or consolidating into two or one mega-school, Haworth said.
They just as strongly insisted the structural upgrades to those schools — Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo — not be “Band-Aid” repairs, as in, “If we’re going to do this, let’s do it right,” as Haworth paraphrased the public’s response. They want facilities capable of kids learning trade skills, hands-on style, with top-level equipment for science, technology, engineering and math classes. They want high school facilities that can accommodate uses by other community groups and programs.
And, they want a limited impact on their taxes, while also getting a significant result, Haworth added.
That latter priority seems a bit unrealistic.
Yet, when Haworth unveiled the three options for modernizing North, South and West Vigo, he maintained all three options will deliver significant results. The community will have to decide whether the cost meets their expectations.
“We believe all three options are significant,” Haworth said. “What we’re trying to do is give our community the ability to [decide], ‘Is there a dollar-amount threshold that’s important to you?’ And, if there is, which option fits that threshold?”
All three options would keep the high schools on their present property. The chosen option would require approval from the community, first by the Vigo County School Board and then by voters in a ballot referendum in next May’s primary election.
Options 1 and 2 would feature newly constructed academic spaces at all three schools and “down-to-the-studs” renovation of each school’s co-curricular spaces. Option 1 would involve voters deciding on a $160-million referendum to complete the new construction on academic spaces, with $100 million in co-curricular renovations being funded over time. Option 2 carries a $260,000 cost and would complete the same projects as Option 1, but all at once. Option 3 would involve new construction of all facilities at each of the schools in one big project totaling $333 million.
The tax impact would be lessened by the VCSC ending early the $7-million operational referendum voters approved in November 2019. The district can close that referendum in 2024, rather than 2027, thanks to an influx of federal COVID-19 relief funds, and because of operational cost cutting, such as closing two elementary schools. The district still intends to close a third elementary school.
The impact on property taxes would range from an additional 8.6 cents per $100 of assessed value above taxpayers’ current bills for Option 1, to an extra 24.8 cents for Option 2, to an added 36 cents for Option 3.
Annually, an average homeowner of a primary residence with a $200,000 market value and a net assessed value of $97,750 (assuming they receive the $45,000 standard deduction, 35% supplemental deduction and $3,000 mortgage exemption) would pay an additional $85 for Option 1, $243 for Option 2, and $352 for Option 3.
Those aren’t the only options, though.
“The fourth is, you do nothing,” Haworth said.
Indeed, the community has multiple opportunities to say no to funding projects to upgrade the high schools. School district leaders plan more community meetings through December, giving the public the chance to tell the VCSC to put the brakes on any project. The School Board could vote down the chosen option. Or, voters could turn it down in May.
Haworth emphasized the existence of that option. When a reporter asked Haworth what he planned to do, in terms of the high school projects, the superintendent answered, “I’m not planning anything. I’m asking the community if they want to build three brand new high schools, and at our community meetings that’s what we heard — ‘We’d like three brand new high schools.’ What I’m trying to do now is demonstrate to the community, here’s the price tag associated with that.”
If the community then says, let’s do it, Haworth will present that option to the School Board. If the public prefers the less costly Options 1 or 2, then he’ll present one of those to the board. If residents choose none-of-the-above, then the plans go on ice. Vigo County would have to wait two more years, under Indiana law, to try another school construction referendum. Or, the high school buildings could continue to be renovated and repaired incrementally through the coming years.
But the status quo comes with a cost, too.
The schools need to be brought into the 21st century. That’s apparent to business owners and families looking to relocate. Given a choice between Vigo County and other Hoosier communities, many of those prospective employers and residents aren’t choosing this town often enough. Fewer of Vigo Countians’ kids and grandkids are staying here to live and work after high school and college. Vigo County has seen its population dwindle since the mid-2000s. Terre Haute’s population is under 59,000 for just the second time since 1910. That’s why the VCSC is right-sizing its usage of facilities, like closing three elementary schools, selling its downtown central office building to the city of Terre Haute and moving those headquarters into the former West Vigo Elementary School.
Almost all of Indiana’s other metro regions are projected to grow though the next three decades. Terre Haute isn’t. The physical condition of the schools affects that situation by reflecting the community’s commitment to educating its kids.
Fifty years ago, North and South opened. Sixty years ago, West Vigo opened. Two of the four buildings that housed the high schools that formed North and South in 1971 didn’t last as long as the West Vigo building already has.
There are four options, including staying as-is. The community will pay for its choice for many years to come.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Viewing the proposals
• A video concerning Vigo County School Corp.’s strategic plan, including options for rebuilding or renovating its high schools, can be viewed online at: http://tinyurl.com/vcscuncommon.
