MARK BENNETT: Former Hautean helps group supply Native Americans with crucial handwashing stations

The harsh realities of COVID-19 have illuminated difficulties that Native Americans have faced for decades.

Coronavirus hits hardest in people with diabetes and respiratory ailments. One in five American Indians have diabetes, the highest per-capita rate among the U.S. population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Respiratory diseases cause 10% of Native American hospitalizations.

Remedies for the underlying issues causing those high rates aren’t simple. Many Native Americans live on reservations, miles from paved roads in remote, food-desert areas, where fresh produce is scare. Their accessible food options lead to diabetes. Likewise, many homes are heated with coal stoves or lit with kerosene lanterns, which can cause respiratory problems.

Thus, the Navajo Nation — which extends from Arizona to New Mexico and Utah — had America’s highest rate of COVID-19 infections in May. It exceeded New York City, with more than 150 new cases daily at the time.

Consider also that public-health plea most Americans have heard repeatedly since the pandemic emerged in February — “Wash your hands vigorously for 20 seconds in warm, soapy water.” It sounds simple. Except in a community where nearly a third of the residents lack running water in their homes. Those households often are multi-generational, with eight or more family members residing in one dwelling.

“They would just put a basin of water on the table and dip their hands into it, until it got too dirty,” said Joe Seidenberg, executive director of the nonprofit Red Feather Development Group in Arizona. The families used those common bowls of handwashing water “out of necessity, to conserve water,” Seidenberg added.

Seidenberg, his colleagues and others began working on a solution with residents of the Navajo Nation and Hopi tribe, the latter of which is encompassed by the Navajo Nation. The innovative remedy drew attention to the Native Americans’ dilemma through news reports.

“The only good thing about COVID is that it’s shined a light” on those communities’ needs, Seidenberg said.

“It’s like a perfect storm — these health disparities, housing disparities and remoteness have affected these people,” he added.

Seidenberg was born and raised in Terre Haute, graduating from North Vigo High School in 1995 and then Butler University in 1994. After 9/11, he served in the Peace Corps overseas, returned to the Hoosier state and earned a graduate degree in nonprofit management and international affairs at Indiana University. Roles in other fields led him to the Western U.S. He now lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, with his wife and young son, and heads Red Feather. It’s a good fit.

“I’ve always been fascinated by working with other cultures,” Seidenberg said.

The organization partners with the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe in Arizona to develop sustainable solutions to housing needs.

COVID-19 caused a shift in Red Feather’s routine work in the Navajo and Hopi communities. Instead of weatherization and home repairs, the organization focused on ways to give residents the resources for adequate handwashing. Seidenberg and his cohorts spotted do-it-yourself handwashing stations — manufactured by the nonprofit mobile hygiene company Lava Mae — being used by people left homeless by wildfires in California.

“We thought it was a great idea, and thought it would encourage better handwashing,” Seidenberg said Thursday by phone from Arizona.

Red Feather posted images of the stations on its Facebook page, asking if Navajo and Hopi residents could use them. Scores said, yes.

“It just created a chain reaction,” Seidenberg said.

By mid-September, Red Feather has installed nearly 450 of the handwashing stations in Navajo and Hopi homes. Donors have contributed more than $45,000 to the effort through the group’s website redfeather.org. Red Feather also conducts workshops in the Native American communities, showing the residents how to install more of the handwashing stations themselves.

The stations employ a simple, ingenious design. Each features a pair of 35-gallon trash containers — one for freshwater, the other for graywater — as well as a foot pump. Water routes through a PVC pipe. Once filled with water, a station can provide up to 500 handwashings, Seidenberg explained.

Residents appreciate the results. “People are super grateful that Red Feather is there to help,” Seidenberg said.

The long-term solution to the Navajo and Hopi water needs is pipeline sources, and other groups involved in Native American projects are working on such concepts. “That could take decades and decades,” Seidenberg said. Red Feather also began a pilot program Friday, involving solar-powered devices that extract water from the air, though it produces only four liters per day.

In the meantime, the handwashing stations within the reservations can improve residents’ ability to fight off coronavirus. The Navajo and Hopi peoples are making progress in battling COVID-19’s spread. On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci praised efforts by the Navajos, noting that the number of cases on the reservation has dropped to fewer than 20 per day, compared to 150 last spring, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Fauci, a renowned epidemiologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cited the Navajo Nation for issuing a mask-wearing mandate in April, as well as stay-at-home orders and weekend curfews. In his video update, Fauci said the Navajos can serve as a model for the rest of America.

Partnering with the Navajo and Hopi people on such efforts leaves Seidenberg and Red Feather staffers “humbled and honored,” he said. Seidenberg reminds the rest of America that in Native American communities “family is highly valued. They have deep cultural practices.” And in spite of the complications of high poverty rates, they live healthy lifestyles.

Now, many have the chance to live as healthy as possible amid a pandemic. In 2020, help can be as simple as giving people a better chance to wash their hands.

