Mark Bennett: For all us — T-S staffers, alums and readers — thanks, Tom

People reading Tom Reck’s story about an Indianapolis 500 in the early 1990s had no idea what he endured to write it.

Just minutes after beginning his predawn drive to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day, Sunday morning, Tom’s car was rear-ended at a stoplight in Terre Haute. Nobody involved got hurt, but his car was totaled. Most people would call it a day and go back home to deal with insurance calls, setting up a replacement car and other hassles.

Tom, instead, pulled his laptop from the mangled trunk, got a ride to the track with a Tribune-Star colleague (me), and covered the race, like he always did.

If just one of Tom’s virtues stuck with the long list of journalists who worked alongside him, it was dedication.

“There was nobody more dedicated,” said Tribune-Star sportswriter Andy Amey.

He remembers Tom hustling to get every game result into the next morning’s sports section. “That was his baby,” Andy said, with admiration.

Andy would know. Tom hired him in 1971, when Reck was sports editor of the Terre Haute Star, a forerunner of the Tribune-Star. They worked together for almost a half-century.

Tom served as sports editor of the Star and Tribune-Star from 1968 to 1992, then became senior sports editor until 1999, and then kept writing his columns until 2017, and then kept covering community events until … well, almost up to the day he passed away, Oct. 12, peacefully in his Terre Haute residence at age 82.

Lots of Trib-Star alums recall Tom’s orchestration of those hectic Friday nights in the 20th century at the “old building” on Wabash Avenue. As deadline neared, his demeanor grew Lou Grant-ish, as he looked over the sports staffers’ shoulders, trying to coax faster typing out of them.

“I’m sure there were a lot of people that were glad when he stopped smoking,” Andy quipped, referring to Tom’s crunch-time hovering.

After following in Tom’s footsteps as sports editor for many years myself, I fully appreciate just how anxiety filled those situations could be for him.

He’d drive to and from Indiana State Sycamore sports events and turn the results into a story, while also shouldering multiple other responsibilities. Those Friday nights in fall and winter epitomized his task.

A half-dozen sportswriters, and sometimes more, would scatter across the Wabash Valley to cover high school football and basketball games. Meanwhile, other staffers manned the newsroom phones to field calls from coaches with results of other games. Previews of the weekend’s local college games also had to be written, edited and positioned into the sports pages. Those stories vied for space alongside pro sports news, and results of other community events — from bowling to professional wrestling at the Armory.

Tom broke from whatever he was doing to answer call-ins too.

And, yes, there was a deadline for it all to be finished, as dozens of employees in the composing room, press room, mail room and delivery trucks waited. Tom supervised that beehive of activity and assembled the sports pages.

The next day, he’d do it again.

The chance to experience that energy and see Hauteans poring over the sports pages in coffeeshops the next morning is a fond memory for folks who worked with Tom. This week, many relayed their gratitude that he hired them, and gave them that opportunity. That list, as Andy put it, reads “like a who’s who.” And it’s long, so I won’t even try to assemble it, but its names include people who made journalism a career, but also future lawyers, judges, business people, police officers, educators and professional athletes, among others.

Some found themselves covering legends in the making, from Larry Bird and the 1978-79 Sycamore basketball team to gymnastics great Kurt Thomas, Olympic gold medalist-to-be Bruce Baumgartner, IHSAA Final Four teams at Terre Haute South High School, NFL prospects on coach Dennis Raetz’s ISU football teams, track and field phenoms under Sycamore coaches John McNichols and John Gartland, and big-leaguers-in-training on coach Bob Warn’s ISU baseball teams.

“You couldn’t pay for better luck than to be a sportswriter in the 1970s, and to work for Tom Reck, and cover Larry Bird, Kurt Thomas and those guys,” said Tony Tanoos, a Trib-Star sports alum and attorney.

Another alum, Greg Little, is now co-owner of the Mariposa Gazette, a small California newspaper near the Sierra Nevada mountains. His staff has found success through “going old-school by emphasizing sports, education and local news. I have my days at the Tribune-Star to thank for it.” Tom, Little’s first editor, taught him to keep in mind the people involved in those stories.

“It’s a lesson I use to this day,” Little said.

Lori Wood continued her sportswriting career at other Indiana newspapers, with a niche in auto racing coverage and the Indy 500. That included trips to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway while at the Trib-Star. She wound up in the Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers, a club of veteran writers, photographers, broadcasters and people in other roles there. Thanks in part to Tom.

“I so enjoyed covering the Indy 500 with him for so many years,” Wood said.

The roster of Tom’s sports staffers runs from the late great Carl Jones and Co. at the Star in 1968 to the Trib-Star’s current sports crew of sports editor Todd Golden, Andy and fellow longtime sportswriter David Hughes. As for me, I worked with Tom ever since the day in 1977 when he hired a shaggy-haired 17-year-old on the recommendation of one of his other shaggy-haired young sportswriters. I think it worked out OK.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Memories include giant bags of Wabash Avenue popcorn in the newsroom on Friday nights, Tom buying the sports staffers shirts or ties from a downtown men’s clothes shop on Christmases and talking baseball with Tom and Carl, always puffing cigars.

None of that would’ve turned out as it did, if not for a phone call in 1968. Kent Harris had been serving as the Star’s sports editor since 1964. He was a good friend of Tom, who was writing for the Bloomington Herald at the time. Harris was about to take a job at Rose-Hulman and called to tell Tom his Star job was open. Tom took it.

“And the rest is history,” Harris, now 79, said Wednesday.

The greats that Tom covered noticed his efforts too. Upon hearing of Tom’s passing, Larry Bird relayed his condolences.

“Tom was a great guy that you could always trust with your words,” Bird said Wednesday, “not just with me, but everyone he covered throughout his amazing career. Tom was so well respected and did so much for our community of Terre Haute and beyond. We have all lost a valued friend.”

Consider what Tom did on June 8, 2008.

A record flood overnight drove Tom, then 70, from his apartment. His belongings, even his car, were devastated. Tom fled the mess the next day and made his way to drier land, namely his home away from home — the Trib-Star building downtown. Retired ace columnist Stephanie Salter picks up the story from there.

Tom “walked into the T-S in his [wet] sock feet, his soaked clothes clinging to him,” she recalled. “He was shivering from the AC, but ... After we found him a dry sweatshirt and asked him if he could write a first-person account of his emergency evacuation, he sat down at his computer and typed out a story. The consummate pro.”

For all of us, thanks, Tom.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.