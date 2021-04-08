Mark Bennett: Family research leads descendant to seek restoration of tiny rural cemetery

On a small hill in northeastern Parke County, Uriah Hocker was buried in a tiny cemetery in February of 1864.
He was the last of six people laid to rest in that graveyard, which bears his family’s name — Hocker Cemetery.
Last May, more than 156 years later, Uriah’s great-great-grandson — Jessie Hollis — found his grave. Hollis’ genealogical quest resulted in a mix of discovery and some disappointment.
As a native Texan, the 75-year-old had no idea he had ancestors buried in Indiana.
Hollis and his wife moved to Terre Haute in 2011 to care for her elderly mother. After her passing later that year, the Hollises decided to stay in Terre Haute, where Jessie’s wife grew up.
In 2019, Jessie began researching his family history and discovered that his great-grandmother, Katherine “Kitty” Rush, was born in Greene Township in Parke County. That revelation led to another — Kitty’s father, Uriah Hocker, was buried in the same township.
“I was floored,” Hollis recalled this winter. “A thousand miles from where I was born in East Texas. I said, ‘I’ve got to find that [cemetery].’ It took two years, and I found it.”
Unfortunately, time seemed to have forgotten Hocker Cemetery, like numerous other rural Indiana cemeteries that have gone without a burial or visitors for decades, or even a century or more.
The supportive landowner directed the Hollises to the 27-foot-by-27-foot cemetery, and they trekked 150 yards through a soybean field to reach it. Sadly, “you couldn’t tell where the graves were at,” Hollis said.
Only one headstone remained, laying on its side. A couple of other markers lying on the ground bore now-illegible names, obscured and weathered. The cemetery had no fence.
“We were saddened by what we saw,” Hollis said.
Abandoned Hoosier cemeteries are more common than most people realize, said Jeannie Regan-Dinius, director of special initiatives for the Indiana DNR Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.
“Every county has the old family cemeteries where the family moved away, [and] it is in the woods and not visited very often or at all,” Regan-Dinius said. Her work takes her to some of those cemeteries, though she wasn’t involved in finding Hocker Cemetery. She documents and locates cemeteries for the state’s cemetery registry to help prevent construction on top of cemeteries and allow better project planning.
Hocker Cemetery sits in the countryside. Stuart Mager owns the site and the surrounding farm fields. The tiny cemetery gradually faded from distinction long before he bought the land about a decade ago, he said.
Over time, trees had grown up in the cemetery to as thick as 2 feet in diameter. Mager felled the trees, without uprooting the stumps, to avoid damaging the nearby graves. Mager, who farms more than 3,000 acres, also sprays that spot to control weeds.
Mager supports Hollis’ desires for the cemetery to be restored, fenced and maintained, saying he would feel the same if it was a cemetery for his own relatives. Mager also intends to clear a path to the cemetery and keep it mowed.
“Whatever [Mr. Hollis] needs, I’m all for it,” Mager said.
Restorations are doable. “These old cemeteries can be resurrected,” said Casey Miller, executive director of the Indiana Cemetery Association. Miller cited a neglected cemetery in Fort Wayne that got a makeover from a local Knights of Columbus group.
Likewise, Regan-Dinius at the DNR’s preservation division said service organizations often can assist. “I always encourage the cemetery advocates to talk to the groups in their communities — Boy Scouts, Kiwanis, church groups, genealogy, etc. Some give funds, others will give elbow grease to get the job done,” she said.
Jill Helderman — the trustee for Greene Township, where Hocker Cemetery is located — is planning some improvements there.
“That cemetery is a priority for me this year,” she said Tuesday via email. The township tries to budget for a cemetery cleanup each year, and was focused on a different one in 2020.
“I am looking into a fence and other possible improvements that my budget will allow,” Helderman said. “At this time, I cannot give an exact timeline or exact improvements that will be made, but I assure you I am working on it.”
The folks who laid Uriah Hocker and five other family members to rest there, all those decades ago, would no doubt be grateful.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
