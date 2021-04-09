The best place anywhere to experience the Wabash River should be Fairbanks Park.
It’s not, for now.
Fairbanks Park’s hilly 145 acres sit right beside the most scenic and historic stretch of a famous river that meanders for 474 miles from a farm in western Ohio and through Indiana, eventually forming the border with Illinois and then merging with the Ohio River near the Hoosier state’s southwestern tip. Of all those riverfront miles, Fairbanks Park rests on the most prime real estate, culturally.
Its curves are the most scenic. Paul Dresser wrote the state song about that spot. Sycamore trees that Dresser reminisces about in “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away” actually grow in the park. Dresser’s boyhood home sits inside the park, as does a sculpture commemorating his work.
The park also features a hilltop memorial that honors philanthropist Chauncey Rose, a large one-time fountain arch, an amphitheater and a dog park.
Despite those pluses, other Wabash towns have developed more attractive amenities on less ideal portions of the river. Bluffton, Lafayette and Vincennes stand out for creating Wabash River destinations. Other Indiana cities have done the same on other waterways, like Evansville, South Bend, Lawrenceburg and Jeffersonville.
Fairbanks Park could rise to the top, if proposals on the city of Terre Haute’s table become realities.
“In some communities, you can see that’s been a huge win for them, [and] it was very expensive,” Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Wednesday afternoon. “But it brings that quality-of-life component that you’re looking for to bring more business to Terre Haute, keep some students here, and get some people to move here for a job. You’ve got something that sets you apart.”
Seven projects related to the park — some long awaited — emerged as priorities from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce’s “See You in Terre Haute 2025 Community Plan” sessions nearly two years ago.
A team of Rose-Hulman engineering students are designing initial plans for a handful of those projects and will present their suggestions to the mayor and the Community Plan’s quality-of-life committee next month.
The seven primary projects include:
• A river walk built along the Wabash, across the entire length of the park.
• A repurposing of the arched art piece so it functions, once again, as a fountain, along with the addition of a cooling-off area or splash pad with colorful lighting and native Indiana plants.
• Improved seating at the park’s amphitheater, as well as the addition of netted shade-covering above the seating.
• Repairing the Chauncey Rose Memorial.
• Constructing a boathouse facility for the Wabash Valley Crew Rowing Club and public seating options for its events.
• Creating a bike ramp to enter the park’s north end from Ohio Street.
• Extending and paving the now-gravel riverfront trail from Fairbanks Park to city-owned property near the Interstate-70 overpass, stretching the trail beyond its current southern stopping point at Hulman Street. A new city park would be added along the new extended portion.
Five of those projects, and the first phase of the river walk, should be completed by the end of 2023, Bennett said. He expects the latter phases of the river walk and the new city park by I-70 to take a couple additional years.
The funding will come from state grants, foundation grants, tax revenue from the upcoming Terre Haute casino, county economic development income tax (or EDIT) funds, city redevelopment funds and private funds, Bennett said.
The Fairbanks Park improvements, except for the river walk, should cost “$3 million to $4 million, tops,” he said. The cost of the river walk won’t be clear until the Rose students submit their design, Bennett added.
“The casino money is going to be big for this kind of thing,” he said. “We’re going to add $5 million a year to spend on things in the city, so we’re going to spend some of that on this.”
Fairbanks Park deserves a robust investment. It’s done a yeoman’s work in serving as Terre Haute’s primary festival site ever since the Fairbanks family donated the first 48 acres to the city 105 years ago.
The park’s received occasional brush-ups. Newly elected Mayor Pete Chalos’ administration renovated Fairbanks Park from 1981 to ‘83, including the installation of the fountain arch — designed by Indiana State University student Tom Dubois. Mayor Judy Anderson’s crew renovated the amphitheater in 2002. Mayor Jim Jenkins’ administration repaired the fountain arch’s clogged spouts in 1997, but the problem recurred and led to its shut-off nine years later. Mayor Kevin Burke’s parks team paved the park area used for the Banks of the Wabash Festival’s midway, and brought in memorable national-caliber 1960s and ‘70s bands for the event, with then-parks superintendent Greg Ruark also proposing a seating makeover for the amphitheater.
So, the park hasn’t been forgotten. Still, the new package of upgrades could transform Fairbanks Park, especially with its position between the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area across the river and the soon-to-begin Turn to the River initiative, which will connect downtown Terre Haute to the Wabash. And, a pedestrian walkway across the wetlands due to be completed this October and the proposed extension of the Fairbanks Park trail to I-70 will together make the park a central stopping point for touring cyclists.
“That’s our anchor,” Mayor Bennett said.
“We have one place like that, and we really want to have more people accessing the river,” he added. “So, I feel like it’s important for the city to invest on this side into that park to accomplish the overall community goals.”
As JFK once said, a rising tide lifts all boats — or rafts and canoes, in the river’s case. Indeed, the whole community will benefit from turning Fairbanks Park into the must-see place on the banks of the Wabash.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
