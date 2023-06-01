Most folks need multiple Google searches to comprehend the meaning of general obligation bonds, TIF districts and tax anticipation warrants.
The definitions of those local government phrases are hardwired into Howard Greninger's mind. Wabash Valley residents benefit from his knowledge.
It didn't come to him in an epiphany. Howard earned his know-how.
Since joining the Tribune-Star staff as a reporter more than 32 years ago, he's covered an estimated 8,000-plus public meetings and explained the happenings to Tribune-Star readers. That incredible tally comes to a close this week. Howard has retired.
Sure, those sessions include some high-profile gatherings of the Terre Haute City Council, Vigo County commissioners and County Council over hot-button topics like a new county jail, a sludge-to-diesel plan, and a county wheel tax. Yet, Howard's also been a perpetual presence at less dramatic meetings of the Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners, the Terre Haute and Vigo County redevelopment commissions, Terre Haute Board of Public Works, the Area Plan Commission, the city and county parks boards, the county Capital Improvement Board and many, many more.
Howard's been there so you don't have to be, though he highly recommends citizens attend, too.
"People have got to be vigilant," he said Tuesday afternoon, after packing up the contents of his Tribune-Star newsroom desk. "Because, something could come into your backyard that you don't want. Or, something could come into your backyard that you do want."
He recalled reporting about a strip club seeking a permit to open near a local high school. The news emerged from an Area Plan Commission meeting. Controversy ensued.
"And then, everybody started covering it," Howard said of that public board.
Often, Howard would return from a meeting or an interview energized and animated, recounting the highlights with T-S colleagues in the newsroom. Fellow reporter Sue Loughlin heard those stories many times, through his entire tenure here. His absence will be felt.
"I'm still recovering from the shock of Howard's departure — both personally and professionally," Sue said. "He's been not only a great coworker, but a friend, as well. I'll miss his enthusiasm, upbeat attitude and amazing knowledge of just about everything."
Indeed, Howard can discuss sports cars, must-see travel sites and Chicago Cubs trivia as fluently as government policy.
The Tribune-Star has been blessed to have Howard and his knowledge and gumption, especially while covering thorny subjects.
"As a journalist who covered a wide range of complicated and controversial community issues, he was steady, solid and reliable in the face of all challenges," Tribune-Star Editor Max Jones said. "He not only understood the complexities of matters he reported on, he could explain them in a complete yet concise way."
Howard has also made handling the daily grind of the news more fun. His ability to concoct a pun out of virtually any topic was endless.
"As a person, he was as nice and genuine as anyone you’d ever want to meet," Max said. "He was a wonderful teammate in our newsroom, and someone we are all proud to call a friend for life."
Newsmakers appreciated conversations with Howard, too. After discussing road construction or drainage projects, Chris Switzer and Howard would chat about bicycling and running hobbies. "Howard is a great writer, but an awesome listener as well," Switzer said.
This adventure began in 1990. While the activities of local government has been Howard's beat through most of his years at the Tribune-Star, he started out covering the Indiana Statehouse. The late Dick Robinson, the long-time Trib-Star Statehouse reporter, showed Howard the ropes at Indianapolis.
A couple years later, Howard shifted to Vigo County and Terre Haute city government. His work wasn't one dimensional, though. He also covered businesses, farming and the occasional feature.
His path to the Tribune-Star began in a different part of the country.
Howard was born in Corning, New York — home of glass and ceramic goods manufacturer Corning Inc. The son of Lutheran pastor Frederick and Rose Greninger, Howard, his brother and three sisters grew up in that town of 10,551 residents on the Chemung River, just north of the Pennsylvania border. The family moved to Johnson City, Tenn., where Howard hiked the Appalachian Trail with his dad, and moved again to Tuscola, Ill., where he graduated from high school in 1981.
He studied journalism and wrote for the Daily Egyptian campus newspaper at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, graduated in 1985, worked for a summer with the University of Illinois' Daily Illini newspaper, served as a sports writer for the Southern Illinoisan, took a full-time reporting job at the Brazil Times and stayed there five years, met his former wife in Terre Haute and joined the Tribune-Star in 1990.
Now 60 years old, Howard's three grown children live in various parts of America — Emma in Denver, Gina in Los Angeles and Doug in Marion. In retirement, Howard and his girlfriend Linda Lamkin-Coletti — who is also retiring as a legal assistant/paralegal for attorney Bill Drummy for the past 22 years — are moving to Sarasota, Florida. He plans to golf and cycle, without having to "ask off for a vacation."
Here in Terre Haute, Howard reported on five Terre Haute mayors, from Pete Chalos to Jim Jenkins, Judy Anderson, Kevin Burke and now Duke Bennett. "All very different," he said. He's worked under six Tribune-Star publishers in three different locations — Wabash Avenue, Seventh Street and The Meadows. It put him in contact with people from all corners of the community, day after day.
Off duty, when Howard and Linda go to a restaurant or a store, she'll say, "Is there a day that goes by that you don't run into somebody you know?"
Two of those people he encountered while reporting a couple of his most memorable stories, neither of which had anything to do with local government.
One was a Terre Haute mother whose young daughter died unexpectedly, and the donation of her organs benefited six different people across the country. The story touched many folks. The mother spoke to a local organization and asked how many people had read Howard's story. "Ninety percent of them raised their hands," Howard said.
The other involved Howard flying into a cloudless July sky with Air Force Major Glen Lawson in an F-16 from the USAF's elite Thunderbirds team in 2002 at Hulman Field. The Thunderbirds came to town for the Terre Haute Air Fair that year.
Lawson's plane can soar a mind-boggling 1,319 mph. Its maneuvers add nine times the weight of gravity to an occupant's body — 9Gs, in aviation lingo.
Howard's first-person story described the force as "like being a plastic soda bottle, getting crushed while the lid remained on." That's beautiful writing from a true pro. So was his description of Lawson guiding the F-16 straight upward for 15,000 feet, then rolling the plane upside down.
"For a few seconds, it's near weightlessness," Howard elegantly wrote. "A euphoric feeling flows through your body. It's then that I realized the plane's canopy seemed to disappear. You are one with the sky. You are free-floating."
Enjoy the sunny skies of Florida, Howard. You've earned it.
