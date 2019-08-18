It took 30 days, meticulous scheduling, and a willingness to toss some of those best laid plans in favor of Plan B.
Still, in one month, my wife and I got to know our hometown better. Every day of November 2015, we decided to visit places or try activities around the Terre Haute area that one or both of us had never before experienced.
We talked with female inmates at the Rockville Correctional Facility, along with our church group. We stood onstage at the historic Hippodrome downtown, where Lucille Ball, Bob Hope and Jack Benny once performed. We pulled levers inside the control tower at the Wabash Valley Railroaders Museum on Plum Street. And, we walked the underground tunnels beneath the Sisters of Providence facilities at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
None of those places were familiar to us. All are important to the community. Seeing those spaces, and talking with the people there, gave us a stronger understanding of each.
Such an excursion into personally unfamiliar settings is the missing link for Terre Haute to become a college town — its best asset to build future prosperity and growth.
This weekend, the annual influx of young people begins. Classes start Tuesday at Indiana State University downtown and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in western Vigo County. Students at Ivy Tech Community College start Aug. 26. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students complete the wave Sept. 5. That's 17,000 future teachers, business leaders, engineers, construction site managers, IT techs, nurses, doctors, scientists, corrections officers, economists, parks naturalists, researchers and more.
They also comprise more than a quarter of Terre Haute's population.
Quite often, the local college students venture onto the rest of the population's turf to buy necessities, eat, work and volunteer. The latter is staple of their demographic group. They'll get right at it this week. On Monday, ISU students will scatter through the city and county for the school's annual Donaghy Day, lending their muscles and energy to various nonprofits and service projects, cleaning up the campus and the surrounding town. Woods, Rose and Ivy Tech students serve Terre Haute's needs in myriad ways, too.
On the flip side, the community would benefit from average residents interacting with students more often.
For many, that sounds uncomfortable. Lots of students come from other states, bigger cites and even different countries. Their music preferences might seem strange, and their hairstyles or clothing choices unusual.
Come on. Those of us in the 30-and-older crowd were twenty-somethings once, too. These students are just people — talented people, with smarts, vigor, enthusiasm, hope and ideas that could improve Terre Haute while they're living among us, and even more so if they choose to stay here after graduating.
Chances abound for Hauteans to encounter the local campus communities. Athletic events are the most common connection point. Attending games and meets at ISU, Rose and The Woods is inexpensive and fun. The action begins this month, and schedules are online at gosycamores.com, athletics.rose.edu and smwc.edu/athletics. The student-athletes enjoy seeing new faces in the bleachers.
Still, sports events aren't the only outlet for locals to experience the campuses. Of course, there's the ISU Homecoming Blue and White Parade, which draws thousands to Wabash Avenue each October. And, yes, lots of students participate in The Walk, a pub crawl that ends at Memorial Stadium, where the Sycamore football team plays the Homecoming game, but law enforcement, city and campus leaders have worked to contain misbehavior. At its best, the parade entertains all ages.
Many, many college activities have nothing to do with athletics, though. Folks with other interests can connect, as well.
Some of the finest musicians to live in Terre Haute are college students. At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods' historic campus, the college's concert band and faculty brass ensemble will perform at Cecilian Auditorium in the school's Conservatory of Music on Dec. 5. The Woods' choral ensembles sing in their winter concert Dec. 7 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, directed by music professor Michael Boswell — a member of a Grammy-winning ensemble a few years ago.
Hatfield Hall, a state-of-the-art auditorium at Rose-Hulman, conducts a concert series that will feature, among others, Styx vocalist Dennis DeYoung's band in a Sept. 21 show.
The ISU Speaker Series brings notable people to Tilson Auditorium for lively lectures, and this coming season includes former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Vietnam veteran Rocky Blier on Feb. 18. Speaker Series admission is free.
And those are only a few chances to see the colleges.
On Thursday morning, a cluster of ISU students who also work on the Blumberg and Cromwell halls' residence staffs gathered near the Quadrangle, preparing for Friday's move-in day for students. The resident hall crew members were sophomores, juniors and seniors, so they'd gotten to know Terre Haute for a year or more. They like the town, but see potential for it to become more.
Students and community residents both need to make an effort.
"I think Terre Haute has a lot to offer that [students] aren't aware of," said Micah McMullen, a junior from Lawrenceburg.
"Like Taste of Terre Haute," added Trevor Ragle, a junior from New Castle. Ragle was referring to a campus event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Quad, where students will sample food from local restaurants.
Taylor Young, a sophomore from Jerseyville, Ill., said, "Terre Haute does a good job of involvement with campus, but it could be bigger."
So, check out an event at each of the campuses this year. If others follow, the result could bolster the town's future.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
