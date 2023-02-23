Tyler Knierim cherishes the moment when Jimmy Carter remembered him by name.
George Bakker fondly recalls greeting the former president with a handshake and a thank-you at a 1979 White House reception, celebrating the formation of the U.S. Department of Education.
Carter has made an impact on lots of people in many ways through his 98 years of life. That remarkable life seems to be in its twilight. Carter announced last weekend that he would forego medical treatment for his ailments and spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care.
Many Americans who encountered Carter, or drew inspiration from him, are thinking of the 39th president this week.
Some, like Bakker, crossed paths with Carter during his single term as president from 1977 to 1981. Countless others, like Knierim, experienced Carter’s energetic post-presidency outreach through Christian and humanitarian causes.
Carter’s presidency still stirs controversy, with memories of long lines at the gas pumps through an energy crisis, the U.S. boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, and the agonizing 444 days of captivity by American diplomats taken hostage in the Iran revolution. As time has passed, though, Carter’s four years in office have gained some respect from historians for his negotiating peace between Egypt and Israel, prioritizing human rights and environmental care, and installing solar panels on the White House rooftop, among other actions.
Yet, his volunteerism and activism alongside his wife of 76 years, Rosalynn, since leaving Washington distinguish Carter most. He’s lived an exemplary life through those 42 years. He’s been America’s greatest ex-president.
“He spent the rest of his life trying to influence the world in a positive way,” said Knierim, a Terre Haute native who’s visited Carter’s church in Plains, Ga., more than a dozen times. “And I think he’s done that.”
Indeed, anyone feeling too weary to fulfill a commitment needs only a glance at a breathtaking 2019 photograph of Carter. It shows Carter — then 95 — stitched, bandaged and bruised from a fall two days earlier but nonetheless wielding a power tool to help build a Tennessee home as a Habitat for Humanity volunteer. That Christian organization’s work to build affordable houses for those in need became Carter’s signature charitable act, but his causes go far beyond that.
One less noticed but globally consequential is Carter’s passion to eradicate cases of Guinea worm disease, which infected more than 3.5 million people across the world in 1986, according to the Carter Center in Atlanta, a nonprofit he and Rosalynn founded with the goal of “resolving conflicts, advancing democracy and human rights, preventing diseases and improving mental health. The center’s efforts to bring clean water to nations in Africa, Latin American and Asia has helped reduce Guinea worm infections to 14 in 2021, according to The Associated Press.
“He’s a good, Christian man who cares about others, and he always puts the average man first,” Knierim said Monday.
Knierim experienced Carter’s selfless approach firsthand.
In the summer of 2015, a lifelong fascination with politics led Knierim and a friend to from Indiana to Plains, Carter’s hometown and site of his presidential library. They visited Maranatha Baptist Church, where the former president taught Sunday School classes for decades. Knierim and his friend were among hundreds who lined up early to hear Carter’s lesson inside the small church.
Three-hundred people found seats in the sanctuary, including Knierim and his buddy. Another 250 had to wait until Carter repeated his message at the local high school later that day.
A woman who assists with the weekly crowds learned Knierim also was celebrating his birthday, and seated the young Hoosier in the front pew. She must’ve told Carter of Knierim’s birthday before the walked into the sanctuary to teach. “He made a point of announcing it to everybody,” Knierim recalled.
Knierim was studying political science at the University of Indianapolis at the time. He graduated in 2018, and is now 26 years old, married and working as activities director at an assisted living facility in Franklin. Knierim has made numerous treks to hear Carter teach Sunday School in Plains since the first, accompanied by various family and friends, who also met the president. Those guests included Knierim’s future wife, Emily, and his father, William.
Through the years, Carter began recognizing Knierim’s face and recalling his name, a development that “flabbergasted” the young man, calling himself “a nobody from Terre Haute, Indiana.”
“He always treated me like I was an old friend,” Knierim said. “I mean, I was introducing my girlfriend to a president of the United States, and he knew me.
“He always made me feel really special,” he added, “and I’ll always appreciate him for that.”
When Knierim introduced his dad to Carter, William brought up the need for improving mental healthcare. “President Carter and Rosalynn just lit up over that conversation,” Knierim said. “You could tell it was very important for them.”
Though Knierim’s political views may differ from Carter’s, he believes the Carter’s presidency included important steps, especially the peace accords between Israel and Egypt. Carter “was an outsider before being an outsider was cool,” Knierim said. That status helped elect Carter in the aftermath of the Nixon Watergate era, adding to his appeal as a peanut farmer from Georgia who promised he would never lie to the American people. But his Washington outsider status also complicated Carter’s chances of enacting policies through Congress.
“I think he was largely misunderstood,” Knierim said. “I think he just happened to be president at a bad time.”
One Carter accomplishment particularly impressed Terre Haute resident George Bakker, who spent 30 years negotiating teacher contracts and advocating for west-central Indiana teachers as the Indiana State Teachers Association Uniserv director. Bakker, now 80 and retired, attended a White House reception in 1979, toasting the establishment of the U.S. Department of Education. The event featured “all the pomp and circumstance” of a presidential appearance, Bakker said. It also gave him a chance to shake Carter’s hand.
It was part of Carter’s reorganization of some federal agencies, which Congress approved and the president eagerly signed.
“Having a Cabinet position created for [public education] really meant the federal government was supporting it,” Bakker said Monday.
The celebration of that moment put Bakker face to face with Carter at the reception for a brief chat. “I thought he was a good president,” Bakker said. “I know people have been critical of his through the years, concentrating on minutiae.”
Like Knierim, Bakker sees Carter’s character as a trait that makes him stand out as a president.
“I just think, if politicians today could emulate the tenets of Jimmy Carter’s life, the world would be a lot better place,” Bakker said. “He stood up for his principles.”
