Mark Bennett: Eddie Van Halen's 'amazing' guitar work lit up Hulman Center twice

If you walked into a music store in the 1980s, inevitably there was some teenager performing an odd, mesmerizing ritual on the neck of an electric guitar.

The kid seemed to be typing on the fretboard, furiously. His flurry of fuzzy notes would flow faster than most people can think. No doubt, the young man was emulating a two-handed technique called “tapping,” made famous by one of rock and roll’s most innovative guitarists, Eddie Van Halen.

Van Halen died Tuesday of throat cancer at age 65.

Van Halen’s virtuosity wailed out of car stereo speakers from the late 1970s through the 1990s. His band of the same name produced a dozen albums that sold more than 80 million copies. The music of Eddie, drummer and brother Alex Van Halen, bassist Michael Anthony and two off-and-on primary vocalists, David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar, provided a boisterous soundtrack to the 1980s for teens and twenty-somethings cruising the ‘Bash in Terre Haute and chanting the choruses of hit songs “Panama,” “Jump,” “Hot for Teacher” and “Finish What Ya Started.”

And then there was “Eruption,” the blistering guitar instrumental by Eddie that kept the cruisers’ heads bobbing.

Van Halen was on the brink of global fame when the band from Pasadena, Calif., played Hulman Center in Terre Haute.

The group actually served as Black Sabbath’s warm-up act here on Aug. 25, 1978, drawing 5,989 fans. It was Van Halen’s first world tour, one of 174 shows, peppered with songs like a cover of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me” and “Jamie’s Cryin’.”

Two years later, Van Halen returned to Hulman Center as the headliner. The band had a growing following, but still wasn’t a household name, yet. A crowd of 4,122 showed up on Oct. 21, 1980 — 40 years ago this month. By contrast, 10,164 people packed Hulman Center four months later to hear REO Speedwagon.

Folks who did turn out for Van Halen’s two Terre Haute shows saw something special ... for $8 a ticket.

Tracy Richardson and Andrea Pine Batts, both 15-year-olds then, came to 1980 concert wearing cowboy hats. “I have no idea why, except we must’ve thought it was cool,” said Richardson, now dean of graduate therapy and counseling programs at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Batts’ grandmother drove them to the show. It was Richardson’s second concert, following a Molly Hatchet show earlier that May. Van Halen’s volume and the lead singer’s antics were memorable.

It was “loud,” Richardson said. “I remember David Lee Roth jumping off the drum stand onto the stage in one of his famous spread-eagle, toe-touching jumps.”

Rick Patterson drove up from Vincennes to see Van Halen’s 1980 concert. Patterson operated the Record Cellar music shop in Vincennes, which served as a TicketMaster outlet, and he got free tickets from the promoter. Van Halen had released three albums by then, including the band’s self-titled debut compilation. Fans quickly scooped up that popular album at Patterson’s shop.

“When we got the vinyl and the 8-track, it just exploded,” Patterson said.

Seeing the band play its heavy metal tunes live, anchored by Eddie’s dazzling musicianship, impressed Patterson.

“The powerful guitar riffs that he had were amazing,” Patterson said. “They were a great band.”

Today, Patterson is in his 44th year of running the Record Cellar, and remembers those early years of Hulman Center when “there would be three or four shows a month” and hundreds of people would line up outside his Vincennes shop for tickets. Indeed, a total of 115 concerts unfolded on the Hulman Center stage from 1974 through 1980.

Cliff Lambert was in his second of his 27 years as Hulman Center director when Van Halen came to town in the fall of ‘80. He sensed tension from the band’s sound crew and the musicians during the sound check over an echo in the multi-purpose building.

“With all the steel overhead, the vinyl seat covers and the steel wall panels, it was no wonder we had a problem,” Lambert said Wednesday. “But it is credit to the band that they wanted to present a good concert, hence the intensity between the artists and technology folk.”

The glitch eventually led Lambert to commission a study by an Ohio firm of the arena’s acoustics. “They learned there was a 4 1/2-second sound reverb in the building,” Lambert said. So, plywood baffles were hung in the ceiling to limit the bouncing sounds.

Sound issues notwithstanding, the music onstage by Van Halen on the night of their concert was “great,” Lambert recalled, “and the fans loved them.”

And undoubtedly, Eddie Van Halen wore that familiar ear-to-ear grin in response.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.