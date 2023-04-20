Maybe it’s those bright orange, black and white wings.
Maybe it’s the fluttering from flower to flower.
Whatever stirs a monarch butterfly’s appeal in humans, the tiny creature’s plight can draw attention to other imperiled wildlife species. As the bald eagle once did, the monarch can serve as a wingman for fellow insects, fish, animals and plants in winning the hearts — and protective efforts — of people.
Hickorynut mussels and Northern long-eared bats would struggle to endear themselves to the average person.
But all of those critters — monarch butterflies, bald eagles, hickorynut mussels and long-eared bats — make our lives better here in Indiana, even if we don’t realize it.
And the federal Endangered Species Act, enacted by Congress 50 years ago, has helped save those creatures and hundreds more from extinction. Their survival not only benefits the affected wildlife, but also allows folks to have cleaner water, backyard barbecues without getting overrun by mosquitoes, lifesaving medicines, pollinated flowers and crops, and more.
As this weekend’s Earth Day observances include cleanups and tree plantings, the Endangered Species Act also deserves credit for preserving wildlife and the lands and waters fish, animals and insects occupy, along with us.
Almost 99% of species listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act still survive, in varying degrees, said Dan Boritt, executive director of the Indiana Wildlife Federation.
“It shows this legislation worked and continues to work,” Boritt said Tuesday.
One element of the Endangered Species Act (or ESA) of 1973 that may be extinct is the bipartisan nature of its passage. Republican President Richard Nixon called on Congress a year earlier to enact a stronger law to protect vulnerable wildlife. That led to a bill, authored by a Democrat, Sen. Harrison Williams of New Jersey in the summer of ‘73. That winter, the U.S. House approved the Endangered Species Act by a 390-12 vote. The Senate passed it unanimously, and Nixon signed it three days after Christmas. Such agreement seems unimaginable today.
Nixon called America’s wildlife “priceless” and said “it forms a vital part of the heritage we all share as Americans.”
Bald eagles were near extinction when that species became one of the first listed as endangered under the ESA, according to the American Eagle Foundation. The bird’s population recovered enough to be removed from the list by 2007, thanks to a ban on the insecticide DDT, preservation of the eagles’ habitat and funding of wildlife scientists’ work, Boritt said.
“Our national symbol — something I’d like to think we all have pride in — wouldn’t be here today without the Endangered Species Act,” Boritt said.
Today, an recreational outing along the Wabash River often results in bald eagle sightings, a rarity a couple generations ago. “Just get on [the Wabash] — canoe, kayak, whatever you want — and you’ll see a bald eagle,” Boritt said.
Like the eagles, habitat preservation is a prime tool in efforts to save currently endangered species, such as longsolid and round hickorynut mussels, Indiana bats, Northern long-eared bats and monarch butterflies. Thirty-one species of Indiana wildlife are listed as threatened or endangered under the ESA. A total of 2,375 species worldwide and 1,678 that occur in the U.S. have been deemed threatened or endangered through the ESA, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Mussels, once common in the Wabash and its creeks, have been hurt by pollution, fragmentation of their habitat and invasive species such as the problematic zebra mussels competing for space and food. The predicament facing hickorynut mussels is genuine. Thirty-five freshwater mussel species are now extinct.
“Freshwater mussels are the most endangered species in America,” Boritt said.
That’s a problem for humans, too. Mussels filter dirty water in streams. “If you don’t want your water to be gross, unswimmable and undrinkable, you want filtration,” Boritt said.
A flourishing mussel population indicates rivers and streams are in good condition. And vice versa.
“Freshwater mussels function as the canary in the coalmine,” said Georgia Parham of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Bloomington office. “If they start to decline, that’s telling us that this water we depend upon needs to be looked at.”
Likewise, bats and butterflies have seen their habitats disturbed or displaced. That affects people, too. Butterflies and some bat species are pollinators. Bats also eat lots of insects, such as pesky mosquitoes. That helps farmers.
“They’re very, very important in that regard,” Parham said.
So, on this Earth Day, what can a person do to help?
“There’s tons of things people can do to help wildlife and native species in Indiana,” Parham said.
Homeowners can be careful not to pour unwanted chemicals into their yards, for example, preventing those substances from altering water sources and the soil. Public agencies work with the USFWS on projects like bridges over waterways to make sure freshwater mussels and other aquatic wildlife aren’t displaced from their habitats. Hoosiers can also tell their state legislators to adopt policies that protect the environment and support wildlife, including legislation currently moving through the Indiana General Assembly.
That includes an important proposal, outlined in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s agenda, to allot $25 million for the President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust to increase public land purchases in the state. That would increase outdoors opportunities, and give wildlife more habitat space. The Indiana House approved a budget bill that included $15 million for that effort, but the Senate stripped all of that funding out of its budget version this week. The House and Senate must now reconcile their versions into one.
Groups supporting the environment want the full $25 million in public lands funding restored.
“The Hoosier Environmental Council and many other groups that are members of the Indiana Conservation Alliance are working hard to get that funding restored to the budget,” said Indra Frank, environmental health and water policy director for the HEC.
Meanwhile, it’s important on Earth Day to remember the decades of progress, like those bald eagles soaring above the Wabash. Much of the momentum came in ‘60s and ‘70s through federal action and the launch of Earth Day itself in 1970. This weekend’s cleanups reflect the progress and hope that butterflies, mussels and bats will survive, too.
“That’s a sign of the ESA’s enduring legacy,” Boritt said. “We care now.”
