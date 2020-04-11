It's impossible to label any aspect of the pandemic as a "bright spot." Lost lives, fears and heartaches bear down on so many right now.

Still, signs have emerged of the "better angels of our nature," a phrase coined by Abe Lincoln. America's 16th president called on those forces of good to guide his fellow humans, even on the brink of the nation's darkest days -- the Civil War.

So, what evidence of our better angels is detectable right now?

Many people feel a deeper appreciation for the jobs others do. That might seem small, but it's not. Just over a dozen years ago, the opposite threatened to pull the country apart.

Today, reminders surround us of the occupations filled by others. That's because the products and services they provide are in short supply during statewide shutdowns, or because their work is saving lives and easing our disrupted everyday routines.

Doctors, nurses, nurses aides, orderlies and hospital staffers are hearing applause on the streets as they arrive for duty at hospitals and clinics. Some are being serenaded by grateful neighbors, singing on apartment balconies, from Europe to the Midwest. Those health-care workers are in the trenches of this fight against a COVID-19 virus that has everybody's attention, but no cure. The cheers and songs matter for those folks as they walk into emergency rooms, risking their own health to help others.

Firefighters, police, EMTs, ambulance crews and other first-responders face those same dangers, along with other risks. Like health-care workers, first-responders and their families have felt the impact of the relentless virus.

Employees of grocery stores and supermarkets have likely toiled for months or even years without hearing many "thank-yous" from customers or acquaintances. Governors of Indiana and Illinois have declared those cashiers, sackers, stockers and managers officially "essential." Most of us never realized the vital role those folks shoulder, until this unusual moment.

The same is true of sanitation workers. They're still handling the various forms of our waste, left by us to be out-of-sight-and-out-of-mind. Their work through a pandemic is the definition of both "essential" and "risky."

Pharmacy crews fill prescriptions for customers struggling with illnesses and ailments. Gas station employees keep essential workers supplied for transporation. Mail and package carriers are delivering many necessities residents once picked up in person, helping us to stay home and flatten the curve -- the motto the world lives by in springtime 2020. Daycare workers tend to many essential workers' kids or aging parents. Nursing home attendants help the elderly carry on with their lives in sheltered communities particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Funeral home staffs handle the passing of loved ones, a situation that's stressful in normal times and even more so now. Bank tellers cash our checks.

And, the work of people in numerous other occupations idled or downsized by the pandemic has taken on renewed significance.

Elementary, middle and high schools are closed till fall, along with colleges. Face-to-face interations with teachers, principals, cafeteria cooks and custodians are missed by kids. A professor's explanation of a vexing question must come via a computer, for now.

A relaxing cup of coffee in a diner booth, refilled every few minutes by a waitress, has been temporarily replaced by carryout-only orders. Those waitresses, cooks, bussers, baristas and managers of restaurants, pubs, coffeehouses and nightspots gave us an oasis after our workdays were completed. We're all missing those amenities.

Musicians who create pleasing sounds with guitars, keyboards, drums, horns and fiddles at festivals, legion halls and clubs instead play for listeners online from their living rooms, for love of it.

The list could go on and on. Respect for each of those jobs should go on and on, too.

That would be a change from another trying time. The so-called "great recession" hit in late 2007 and 2008. At its outset, the nation debated whether the federal government should rescue the imploding auto manufacturing and financial industries. Presidents Bush and Obama chose to save the carmakers and financial companies. Instantly, the people who build our vehicles had the size of their paychecks, pensions, personal behavior, work ethics and economic value questioned by fellow Americans. Banking and financial workers felt it, too.

As entire industries began to implode, that every-man-for-himself atmosphere put workers and their compensation levels and benefits under a microscope. "Maybe they had it coming," the public speculated. Exaggerations and stereotypes of occupations from teaching to construction work ran rampant.

A different time, a different situation.

For Christians worldwide, this Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of a savior who told his disciples to love others. Applauding emergency-room staffers from a street corner, or serenading nurses and EMTs from a balcony seem like steps in that direction.

Appreciation and respect for each other. That's the better angels of our nature.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.