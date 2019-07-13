Ideally, Terre Haute would look and feel different, in all the right ways, to a visitor returning for the first time in 40 years.
Cleaner air. A livelier downtown. Busier, more modern workplaces. A greater variety of shops and restaurants, with a large number locally owned. More arts and cultural spots and events, festivals, nightlife and recreational outlets. Well-kept and occupied historic buildings. A healthier population. Stronger schools. Safer neighborhoods. Smoother streets.
Hauteans typically critique their town more harshly than others. Still, many of those categories, but not all, deserve a positive check mark.
If residents old enough to remember compared Terre Haute’s attributes and quality of life today to that of 1979, without being swayed by nostalgic sentiments, what would they say?
Better yet, how about somebody who last visited the city in 1979?
Indiana documentary filmmaker Gary Wood hopes to give a celebrity, accidentally connected to the city forever, that chance. That famous interloper would be Steve Martin, the comedian who branded this city “Nowhere, USA,” based on his Terre Haute stopover for a concert in Hulman Center on Nov. 18, 1978. Martin got frustrated with his hotel room’s television reception, a plethora of fertilizer ads when the TV wasn’t fuzzy, and a dearth of downtown places to eat or shop in the evening.
When his “Nowhere, USA” jab, told to a Playboy magazine interviewer, reached Terre Hauteans’ ears, the city responded by treating the popular comic to a zany tour of the city that attracted nearly 300 journalists and more than 2,000 residents to Martin’s wacky speech on the steps of City Hall on Dec. 7, 1979. That day, city officials led him on a smirk-filled odyssey through a carwash, diner, fertilizer plant, farm implement dealership and a wait at a railroad crossing.
With cheering fans wearing toy arrows through their heads (his ‘70s go-to prop) and waving signs of faux outrage (”Welcome, Billy Martin”), Martin recanted, declaring Terre Haute “one of the most interesting metropolitan areas I’ve ever seen in my whole life. I’ve been to Rome and Paris, but Terre Haute is better by far. I will encourage my friends to vacation there.”
So, if Steve came back in 2019, how different would Terre Haute look to him?
“I think he would have to admit it smells better. He can’t deny that,” Wood said Friday. “He’d definitely see a different downtown Terre Haute area. There’s a lot going on there now. He’d probably be able to find something to eat after 6. And, the TV reception’s got to be a whole lot better.”
Wood hopes that return trip happens sometime this year — the 40th anniversary of that strange, funny saga. He’s in the early stages of creating a documentary with the tongue-in-cheek working title, “Steve Martin vs. Terre Haute, Indiana.” Wood envisions Martin — now 73 and touring the nation in a two-man stage show with fellow comic Martin Short — revisiting Terre Haute, with the documentary cameras rolling. The film would include interviews with residents and former residents recalling that time, as well as snippets of the city’s rich, unusual history.
“This definitely isn’t a bash Terre Haute thing. And it’s not a bash Steve Martin thing. It’s going to be light-hearted fun,” Wood said. “It’s a funny, amazing story, and it doesn’t matter how old the story is. You just breathe new life into it.”
Wood will keep Martin fans and supporters of the project updated on social media. (See facebook.com/SteveMartinVSTerreHaute.) A crowdfunding site focused on visual arts, Seed & Spark, will be used to help support the project, Wood said. And, he’s compiled an early trailer online at https://youtu.be/yi1zBcSK7QQ.
If all goes well, filming would be complete by the end of the year, even if Martin doesn’t actually return, followed by distribution and appearances on the film festival circuit in mid-2020. In the meantime, Wood wants to meet with city officials and civic groups to gauge their support.
Wood’s memories of Martin’s Terre Haute adventure involve disappointment. Wood, now 55, was a diehard fan of the comic as a teenager growing up in Cloverdale, but didn’t hear about Martin’s return tour in ‘79 and failed to witness it. Years later during six years of U.S. Navy service, Wood often shared the tale to fellow sailors “from all over the country, and they’d never heard about it,” he recalled. “They were amazed.”
This is Wood’s second try to turn the story into a film. An effort in 2008 stalled after hitting a roadblock with Martin’s staff and some personal issues that Wood has since overcome. Energized, the operator of Noblesville-based WoodWorks Films, whose credits include independent flicks “Saving Star Wars” and “Open Mic’rs,” is anxious to make “Steve Martin vs. Terre Haute” a reality.
Martin’s evolved into a renaissance man of the arts as an author, poet, playwright, actor, producer and musician. His banjo playing in Hulman Center was a comedic ploy, but these days Martin plucks that instrument on tours with the bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers. A revisit of Terre Haute could involve a Martin film festival or a concert by Steve and the Rangers, Wood speculated.
“We just want to have fun and tell the story, especially for young people who don’t know it, or even who Steve Martin is,” Wood said.
Wait, what? Kids today don’t know Steve Martin? Well excuuuuse, them.
