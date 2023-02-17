The quintessential writing life doesn’t exist.
Decades ago, the literary world believed legendary author Ernest Hemingway’s seemingly fearless, excessive, tough-guy, worldly style embodied such a life.
Current bestselling author Mark Kurlansky has written 38 books, earning awards such as the Dayton Literary Peace Prize for Nonviolence. Kurlansky’s career contains enough parallels with Hemingway’s to fill Kurlansky’s new book — “The Importance of Not Being Ernest: My Life with the Uninvited Hemingway.”
Kurlansky’s former job as a foreign correspondent for newspapers such as the Chicago Tribune and his own life circumstances coincidentally took him to locales that also played prominent roles in Hemingway’s life — Paris, Spain, Cuba, Key West and Idaho.
Kurlansky plays the cello, just as Hemingway did. Kurlansky learned his favorite Chicago hotel had been a Hemingway haunt years earlier.
The parallels go only so far, though.
In fact, when Kurlansky makes a stop in Terre Haute next week to speak to an Indiana State University writing class, he’ll use his own career path as an example for students hoping to become authors.
It took Kurlansky from studying theater at Butler University to globetrotting as a journalist and then writing acclaimed books like “Cod,” “Salt” and “The Basque History of the World.”
“I’m going to tell them, if you can do it, having a background in theater and then a background in newspapers is the ideal background for becoming a writer,” Kurlansky said.
He’ll deliver that message to an ISU fiction-writing class next Friday. He’ll also speak about “Hemingway, Me, and the Writing Life” at 6 p.m. Thursday in ISU’s University Hall Auditorium, with a book signing session to follow. It’s open to the public and admission is free.
The writing life of Kurlansky indeed intersects with that of Hemingway. Both wrote for newspapers abroad, from many of the same places. Kurlansky, now 74 and born a half-century after Hemingway, didn’t seek those destinations to mirror “Papa.” It just turned out that way.
“There was this idea when he was alive that he was sort of the definition of a writer, and a writing life was a Hemingway life,” Kurlansky said of the hard-drinking, rugged-living, complicated icon. “Of course, this is actually nonsense. You can live all kinds of writing lives and they don’t have to be Hemingway lives, at all. Looking into this, I realized a lot of things I had in common with Hemingway. I’m happy to say there’s also a lot of things that aren’t Hemingway at all about me and my life.”
That includes the end of Hemingway’s complex life — full of myth, bravado, erratic behavior, skill and talent.
One of the most striking coincidences Kurlansky discovered while researching for “The Importance of Not Being Ernest” concerned July 2, 1961. Hemingway took his own life that day at his home in Ketchum, Idaho. Ironically, Kurlansky — then a 12-year-old boy who already wanted to be a writer — was in Idaho that day on a vacation with his parents and siblings, fly-fishing in the Big Wood River.
Hemingway’s death at age 61 made newspaper headlines the next day where the Kurlanskys were staying. Those initial reports indicated Hemingway shot himself accidentally while hunting. Kurlansky’s dad didn’t believe it, contending a skilled hunter like Hemingway wouldn’t accidentally discharge a gun.
“[My dad] was right, but I was mad at him for saying that,” Kurlansky recalled. “Because I had this idea as a kid — Hemingway, that was the writing life, and the writing life wasn’t supposed to end that way; and if you’re living the writing life, you’re not supposed to want to die. This was very disturbing.”
By contrast, Kurlansky plans to write more books, and for many, many more years. Kurlansky’s bibliography include lots of nonfiction works about individual foods, like “Salmon,” “The Big Oyster,” “Salt,” “Cod,” “Milk!” and others, as well as five novels, six children’s and young-adult books, poetry and plays. Once asked by an interviewer about the main difference between himself and Hemingway, Kurlansky said, “I’m Jewish.”
And, Hemingway never performed theater alongside John Belushi.
Kurlansky did that as a teenage Butler student in 1967 at the historic Shawnee Theater in Greene County, Indiana. Belushi, who died in 1982 at age 33, had joined the Bloomfield theater’s summer-stock troupe fresh out of his Chicago high school, eight years before becoming a comedy star when “Saturday Night Live” debuted.
“He was exactly like the personality he became,” Kurlansky said. Belushi “constantly did bits. And he would enlist you in setting up bits for him.”
Kurlansky had no inkling fame awaited Belushi. “I thought there was no hope for him,” Kurlansky said, laughing. “He just wanted to do his schtick, and that was going to be his career, and he was going to go back to Chicago and do his schticks. And I thought, there’s no kind of career in this. I mean, how did I know there was going to be a ‘Saturday Night Live?’”
Acting was part of the criteria for Butler theater students, but Kurlansky wanted to become a playwright. “At the time, I saw my future in theater, but it’s always been about writing,” he said.
Newspaper work followed. It was a vocation that Kurlansky, as an aspiring book author, felt required formulaic writing that would inhibit his creativity and style. Journalism helped in one respect, though.
“Newspapers also teach you how to get into places and how to find things out,” Kurlansky said. “I see the difference when I’m with writers that don’t have a newspaper background. They don’t have that skill at getting at things, usually, some do. You learn how to get where you’re not wanted.”
Decades of book writing followed. That’s one quality he shares with Hemingway. “We both spent our lives focused on books,” Kurlansky said.
“I get up in the morning and I think about the book I’m writing and I start working on it,” he said.
During the pandemic, Kurlansky wrote several short stories, none yet published. One might interest local folks. It’s based in Indiana, a place he considered an “exotic” destination as a Butler student from Connecticut.
“It’s about Terre Haute, actually. I’ve actually never been to Terre Haute,” Kurlansky said. “In this story, the pandemic has ended, and things are opening up. Things are opening up everywhere, and no one can find Terre Haute. Something happened to it during the pandemic.”
After being stuck in his New York apartment, Kurlansky came up with Terre Haute as a story topic once the pandemic subsided. He’d heard about the city as a Butler student, but never visited.
“So this idea of the Terre Haute story also came out of the fact that when the pandemic ended and I started going out in the neighborhood more, I discovered that so many places I knew weren’t there anymore. They’d folded and left,” Kurlansky said. He figured, “It could happen to Terre Haute.”
Alas, Kurlansky will find Terre Haute alive and well next week, as this town joins so many others in his writing life.
