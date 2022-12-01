Terre Haute continues its 21st-century Christmas tradition with the Miracle on Seventh Street celebration this weekend.
On a Christmastime 124 years ago, this city experienced Heroism on Fifth Street, just a couple blocks west on Wabash Avenue.
It’s fitting that an 1898 incident will be remembered amid the 2022 Miracle on Seventh festivities. A monument, created a few years after Herbert died while saving scores of kids and adults in a horrific downtown fire, has been refurbished and returned to the site of his heroism — the corner of Fifth and Wabash. The city of Terre Haute and Art Spaces Inc. partnered in the restoration of the former fountain by Tom Fansier of Tiii Environments. Terre Haute sculptor Bill Wolfe also created a new bronze figure, “Ascendant Soul,” for its top.
A sacrificial act, such as that of a teenage department store Santa Claus named Claude L. Herbert, should remain part of the community’s collective memory and lore.
“Oh, yeah,” it should be remembered, John Silnes, a descendant of Herbert, said Wednesday afternoon. “For anybody, and not just because he’s my relative, that’s pretty remarkable.”
Indeed, Herbert made the ultimate sacrifice on Dec. 19, 1898. He was back home from U.S. Army duty in the Spanish-American War and, just two days earlier, started a job as a Santa Claus for Havens & Geddes department store at Fifth and Wabash. Herbert needed money to support his newly widowed mother, Mattie.
That night, an incandescent light bulb burst in a display window, setting a fire that turned into an inferno. Herbert immediately began leading youngsters, lined up to give him their Christmas wishes, outdoors to safety. Then, he kept going back in to rescue more kids, and then adult coworkers.
A bystander, Gertie Stein, told the Terre Haute Gazette, that Herbert shielded his face from the smoke and heat, and reentered the store, rebuffing urgings of others to stay out. Standing at the top of the steps leading to the store’s basement, he said, “No, I’m going back. There’s plenty of time. And, maybe there’s someone down there.”
Unfortunately, Herbert’s final trip to save fellow employees proved unnecessary, because — unbeknownst to him — they’d already exited through an underground passage to the other side of the building. Herbert never emerged from the flaming structure. Witnesses claimed they saw him attempt to jump to safety, most likely from a fifth-floor window, just as the store collapsed. He died there.
Three days later, searchers found two of Herbert’s bones amid the still-smoldering ruins. The fire claimed four lives and caused $2 million — in 1898 dollars — in property damages across a city block.
Citizens groups raised money for a way to commemorate the sacrifice by Herbert, who was most likely 18 years old at the time. A fountain was created and dedicated near the fire site in 1905. It suffered some bad luck, though. A runaway horse and buggy destroyed it in 1913. An iron fountain replaced it in 1916, but an out-of-control automobile ruined that one. A granite fountain replaced the replacement in 1928, but got hit by a car in 1980, and Mayor Pete Chalos had it moved to the government plaza between the Vigo County Courthouse and Terre Haute City Hall in 1980. It stayed there and deteriorated over time.
An effort by Mayor Duke Bennett, Art Spaces and interested citizens began in 2012, and now the restored monument is back at Fifth and Wabash, but offset from the roadway. The city project’s final cost will be around $30,000, but some of that total includes donated time and materials, the mayor said Thursday.
A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, just before the Miracle on Seventh Street parade begins. Silnes, an 81-year-old resident of Southport near Indianapolis, and his family hope to attend.
His family “had a lot of investment in Terre Haute,” he explained, along with Herbert’s incredible gesture. His mother, Mary Silnes, was Herbert’s first cousin, and her mother was a Herbert. Claude L. Herbert’s long-ago Christmas heroics was a family legend and fills a thick scrapbook.
Silnes sees Terre Haute as a city with a legacy of courageous people, including his own ancestor. His actions weren’t “just representative of him, it was representative of a lot of people in Terre Haute,” Silnes said, citing the entrepreneurial spirit of late businessman Tony Hulman. “They may not have run into the fires, but you’ve got a lot of people from Terre Haute that helped build Indiana.”
Some have tributes in their honor. Hulman, understandably, has several. Herbert’s timeless story — framed in a season known for giving — deserves prominent remembrance, too.
The monument’s relocation, back to Fifth and Wabash, was actually called for decades ago. After the city moved it to the courthouse lawn, the surviving widows of Spanish-American War veterans sent a letter, curiously through the Vigo County Historical Society, demanding the monument be returned to its original site. “This happened at [Fifth and Wabash], not Harding [Avenue, at the courthouse],” the widows wrote.
Now it’s back.
Silnes appreciated the monument wherever it stood, but likes its makeover and new bronze top. “I think it’s a nice location, and I think it’s a nice looking marker.”
A community-wide effort led to the original Herbert monument and fountain. Claude Bowers — a Spanish-American War vet and loquacious Terre Haute Star editorial writer — told the crowd gathered at the monument’s 1905 dedication that it would call “attention to the immortality of altruistic good.”
That should happen all year round, but especially at Christmastime.
