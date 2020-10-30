Mark Bennett: Democracy starts close to home; local races as crucial as presidency

Even if the Nov. 3 election ballot didn’t include a presidential race, voting would be consequential for every eligible Vigo Countian.

It’s understandable that many of the county’s nearly 45,000 registered voters who hadn’t yet cast a ballot as of Thursday morning feel too battered by the meanness of national politics to participate this fall. The ranting and demonization have sapped their enthusiasm.

Those disaffected folks should reconsider and go to the polls anyway. There’s much more at stake.

State and county elected offices can be found down the ballot. The decisions and policies made by those office holders will more directly affect the lives of average residents than the high-profile races that dominate Facebook, Twitter and cable TV. County-level campaigns rarely inspire rallies, but the outcomes can eventually stir passions.

Undoubtedly, residents remember the debates over the size, location and cost of the new Vigo County Jail. Those decisions were made by county and city officials, not Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden. The sitting president and his challengers also weren’t serving on the Vigo County School Board as the district dealt with legal troubles in recent years. And, neither Trump nor Biden will be among the School Board members who help the Vigo County School Corp. shape its plan to renovate the aging Vigo high schools in coming years.

Likewise, decisions on the planning, placement and funding of a downtown Terre Haute convention center were made locally, not in the White House.

It’s been state, county and city governments that have had to roll up their sleeves and make the hard decisions through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in the absence of a coherent response from the president and his administration.

Indiana’s governor, like others, had to decide whether to close schools and nonessential businesses last spring, whether to lift or reimpose the restrictions while the virus cases climbed, and whether to enact and enforce a face-mask order.

So, by voting, county residents can weigh in on whether Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has properly handled the crisis, as well as the preceding three years, or whether his challengers — Democrat Dr. Woody Myers or Libertarian Donald Rainwater — should replace the incumbent. That’s a choice with close-to-home impact.

The closest point-person for the federal government is the local member of Congress. Republican Larry Bucshon has represented the 8th District in the U.S. House for the past decade. County residents who are pleased with their federal representation can reelect Bucshon to a sixth term. Unsatisfied voters can choose Democratic Thomasina Marsili or Libertarian James Rodenberger.

Vigo Countians have the same chance to influence state government. Indiana General Assembly members determine laws and funding regarding everything from roads and bridges to public schools and universities, expansion of state-supported pre-kindergarten, health care, marijuana legalization, Sunday liquor sales, broadband internet access, voting accessibility, environmental protections, gun regulations and a lot more. Two local seats in the Indiana House feature contested races in 2020.

The operation of Vigo County’s government involves its commissioners, council members, clerk, auditor, recorder, treasurer, judges and coroner. Their decisions affect public projects, administrating courts and elections, managing and spending taxpayer funds, and processing vital public records, among other duties. Residents who vote can change or leave intact the status quo.

Perhaps no elected office affects local families more than school board seats. They can shape teacher contracts, discipline policies, spending decisions and building projects. Soon, the Vigo School Board will have to approve the closing of three elementary schools as part of a strategic plan to deal with the county’s declining population. An impressively large field of eight candidates are seeking three Vigo County School Board seats this fall. That allows voters to assess each of the three incumbents’ track records regarding their levels of transparency and oversight of district operations versus the ideas proposed by five newcomer candidates.

Indeed, votes cast for the local officials matter just as much as those for president.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 28,544 votes had been cast already in Vigo County through early in-person voting (22,862) and absentee voting-by-mail (5,682), according to LeAnna Moore, the chief deputy clerk. That’s impressive. It amounts to 70% of Vigo’s total turnout for the 2016.

Still, that’s only 39% of the county’s 73,495 registered voters. Plus, Vigo County’s recent turnout history isn’t strong. Vigo recorded the state’s lowest turnout by percentage in the 2018 midterm election at 44%, tying Madison County, according to the Election Division of the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office. The turnout wasn’t much better in the presidential election of 2016, when Vigo ranked third-lowest with 51%.

Thus, it’s possible the usual volume of voters will ultimately show up, but be dispersed over the course of early voting, mostly as people try to avoid crowds where coronavirus spreads.

Any resident who’s registered to vote can help improve the county’s civic engagement record and determine its future. Early voting continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Vigo County Annex, The Meadows, Haute City Center (the former Honey Creek Mall), IBEW Local 725, National Guard Armory, West Vigo Elementary School, Operating Engineers and the Vigo County Solid Waste Management office; and 8 a.m. to noon Monday at the Annex.

On Tuesday, Election Day, the polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all those sites, plus American Legion Post 104, Booker T. Washington Community Center, Maryland Community Church, Pimento Firehouse, Sandcut Firehouse, Boot City Opry, the Indiana State University Hulman Memorial Student Union Building, New Goshen Fire Department, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157, and the Vigo County Public Library.

Democracy starts in hometowns. Don’t be discouraged by the national rhetoric, and don’t be intimidated by the loudest voices. Study the choices below the presidential candidates. A sample ballot and information on various races can be found online on the Tribune-Star website at: https://bit.ly/31Tqt9j. Make a plan to get to a vote center, mask up and vote.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.